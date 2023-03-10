Chinese man accused of murdering Nigerian ex-girlfriend says he ‘didn’t mean’ to kill her

[Source]

Geng Quanrong, the Chinese national accused of slaying his Nigerian ex-girlfriend, has accused the latter of injuring his genitals and denied intending to kill her at a court appearance this week.

The 47-year-old textile businessman is facing a culpable homicide charge for fatally stabbing 22-year-old Ummukulsum “Ummita” Buhari in her shared home in Janbulo quarters, Kano state, on Sept. 16, 2022. He pleaded not guilty the following month.

While being cross-examined at a Kano High Court Thursday, Geng detailed his version of events of that night, saying it was Ummita who had summoned him to her home to take her pet dog, Charlie.

Earlier in the day, Ummita allegedly sent Geng a video of herself that showed her playing with Charlie and sitting on clothes Geng had bought for her for their planned wedding.

However, Geng said Ummita did not return his call when he arrived at her house. Instead, he was allegedly met by her mother, Fatima Zubairu.

“On reaching her house, after she refused to pick my call, I sent her a text message. Later her mother (Fatima Zubairu) opened the gate and I got in to pick Charlie,” Geng told the court, according to Vanguard. “I did not talk to the deceased’s mother because she does not understand English and I don’t understand Hausa language.”

Zubairu previously alleged that Geng started stabbing Ummita as soon as she let him into their home.

“He always comes around wanting to see her and she has been refusing. This time around when he came, he kept knocking on the door. When I was fed up of him hitting the door loudly, I opened the door and he pushed me aside and got in and started stabbing her with a knife,” Zubairu told Daily Trust after the incident.

Geng told the court he did not intend to kill Ummita and that she “injured” his genitals.

“I did not intend to kill Ummukulsum and I don’t want to be killed. She injured me on my genitals and I cannot show the court,” Geng claimed. “It is against our Chinese culture and I am a Muslim.”

The court admitted the exhibits, which include Ummita’s videos, Geng’s phone, their electronic conversations and the receipt of a gold jewelry worth 5 million Nigerian naira (approximately $10,900) that Geng had given Ummita.

Geng will return to court on March 29.

