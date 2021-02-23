Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him. The next thing he knew, he was already on a hospital bed. “I vaguely remember running into a person on the street the night of the incident,” Zheng told World Journal, a Chinese-language news outlet. “Then I fainted. When I woke up, I was already lying on a hospital bed. Later I heard that I had been taken by an ambulance.” Zheng’s phone was also “picked up” by a stranger. He says his wife had to pay $30 to get it back. As a result of the attack, Zheng lost several teeth and suffered a brain hemorrhage. He spent two days in the intensive care unit at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. Due to the hemorrhage, Zheng remains under observation and cannot go home yet. He is suffering from headaches. New York City recorded 29 anti-Asian attacks in 2020, 24 of which may be linked to the coronavirus. On Saturday, protesters gathered in Washington Square Park to denounce the recent surge in violence.

Zheng's case is now under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). NextShark has reached out to the New York Police Department for further comment and will update this article accordingly. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via Zheng's Family

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

100 Captive Thai Elephants Now Free Because of COVID-19, Walk 93 Miles Back Home

SF Chinatown Hero Businessman Saves Tourist From Attack With Concealed Carry Gun

Woman Allegedly Throws Snowball at Asian Man's Car and Calls Him a 'F**king C**nk' in Washington

‘Terrace House’ Star Hana Kimura Passes Away at 22 After Alleged Cyberbullying

Recommended Stories

  • Rebels deny killing Italian ambassador to DR Congo

    The FDLR says the government is wrong to blame them for Luca Attanasio's "heinous assassination".

  • SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike executives face U.S. Senate grilling

    Top executives at Texas-based software company SolarWinds Corp, digital giant Microsoft Corp and cybersecurity firms FireEye Inc and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc are expected to defend their companies' responses to a series of breaches blamed on Russian hackers when they face the U.S. Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence on Tuesday. The four companies are key players in the response against a spectacular set of intrusions that have allowed alleged Russian spies to run amok across American networks, compromising a total of nine federal agencies and 100 private-sector companies in what Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, described as the "largest and most sophisticated attack the world has ever seen."

  • Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise

    Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise, with more than 3,000 hate incidents directed at Asian Americans recorded since the start of the pandemic. Major Garrett reports.

  • Lawmakers call for end to anti-Asian violence: "The more we educate the community, the more allies we have."

    Since the start of the pandemic, hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been on the rise, even as an estimated two million AAPIs serve on the frontlines as health care workers and first responders. California Congresswoman Judy Chu joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on why she's joining forces with leaders from the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to demand legislation to address the uptick in racism and violence.

  • Demi Lovato realized she needed to 'let go of' her long hair while recovering from an eating disorder

    Demi Lovato debuted her new shorter locks late last year and says she feels "so free" with her new hair.

  • A New York man was killed by his own gender reveal explosive that detonated as he built it, police say

    Christopher Pekny's death follows a line of tragedies and disasters stemming from the viral trend of gender reveal parties.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Hong Kong crafting 'patriotic' oath for local councils, Beijing wants loyalists in charge

    Hong Kong's government will gazette a bill later this week that will require community level district councils to pledge an oath of allegiance to the Chinese-ruled city's mini-constitution, further stifling democratic opposition. Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Eric Tsang said politicians deemed insincere would be blocked from office, releasing details of the bill a day after a senior official in China's cabinet said provisions should be made to ensure "patriots" were running Hong Kong. "The law will fulfill the constitutional responsibility of the government," Tsang said.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Republican plan would raise minimum wage to $10 but only if businesses are required to ensure worker legality

    Congress hasn’t raised the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25 an hour, since 2007, although polls show Americans overwhelmingly favor an increase.

  • People in France, Germany, and the UK are turning down the AstraZeneca vaccine because they want the Pfizer one instead, reports say

    Officials in Europe have described public resistance to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the UK, some are avoiding the shot, while others are seeking it.

  • A single shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of infection by 70%, the first real-world UK data suggests

    The protection from Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine increased to 85% after two shots in a study of more than 23,000 UK healthcare workers.

  • A Florida official has told staff to ignore Gov. Ron DeSantis' order to fly flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh because they must not 'celebrate hate speech'

    Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said lowering Florida flags to half-staff "is not a partisan political tool."

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • California's coronavirus strain looks increasingly dangerous: 'The devil is already here'

    California's homegrown coronavirus strain is more transmissible than its predecessors, is more resistant to vaccines, and may cause more severe cases of COVID-19.

  • Merrick Garland says he has 'great' concern about federal use of the death penalty, which surged under Trump

    The US government put 13 inmates to death between July and January. The Biden administration is likely to end federal executions.

  • Ted Cruz says the media is 'obsessed' with his Mexico trip because it's 'suffering from Trump withdrawal'

    The Texas senator faced widespread criticism for flying to Cancún last week as a winter storm knocked out power to millions of people in his state.

  • A Louisiana police officer was filmed pinning a 13-year-old Black teen to the ground with an arm around his neck

    The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the arrest. The officer had not been placed on leave as of Monday afternoon, per WBRZ.

  • Rep. Stefanik: Garland’s Answer about Cuomo Investigation ‘Not Good Enough’

    Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) said Monday that Merrick Garland’s response to a question about a potential conflict of interest in any investigation of New York governor Andrew Cuomo was “not good enough.” During Garland’s confirmation hearing to be attorney general on Monday, Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) asked the Biden nominee if he would “commit to not having the investigation done by a person with a conflict of interest.” Cruz noted acting Manhattan U.S. attorney Audrey Strauss’s relationship to Melissa DeRosa, a top Cuomo aide, as a potential concern. Strauss is the mother-in-law of DeRosa, who reportedly admitted recently that the administration covered up data on nursing-home deaths to hide the severity of the situation from federal authorities. “With all of these investigations, the Justice Department is open to evidence of fraud, false statements, violations of the law,” Garland responded. “They normally begin in the appropriate way in the relevant U.S. Attorney’s office.” “I don’t know any of the facts, but I can guarantee you somebody with a conflict of interest won’t be running an investigation of any kind,” he added. Appearing on Fox News on Monday, Stefanik said the answer shows “he’s not reading the basic news.” “As the American people are aware, this is a serious corruption scandal at the highest levels of New York State government,” she said. “We need a much clearer response from the nominee to be AG [committing to] making sure there is an independent apolitical, fair investigation. And when it comes to obstruction of justice, these are not just accusations Katie, this was caught on tape.” She added: “It was caught on tape on a Zoom call with the members of the New York State Assembly, which is why it is Democrats as well who are speaking out about the need to have an independent federal investigation and also, some are proposing impeachment of the governor and the governor, I have said, should resign.” Stefanik said the families of those who died in nursing homes “deserve a commitment from the AG nominee that this would be an independent investigation.” “He’d better get up to speed quickly because that answer is not good enough for the American people,” she said. Lawmakers of both parties have called for Cuomo to be stripped of the emergency powers granted to him last year at the beginning of the pandemic following DeRosa’s comments and a report issued by the New York attorney general Letitia James, which found that the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths by as much as 50 percent. Cuomo last week blasted state lawmakers who have threatened to rescind his emergency powers and open investigations into his administration’s coverup of its mishandling of nursing-home coronavirus deaths. “You can’t use a subpoena or the threat of investigation to leverage a person,” Cuomo said in a briefing. “That’s a crime, it’s called abuse of process, it’s called extortion.”