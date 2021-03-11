Chinese lawmakers set to tighten control on Hong Kong

A Chinese paramilitary policeman stands watch on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People where the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held in Beijing on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature plans to endorse the Communist Party’s latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory’s leaders.

The measure adds to a crackdown against a protest movement calling for greater democracy in Hong Kong. The crackdown has prompted complaints Beijing is eroding the autonomy promised when Hong Kong return to China in 1997 and has hurt its status as a global financial center.

The National People’s Congress, which was due to end its annual meeting Thursday, will endorse “improvements to the electoral system” of Hong Kong, the body’s Standing Committee said. The plan would give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the number elected by the public.

The NPC also was due to endorse the ruling party’s latest five-year development blueprint. It calls for stepping up efforts to transform China into a more self-reliant technology creator — a move that threatens to worsen strains with Washington and Europe over trade and market access.

The legislature has no real power but the ruling party uses its annual meeting, the year's highest-profile political event, to showcase economic and political plans.

Its approximately 3,000 delegates are picked by the party, not the Chinese public, and routinely endorse decisions already made by party leaders. A symbolic vote of support by the NPC shows an issue is a party priority.

Last year, the party used the NPC session to impose a national security law on Hong Kong. Under that law, 47 former legislators and other pro-democracy figures have been arrested on subversion charges that carry a possible maximum penalty of life in prison.

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended the latest proposed changes in Hong Kong as needed to protect its autonomy and defend its “transition from chaos to governance.”

Recommended Stories

  • Former Hong Kong anti-Beijing lawmaker moves to Australia

    Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker and activist Ted Hui Chi-fung said he had relocated to Australia where he would continue campaigning against the Chinese Communist Party. The 38-year-old fled Hong Kong for Europe in December while he was free on bail on protest-related charges. Hui on Wednesday thanked the Australian government for intervening so that he was allowed to travel from London to Australia this week on a flight that was repatriating Australian citizens.

  • Hong Kong court grants bail to 5th activist, jails another

    A Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to a fifth pro-democracy activist and former lawmaker but revoked bail for another, after both were charged with subversion under the national security law. Authorities say the primary was part of a plot to paralyze the government and subvert state power, as at least some of the activists had planned to vote down major bills and force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to resign if their pro-democracy camp had gained a legislative majority. The city’s High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Democratic Party lawmaker Helena Wong, who was one of the candidates in the primaries.

  • China State Funds Buy Stocks to Stem Worsening Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- The bearish mood prevailing in China’s stock market is proving a match even for state-backed funds, and casting a cloud over the Communist Party’s biggest annual political event.The CSI 300 Index closed about 2.2% lower despite evidence that state-backed funds had intervened to shore up the market in morning trading. The news earlier helped the gauge erase losses of as much as 3.2%, before declines resumed in the afternoon. Kweichow Moutai Co., the stock that’s become an indicator of sentiment in China’s mutual fund industry, fell 1.2%.The funds, known as China’s “national team,” had stepped in order to ensure stability during the National People’s Congress in Beijing, according to people familiar with the matter. A Hong Kong-based trader, who declined to be identified discussing client business, said entities linked to mainland funds were actively buying shares through stock links with Hong Kong Tuesday morning.The CSI 300 has now plunged more than 14% from its Feb. 10 high in the biggest loss among global benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. Declines have been led by the champions of the recent rally such as Moutai, which has fallen 26%.The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which regulates the securities industry, didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether state funds were behind Tuesday’s moves.Historically, Beijing has supported markets when needed around significant events or dates. On Friday, the first day of the NPC, the CSI 300 ended the day down 0.3% after falling as much 2%. Evidence of intervention includes buying through trading links with Hong Kong.Authorities had in many ways encouraged the recent correction in stocks after the CSI 300 briefly surpassed its closing record last month. Officials repeatedly warned of asset bubbles and said that curbing risks in the financial system was this year’s key policy goal. Moutai, for instance, had surged 30% this year to be worth more than $500 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable stocks.With the CSI 300 entering a correction on Monday, and dropping below its 100-day moving average for the first time since May, it’s likely authorities decided the rout had removed enough froth. Slumps of 10% or more in the CSI 300 have occurred twice in the past two years, before the index bounced back each time. The Communist Party, which has long sought to cultivate a ‘slow’ bull market in equities, will need to do more to restore sentiment this time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former Hong Kong lawmaker lands in Australia; to continue pro-democracy work

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Ted Hui has arrived in Australia where his family will settle after the Australian government provided an exemption to its closed border policy and assistance with flights, he said on Tuesday. A former Democratic party lawmaker, Hui left Hong Kong late last year after facing criminal charges over the 2019 pro-democracy protests. His arrival in Australia comes as 47 pro-democracy activists have been charged in Hong Kong with conspiracy to commit subversion under a new national security law, because they participated in an unofficial primary last July to select the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.

