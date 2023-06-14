Chinese man arrested for spraying anti-US graffiti on US Consulate in Hong Kong

[Source]

A Chinese man was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the gate of the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong with white paint on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

How he did it: The man allegedly spray-painted the gate and wall of the consulate with the English word “hegemony” and the Chinese words for “double standards.” Each area covered 3 meters by 1 meter.

The aftermath: The consulate reported the incident at around 5:22 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of criminal damage. The graffiti was removed later that morning.

About the suspect: The suspect has been identified by his surname, Wen. The 47-year-old is said to be from mainland China’s Shandong province. He holds a two-way permit, a travel document issued in the mainland for entry to Hong Kong. Under the city’s law, he could face up to 10 years in jail for destroying or damaging property.

U.S. responds: The State Department released a statement in connection with the incident, saying that while the U.S. does not support destruction of property, it encourages the peaceful expression of views:

The United States champions freedom of expression. While we do not support the destruction of property, we believe that every person has the right to express their views peacefully – including those with which we do not agree.

The U.S. remains “seriously concerned about the continued erosion of protections for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong, including freedom of expression, freedom of association, and peaceful assembly,” the State Department added.

