Chinese-made mRNA vaccine starts trial production

China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc in Tianjin
4
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc has entered "test production phase" for its COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine, the company said in a post on its social media account late on Thursday.

The vaccine, known as CS-2034, targets new Omicron variants of the virus, which are responsible for the vast majority of infections that have swept across China since the country began dismantling strict COVID curbs last month.

Until now, China has relied on nine domestically-developed COVID vaccines approved for use, including inactivated vaccines, but none have been adapted to target the highly-transmissible Omicron variant and its offshoots that are currently in circulation.

The CanSino booster vaccine is one of China's first home-grown potential vaccines based on mRNA technology similar to that employed in vaccines produced internationally by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

On Thursday, CanSino also reported "positive" interim data from a mid-stage clinical trial in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

According to CanSino, the first phase of its mRNA vaccine production could produce 100 million doses.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • China property shares firm on more policy support, easing curbs

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Chinese property developers climbed on Friday, lifted by more state support for the highly indebted sector struggling with weak sales and investments as China reopens its economy. The central bank said on Thursday that for cities where the selling prices of new homes fall month-on-month and year-on-year for three consecutive months, the floor on mortgage rates can be lowered or abolished for first-time home buyers in phases. China is also planning to relax restrictions on borrowing for property developers by dialing back the "three red lines" policy, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

  • Watch: Timelapse Shows Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii Erupting Again

    Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting again on Thursday after a brief pause, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A timelapse video shows lava flowing and smoke rising from the site of the eruption. Photo: U.S. Geological Survey via AP

  • U.S. FDA says Evusheld may not protect against Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5

    The subvariant has been causing concern among scientists after its rapid spread in the United States in December. While the agency is awaiting additional data to verify how Evusheld works against XBB.1.5, it said it does not expect the drug to neutralize the subvariant due to similarities with other Omicron subvariants against which Evusheld does not work. XBB.1.5 is yet another descendant of Omicron and is an offshoot of XBB, first detected in October, which is itself a recombinant of two other Omicron sub-variants.

  • Panasonic Resists Decoupling Trend to Boost China Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Panasonic Holdings Corp. will boost its investment in China significantly, bucking the growing trend of foreign companies reducing their exposure to the country as geopolitical tensions rise and the domestic economy slows.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on

  • China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug - sources

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources told Reuters. China's medical products regulator - the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) - has been leading the talks with Pfizer since late last month, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • Dow ends down nearly 350 points after jobs data, hawkish Fed comments hammer stocks

    U.S. stock indexes ended another choppy session in the red on Thursday as investors digested a fresh batch of labor-market data and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials, while looking ahead to Friday's monthly non-farm payrolls report.

  • Big tech layoffs may further disrupt equity and diversity efforts

    NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - 2023 is shaping up as a challenging year to be a woman or minority working in the tech sector, or even a person with one too many years under their belt. Surging firings by technology companies last year are disproportionately affecting women and mid-career talent which may make it more difficult to improve diversity in one of the most sought-after industries, according to data from a research firm. In recent years, U.S. tech majors have stepped up hiring and made diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) a priority.

  • 11 Restaurant Chains to Watch in 2023

    2022 was a big year for a lot of our favorite restaurant chains. As businesses started recovering from the pandemic slump in revenue, focusing on a bright future ahead seemed increasingly possible. Now at the start of 2023, that means that several restaurant brands are ready to kickstart their businesses growth, implement groundbreaking technology, and create restaurant models that haven’t been seen before. Here are 11 chains that are leading the way and will surely have big things to show in th

  • China hotels, travel bookings perk up in boon for COVID-hit services sector

    After three years of dealing with some of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs, there are early signs that Chinese consumers are gearing up to go out and spend again, particularly in major cities and tourist hot spots. Over the three-day New Year's Day holiday, businesses and consumers caught their first glimpse of a return to post-pandemic life -- holiday-makers flocked to beaches, flight numbers ticked up, and hotels turned some guests away because they were fully booked. "I think the most difficult time for China's tourism industry is behind us, and what didn't kill us will only make us stronger," said Haiqing Lu, chief corporate affairs and strategic relations officer at InterContinental Hotels Group Greater China.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom sworn in for 2nd term

    The inauguration ceremony was held to mark the beginning of California Governor Gavin Newsom's second term.