  • Russia's Sputnik vaccine to be made in Italy amid approval row with European drug agency

    Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine looks set to be produced in Europe after a deal was concluded with Italy, as the developers demanded an apology from the European Medicines Agency for warning against hasty approval of the jab. The head of the EMA said that any move to grant approval for the vaccine would be “comparable to Russian roulette.” Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the chair of the agency’s management board, urged EU member states not to approve Sputnik V until the agency had reviewed it properly. “I would strongly advise against a national emergency authorisation,” she told ORF, an Austrian broadcaster, on Sunday. The developers of the vaccine said she had overstepped the mark, accusing her of political interference in the drug’s approval process. “We demand a public apology from EMA’s Christa Wirthumer-Hoche for her negative comments on EU states directly approving Sputnik V. “Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review,” they wrote on Twitter.

  • Officer says he arrested reporter after pepper spray blasts

    A police officer testified Monday that he arrested a journalist at a BLM protest in Iowa after she did not leave when he repeatedly shot clouds of pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

  • U.S., China Envoys to Hold In-Person Meeting in Alaska

    Mar.10 -- U.S. Secretary of State&nbsp;Antony Blinken&nbsp;and National Security&nbsp;Advisor&nbsp;Jake Sullivan&nbsp;will hold talks with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week. It will be the highest-level in-person exchange between the two sides since President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;took office in January.&nbsp;Tom Mackenzie reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • World powers ignoring North Korea crimes against humanity amid nuclear programme focus: U.N. expert

    World powers bear responsibility for ignoring crimes against humanity that may still be perpetrated by authorities in North Korea amid a focus on its nuclear programme, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Wednesday. Tomas Ojea-Quintana urged the U.N. Security Council to refer grave violations in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the International Criminal Court for prosecution. "Crimes against humanity may be ongoing," Ojea-Quintana told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

  • Piers Morgan quit 'Good Morning Britain' after his bosses told him to apologize on air for his Meghan Markle comments, reports say

    Morgan quit the morning show after receiving widespread criticism and complaints for questioning Markle's mental health.

  • Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

    Former President Jimmy Carter declared his opposition Tuesday to a slate of restrictive voting proposals moving through his native Georgia’s General Assembly, saying he is “disheartened, saddened and angry” over moves to “turn back the clock” on ballot access after Democratic successes in 2020. Carter, a Democrat, said in a long statement that the Republican-backed proposals, which would end no-excuse absentee voting, “appear to be rooted in partisan interests, not the interests of all Georgia voters.” The GOP push comes after Georgia favored President Joe Biden in November and elected two new U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of the U.S. Senate and cementing Georgia as a clear battleground.

  • The dangers of an 'America First' vaccine strategy

    Experts fear that allowing the coronavirus to spread unchecked in developing countries could lead to a 'never-ending pandemic.'

  • Preliminary data indicates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine effective against Brazilian P1 variant: official

    Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, Sao Paulo's state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Doria's comments at a news conference in Sao Paulo confirm a Reuters report from earlier this week, which said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

  • 'An important victory for the First Amendment': Iowa journalist Andrea Sahouri acquitted in rare trial of reporter

    More than 120 journalists were arrested in 2020, most during the protests after George Floyd's death. Andrea Sahouri was one of a few facing charges.

  • Piers Morgan leaves ITV's Good Morning Britain after row over Meghan remarks

    It comes as Ofcom receives more than 40,000 complaints over Morgan's comments about the duchess.

  • UK tabloids called Harry and Meghan's interview the 'worst royal crisis in 85 years,' seemingly forgetting Prince Andrew's alleged sex offenses

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview should be a watershed moment for the British tabloids, but nothing's changed yet.

  • Saudi court denies activist’s appeal, upholds her travel ban

    A court in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday denied the appeal by one of the kingdom's most prominent political activists that would have allowed her to travel freely, her supporters said, weeks after her release from prison. Loujain al-Hathloul, whose 1001-day detention drew fierce international criticism of the kingdom’s human rights record, had hoped to lift a five-year ban on traveling outside Saudi Arabia that the court imposed as a condition of her release. The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh, which handles terrorism and national security charges, confirmed al-Hathloul's original sentence on Wednesday, a rubber-stamp decision on the publicized and politicized case.

  • Biden’s speech goals: Mourn loss, urge caution, offer hope

    Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — in the “next phase” of the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans. Previewing his remarks, Biden said he would “talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next.” Biden's challenge Thursday night will be to honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year while encouraging them to remain vigilant despite “virus fatigue” and growing impatience to resume normal activities given the tantalizing promise of vaccines.

  • Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

    Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, in which they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and Meghan said she had been alienated to the point of contemplating suicide, was broadcast in Britain on Monday. More than a third of Britons said their sympathies lie with the Queen and members of the Royal Family, while one in five say that they sit with Prince Harry and Meghan, according to the poll.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.