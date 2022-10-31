Chinese lottery winner wears costume to hide $30 million winnings from family

A lottery winner in China claimed his 220 million yuan prize (approximately $30.1 million) in a cartoon costume last week to hide his identity, including from his own family.

Identified by local press only by his pseudonym Li, the winner told local news outlets that he decided not to tell his family about the money to keep them from becoming lazy or acting "superior” to others.

Li was so confident about his lottery numbers that he purchased 40 tickets containing the same number combinations for each. Each ticket, which he bought in Guangxi Zhuang province for 80 yuan (approx. $11), has a winning payout of 5.48 million yuan (approx. $750,000), bringing the total to 220 million yuan.

Li said he did not sleep the night of Oct. 21 when he learned that he won the jackpot. On Oct. 24, Li wore a yellow cartoon character suit and picked up his prize at the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Distribution Center in Nanning City.

Appearing in cartoon costumes during the cheque presentation ceremony has become a common strategy for winners who want to hide their identities from the public.

Li, however, revealed that he has kept the life-altering news secret even to his family.

“I have not told my wife or kid,” he was quoted by the South China Morning Post as saying. “I am concerned that they might feel superior to other people and will not work or study hard in future.”

After donating the 5 million yuan (approx. $684,660) to charity and being taxed 43 million yuan (approx. $5.9 million), Li was able to take home 171 million yuan (approx. $23.4 million).

Li, who has been regularly buying tickets for over a decade, considers himself a fan of the betting game.

According to Li, he has been betting on the same seven numbers in the past several years simply because they “looked pleasing” to him.

“I only won a few dozen yuan in the past,” Li shared. “I regard buying the lottery as a hobby, and my family does not care. Plus, I do not spend much money on it, and the lottery provides a ray of hope for me.”

Li said he still hasn’t thought about how he will spend the money but is set to take the time to plan it carefully. Li’s wife, despite her lack of knowledge about the millions of dollars they now have, has a right to the winnings as a joint owner of the newly claimed asset under the Chinese Marriage Law.

Featured Image via zhcw