Chinese jet C919 makes its debut at Singapore Airshow

Chinese manufacturers hope the C919 jet, which made its debut at The Singapore Airshow on Tuesday, could help the country catch up to producers like Boeing and Airbus. File Photo by Ming De China Out/EPA

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Chinese manufacturers hope the C919 jet, which made its debut at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday, can help the country catch up to producers like Boeing and Airbus.

After decades of lagging behind the U.S.In terms of aircraft manufacturing, China has invested heavily to produce a new aircraft.

The C919, made by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, carries just under 200 passengers. Currently, the aircraft is only certified to fly in China through China Eastern Airlines.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Liu Daxiang, deputy director of the science and technology committee at the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (Avic), said China has previously lacked experience developing a commercial aviation engine.

Shukor Yusof, founder of Endau Analytics, a firm that tracks the aviation industry, told CNN the C919 would be "the most scrutinized aircraft" at the Singapore Airshow.

Boeing announced it would be skipping the show this week due to continued manufacturing issues.