Chinese leader Xi backs African nations' plan to restart Ukrainian-Russian peace talks

Presidents of South Africa and China, Cyril Ramaphosa and Xi Jinping

The African "peace" delegation consists of diplomats from Uganda, South Africa, Congo, Senegal, Zambia and Egypt.

Speaking by phone with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa about the African leaders' intention to visit Ukraine and Russia in "a push for an end to the conflict as soon as possible,” Xi said it was a "good" thing.

"It is good that Mr President and the leaders of the relevant African countries have formed a peace delegation and will visit Russia and Ukraine," the Chinese leader said, adding that his country was adhering to a consistent position in regard to "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" and aimed at its settlement via a dialogue.

In keeping with the Russian propaganda narrative, China doesn't call Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression on Ukraine a "war," but euphemistically refers to it as "a conflict."

Read also: South African president wants to visit Ukraine with “peace initiative”

South Africa backs the Chinese "peace plan" for a political settlement of the "conflict in Ukraine," Ramaphosa said, also employing the Kremlin propaganda term. He said he hopes to restart Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the nearest future.

There were talks between Ukraine and Russia in the early days of Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine from Feb. 24, 2022, but these quickly stalled.

The African "peacekeeping mission" will take place after a European tour by China's special envoy on resolving Russia's war against Ukraine.

The African leaders plan to visit Ukraine at the beginning of June and want to initiate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia – even if troops from Russia’s invasion force are still present within Ukrainian sovereign borders.

Read also: Foreign Minister Kuleba meets with envoy of Xi Jinping in Kyiv, rules out freezing conflict

Beijing released a 12-point position paper on the "settlement" of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine on the anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2023.

China’s position is to call for a ceasefire and restoration of negotiations, as well as the suspension of international sanctions against Russia, the continued operation of the Black Sea grain corridor, ensuring the security of nuclear plants, and no threats being made of the use of nuclear weapons.

It does not, however, demand the removal of Russian invasion forces from Ukraine’s territory, which is a mandatory demand by Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine