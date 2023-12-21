Chinese Man Charged With Stealing $23,000 In Cash From Passengers On A Flight To Singapore

One Chinese man has been charged with three counts of theft after Singapore officials uncovered that he stole $23,000 in cash from the luggage of three passengers on their Scoot flight to Singapore, Channel News Asia reports. Hong Kong officials have previously warned of a spike in thefts on flights in the region, and this is yet another example.

On a December 16 flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Changi Airport, 52-year-old Zhang Ziuqiang allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the bags of his fellow travelers. He managed to nab a massive bulk of those funds — $21,000 in cash, or S$50 and 510 million Vietnamese dong, per the charge sheets viewed by CNA.

According to police, these thieves have found success by opening overhead compartments and rummaging through the bags of other passengers. They’ve warned folks not to travel with any significant sums of cash — or, at the very least, to keep those sums on their person at all times.

