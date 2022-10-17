Chinese leader Xi Jinping calls for military growth as Communist Party congress opens
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the Communist Party congress by calling for military growth and more restrictive COVID-19 measures. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged his nation will prevail in its fight to develop strategically important tech, underscoring Beijing’s concern over a US campaign to separate it from cutting-edge chip capabilities.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents Show“We will focus on national strategic needs, gather strength
Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff. Bolsonaro frequently said: “You can’t come here to tell people these lies.” Earlier this month, da Silva, who is universally known as Lula, won the election’s first round with 48% of the vote compared to Bolsonaro’s 43%.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was a scene reminiscent of the orange haze that doused the ruins of Las Vegas in Blade Runner 2049: Menacing wildfires ripped through the mountainous forests surrounding the 31 million residents of Chongqing, threatening to torch the towering office buildings and high-rise apartments of southwest China’s largest city. The fast-moving fire, which was triggered by a record heatwave and drought, also presented a serious challenge for fir
With year-over-year inflation barely easing in the latest Consumer Price Index report despite sharp increases in interest rates meant to cool the economy, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that a recession is "possible but not inevitable." "That's a big part of what we're working on -- on the infrastructure side -- dealing with some of the bottlenecks we have, dealing with some of the constraints that we have in transportation infrastructure that's needed to be upgraded for decades," Buttigieg said, referring to a supply-chain crunch exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The possessive claim in the title “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” is a gutsy one. There’s confidence — some would even say arrogance — in filming an oft-told story at least as old as the hills, and suddenly branding it as your own: Even two auteurs as ballsy as Francis Ford Coppola and Baz Luhrmann didn’t […]
City officials are poised to adopt three measures aimed at creating more affordable housing during its next regular meeting on Monday
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to tighten his grip on power when China’s National Party Congress convenes Sunday.
The second annual gala raised $10 million to support the museum’s access, education and programming initiatives
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has signaled that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society.
Clashes broke out after unidentified men attacked placards at a Hong Kong pro-democracy protest.
When the stock market is in a funk, as it is now, down 25% so far this year and firmly in bear market territory, it's easy to forget the power of a simple buy-and-hold investing strategy. Because every steep correction is invariably followed by a bull market, one that tends to go far higher than the previous peak before the downturn hit, those valleys tend to smooth out until they hardly even register on a stock chart. Bear markets are also typically measured in months, while bull markets are measured in years.
Alex Jones Infowars still plays 24-7 in Wichita despite a near billion-dollar verdict for his Sandy Hook lies.
(Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping’s two-hour address to the party congress on Sunday left traders poring over the nuance of each phrase as China’s leader ranged from Taiwan to semiconductors, pollution, housing and the coronavirus. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandSecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Records ShowDeSantis Chief of Staff Planned Migrant Flights, Documents ShowThose expecting a shift away from the Covid Zero policy
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 15 OCTOBER 2022, 17:42 Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, warned local residents against sending their children to Russia "on holiday".
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump’s media company, also alleges that ex-president pressured executives to give shares to Melania
Two people were found injured in a parking lot.
Over half of retirees never move, according to the Center for Retirement Research. Instead, they remain in the same home they lived in during their early 50s, also known as aging in place. If you're...
In many ways, the Yankees slugger has made MLB relevant again. His chase to surpass Roger Maris helped put the sport back in the daily conversation.
The Patriots' Week 6 victory over the Browns marked the 324th win of Bill Belichick's career, tying George Halas for the second-most all-time. Julian Edelman shared a congratulatory message for his former head coach.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and others nations a major plank of his foreign policy. "An EU with 27, 30, 36 states, with then more than 500 million free and equal citizens, can bring its weight to bear even more strongly in the world," Scholz said at the congress.