  • NFL betting, odds: Beware of teams that are in must-win situations

    Teams that need to win for playoff consideration are often overvalued in the market.

  • Andre Iguodala announces he will make season debut for Warriors on Saturday vs. Magic

    Andre Iguodala is back.

  • China may see 'million' deaths, predict experts

    STORY: The emergency ward of this hospital in the Shanghai suburbs was filled to the hallways with patients on Thursday. A notice in the room said the wait to be seen was an average of five hours. Packed emergency wards have become a common scene across China's hospitals after Beijing abruptly scrapped its stringent COVID controls last month. The country has defended its COVID handling measures and said its "epidemic situation is controllable." University of Hong Kong epidemiologist Benjamin Cowling told Reuters, COVID may have already peaked in big Chinese cities. But he worried the upcoming Lunar New Year travel would spread COVID-19 to rural areas, where healthcare infrastructure was weaker. “It's quite possible that there will be a million deaths or more this winter from COVID in China and that number could’ve been much larger if China had opened two years ago and hadn’t continued with zero-COVID before vaccines were available, there would have been many, many more deaths from COVID in China. But at the same time, that number, one million or more, that could be a much lower number if there was a better preparation and possibly better timing for the transition away from zero COVID.” Some Chinese residents echoed that criticism on Thursday. "They should have taken a series of actions before opening up, like advising what precautions people of a certain age should take, what young people should do, and allowed people to prepare some medication or distribute it, and at the very least ensure the pharmacies were well stocked. When all is ready, then it's time to open up." China reported one new COVID death in the mainland for Wednesday, compared with five a day earlier, bringing its official death toll since the pandemic began to 5,259. In some of the most critical remarks to date, the WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan said on Wednesday, China's figures under-represented hospital admissions, intensive care unit patients and deaths. China counts only those caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure as COVID deaths – a classification the WHO said was "too narrow".

  • Democratic senators visit Kyiv as US announces nearly $4 billion in military assistance

    Two key Democratic senators with oversight of intelligence and the armed services met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, shortly before the Biden administration announced a nearly $4 billion military aid package for the country. Sens. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Angus King (I-Maine), both members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence…

  • Paraguay election race puts Taiwan ties on a knife-edge

    Paraguay would cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and open relations with China if the opposition wins the election in April, its presidential candidate Efrain Alegre told Reuters, hoping to boost soy and beef exports that are its main economic engines. The ruling party candidate, meanwhile, told Reuters he would maintain ties with Taiwan, a self-governed island that China considers one of its provinces and not a county, making the geopolitical question a center-piece of the election race. Paraguay is one of only 14 nations globally that retains diplomatic ties with Taiwan and the only South American country to do so.

  • China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

    China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures. The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve elderly people, pregnant women, small children and those with underlying conditions. People using public transport are also urged to wear masks and pay special attention to their health and personal hygiene, Vice Minister Xu Chengguang told reporters at a briefing.

  • Lakers vs. Hawks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

    Here's all you need to know ahead of Friday's Lakers versus Hawks game.

  • Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov

    Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft shied away from talking about her ex-boss — Donald Trump — and his support for a political rival Thursday as she formally entered the crowded Republican gubernatorial primary in Kentucky. Craft, a longtime GOP activist who has quickly shown her fundraising prowess, vowed to combat the state's relentless drug-addiction problems if elected.

  • HSBC customers in U.S. sent inadvertent emails on mortgages, relocation

    Frustrated HSBC banking customers in the United States took to social media on Friday to complain about inadvertent emails they received from the bank regarding home loans and relocation. "Congratulations on your new mortgage with HSBC Bank," said one of the messages, which was sent to customers who said they had not applied for the loans. Another email offered guidance on sending remittances and promoted the bank's relocation benefits.

  • Gavin Newsom launches second term slamming red state leaders at his Jan. 6 inauguration march

    ‘They make it harder to vote and easier to buy illegal guns,’ Gov. Gavin Newsom said at his inauguration speech.