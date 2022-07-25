Chinese man executed for setting ex-wife on fire during livestream

A man convicted of killing his ex-wife by setting her ablaze during a livestream has been executed in China’s Sichuan province.

Tang Lu and his ex-wife, a Tibetan vlogger known as Lamu, lived in China’s mountainous prefecture of Aba before their divorce. Lamu would share snippets of their simple rural life with more than 75,000 followers on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

The 30-year-old vlogger was in the middle of a livestream on Sept. 14, 2020, when Tang stormed into her father’s kitchen, doused her in petrol and set her on fire.

The livestream’s video was abruptly cut, leaving viewers with a black screen and screams in the background. Lamu was taken to a hospital, while Tang was arrested hours later.

More from NextShark: Man who shoved Michelle Go to her death deemed unfit to stand trial

Lamu sustained burns to 90 percent of her body. She fought to live for more than two weeks but ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Tang was found guilty of intentional homicide and sentenced to death in October 2021.

The couple reportedly married in 2009. According to Lamu’s sister, the couple divorced in June 2020 because Lamu had been suffering from domestic abuse for years. Following their divorce, Tang repeatedly sought to win Lamu back, but the latter rejected him each time.

More from NextShark: Police Searching for Two Women Who Stole Gucci Bags Worth $10K in DC Chinatown

In a statement, the Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture Intermediate People’s Court announced that it carried out Tang’s execution on Saturday. Tang had previously appealed the sentence but lost earlier this year.

Featured Image via CCTV (left), 黑姑娘 (right)

More from NextShark: Andrew Yang Surges in Popularity, Now Ranks 4th Nationally

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Woman loses $300,000 worth of bitcoin to person who posed as a Chinese architect on dating app Hinge