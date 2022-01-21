China Lithium Giant Said to Pick Banks for Hong Kong Listing

Pei Li and Annie Lee
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp., a Chinese supplier of the key material used in batteries, has selected banks for a share offering in Hong Kong that could take place as soon as mid-2022, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company, whose shares already trade in Shenzhen, is working with China International Capital Corp., Morgan Stanley and CMB International on the proposed sale that could raise about $1 billion to $2 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and details such as the fundraising amount and timing could still change, the people said. A representative for CICC declined to comment, while Morgan Stanley, CMBI and Tianqi Lithium didn’t immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Tianqi Lithium applied for a Hong Kong listing in 2018, but the plan was shelved amid falling lithium prices and a cash squeeze following its purchase of a 24% stake in a Chilean rival for about $4 billion. The company’s performance has improved since, as the global push for electrified transport has stoked demand for lithium, which is used in rechargeable batteries.

Metals Key for EVs Will Be Pricier for Longer After Record Year

The Chengdu, Sichuan-based company has revived the stalled share sale plan as global prices for the raw material almost quadrupled in the past year. In September, the company said its board approved a proposal to issue H shares and list on the main board of Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Chinese lithium carbonate has surged more than 25% this month.

The resurgence in the consumption of the metal helped Tianqi Lithium return to profit for two quarters in a row last year. Share prices of Tianqi Lithium have more than doubled since end-March as it recovers from debt repayment pressures that forced the miner to sell stakes in the world’s biggest lithium mine in Australia and in a refinery to IGO Ltd. for $1.4 billion.

(Updates with lithium carbonate prices in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • More Advisers Eyed; Bond Rally Peters Out: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s risk management committee plans to hire additional financial and legal advisers to help the embattled developer deal with its debt stress and respond to creditors’ demands. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down

  • Exports likely buoyed S.Korea GDP growth in Q4, braking China dims outlook: Reuters poll

    South Korea's economy likely accelerated in the last quarter, buoyed by strong exports and investments, but an economic slowdown in China and surging COVID-19 cases pose a significant risk, a Reuters poll found. "It is highly probable private consumption has weakened somewhat due to the re-spread of the COVID-19 in Korea, but solid exports and investments supported growth in Q4," said Chun Kyu-yeon, an economist at Hana Financial Investment in Seoul. South Korea's recovery from a pandemic-induced economic slump has been largely driven by robust exports, which expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021.

  • Daqo New Energy (DQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed at $43.37, marking a +1.45% move from the previous day.

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Outperforming Apple and Tesla. Here’s Why.

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is rising. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.

  • SoFi, Bakkt, Bank of America, Cisco: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    SoFi Technologies was cleared by regulators to become a bank-holding company; United Airlines is due to report results.

  • SoFi joins the meme-stock party — does that mean the parents have come home?

    A fintech lending platform run by a Goldman Sachs alum is not typical meme fodder, but the way the OGs are trending...why not?

  • U.S. Dollar’s Comeback May Cut Short Rally in Emerging Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound in the world’s reserve currency could choke the current rally of its peers in emerging markets.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesThat’s the view of Brendan McK

  • Steelmaker CEO Warns North America Market a ‘Falling Knife’

    (Bloomberg) -- The North American steel market is in for some rough months ahead, with excess supplies, rising inventories and shrinking demand, according to the head of Stelco Holdings Inc. Steelmaker shares fell.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Dow

  • SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

    SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company's banking ambitions.

  • Hamsters and mail: New Covid threats in China, Hong Kong dismay residents and experts

    In their relentless drive to eliminate the coronavirus, authorities in China and Hong Kong have zeroed in on new targets: international mail and hamsters.

  • Poland gets formal EU demand to pay fines over judicial regime

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission has sent Poland notice to pay some 70 million euros in fines for failing to reverse an illegal disciplinary regime for judges, a spokesman said, an escalation in a row between Warsaw and the European Union. The case is one of many disputes between the EU and Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which came to power in 2015 and has since faced accusations of eroding democratic freedoms. Last October the top EU court fined Warsaw for failing to immediately halt the work of the Polish Supreme Court's Disciplinary Chamber pending a final verdict on the scheme.

  • Carl Icahn Has 4% Stake in International Flavors, CNBC Reports; Shares Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn owns a 4% stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., CNBC reported on its website, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Sello

  • U.S. bill targeting Big Tech approved by Senate panel despite hefty lobbying

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a bill that would bar tech giants like Amazon.com from giving preference to their own businesses on their websites, despite hefty lobbying from top executives like Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook. The biggest technology companies, including Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook and Apple Inc, have been under pressure in Congress because of allegations they abused their outsized market power. Lawmakers voted on an amended version of a bill introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and Chuck Grassley, a Republican, that expanded the definition of companies covered by the bill to include firms like the popular video app TikTok and specified that companies were not required to share data with firms that the U.S. government considers national security risks.

  • DHL expects freight rates to stay high in 2022

    German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL does not expect freight costs to ease this year and is advising customers to agree longer-term contracts as a hedge, the head of the DHL freight business said in an interview. "The short-term rate will rise a little in air and ocean freight, the long-term rate will probably remain at the 2021 level," Tim Scharwath told Reuters. "In air freight, the rate might even go up a little bit more in the short term, there is even tighter capacity there."

  • Stocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell in choppy trading as investors assessed outlooks for earnings growth amid the potential for monetary policy tightening. The rout pushed the Nasdaq Composite over the threshold into correction territory.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on UkraineMicrosoft Buys Scand

  • A fake Russian ray gun destroyed the media's BS detector

    A fake Russian ray gun destroyed the media's BS detector

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]