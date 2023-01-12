Chinese man accused of killing Nigerian ex-girlfriend says he spent $132,000 on her

[Source]

Before you read:

The Chinese man accused of murdering his Nigerian ex-girlfriend in a stabbing says he had spent around 60 million naira (approximately $132,705) on her while they were dating.

Geng Quanrong, who has been charged with culpable homicide, made the claim at the Kano High Court Number 16 on Thursday, according to Nigerian newspaper Daily Trust. The amount appears to be the total of various expenses, which reportedly included wedding dresses worth 1.5 million naira (approximately $3,318).

“I bought her [a] house worth N4 million (approximately $8,847) [and] a car worth N10 million (approximately $22,118),” Geng told the court. “N18 million (approximately $39,812) as capital to start business, and spent N500,000 (approximately $1,106) worth of bags and shoes on her new shop and N1 million (approximately $2,212) worth of laces and wrappers and a house in Abuja which she started building.”

Ummukulsum “Ummita” Buhari, 22, was stabbed to death in her shared home in Janbulo quarters, Kano state, on Sept. 16, 2022.

Her mother, Fatima Zubairu, claimed to have witnessed the gruesome incident:

He always comes around wanting to see her and she has been refusing. This time around when he came, he kept knocking on the door. When I was fed up of [sic] him hitting the door loudly, I opened the door and he pushed me aside and got in and started stabbing her with a knife.

Earlier reports said Geng confessed to the crime, saying Buhari had broken her promise to marry him after he had spent so much money on her.

However, the textile businessman pleaded not guilty to the crime in late October last year.

On Thursday, Geng claimed that he had also spent 5 million naira (approximately $11,059) on Buhari’s gold wears, 6 million naira (approximately $13,271) for the processing of her certificate at Sokoto University and 1 million naira to install a solar power system in their house. When they began to plan their wedding, he allegedly spent 1.5 million naira (approximately $3,318) on dresses and 700,000 naira (approximately $1,548) for “spraying” on their wedding day.

“On the 13th September 2022, she requested some money to be used in the house she is building in Abuja but I didn’t give her because I don’t have money then,” Geng claimed. “Since then, she stopped answering my calls because she thought I am broke.”

Buhari reportedly married another man, who divorced her sometime later.

Geng said even after Buhari got married, she continued to ask him for money.

Zubairu, who also testified in court on Thursday, said she saw 11 wounds on her daughter after Geng killed her.

