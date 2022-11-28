Chinese markets slump as Covid protests spook investors

Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
Police officers stand guard during a protest in Beijing - Bloomberg
Police officers stand guard during a protest in Beijing - Bloomberg

Chinese assets slumped Monday as a sense of chaos and uncertainty gripped traders amid growing Covid-19 protests across the country.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined more than 4pc early on Monday before paring losses by about half.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.4pc against the dollar, having plunged more than 1pc at the open, the most since May.

Protests spread over the weekend as citizens in major cities including Beijing and Shanghai took to the streets to express their anger on the nation’s Covid controls.

The rare show of defiance is raising the threat of a government crackdown, prompting investors to re-think their bets after jumping back in on reopening hopes.

“We might see some derisking around Chinese markets,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd.

“We are seeing some outflows of the offshore yuan, which I think is a pretty good indication of how Chinese markets may fare.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said they see some chance of a “disorderly” exit from zero-Covid in China, as the central government may soon need to choose between more lockdowns and more Covid outbreaks.

People have taken to the streets in multiple Chinese cities to protest against strict zero-Covid measures - Getty Images
People have taken to the streets in multiple Chinese cities to protest against strict zero-Covid measures - Getty Images

Reopening stocks

Property and tech shares were among the worst performers in the Monday selloff, while reopening stocks including airlines and restaurants proved relatively resilient.

The moves underscore a mixed response among traders as some brush aside the social unrest and focus more on the eventual zero-Covid exit.

“The protests create uncertainty but the destination of opening up has been set since the party congress,” said Robert Mumford, an investment manager at GAM Hong Kong Ltd.

“One suspects this sort of public pressure might encourage a faster pace of opening which would be a positive but it remains to be seen how the authorities react to recent events.”

Assets have rallied in November as directives for a less-restrictive pandemic approach, coupled with strong support for the property sector, gave investors confidence that the worst is well behind.

A growing number of Wall Street players had turned upbeat on China following Beijing’s policy steps to shore up the economy. On Friday, the People’s Bank of China lowered the reserve requirement ratio for the second time this year.

The rally has fizzled in the last few days as authorities grapple with a record number of Covid cases. 

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.2pc as of 10.47am local time, while a separate gauge of Chinese tech stocks fell by a similar extent, having fallen more than 5pc earlier. On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index declined 1.7pc.

“Assuming the Covid policy would not change much, and we cannot rule out the risk that it gets tougher, the government will likely inject more liquidity to cool down the bond yields,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis SA in Hong Kong. “However, this will not be enough to calm the market.”

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Stocks Drop as Covid Protests Intensify, Cases Surge

    Shares in mainland China and Hong Kong slid on Monday morning, after protests against the country’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 gathered steam. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index, which is dominated by Chinese stocks, was down more than 4% after the market opened. The Chinese domestic CSI 300 index was down 1.6%.

  • Ukraine may return to planned shutdown next week, reports DTEK

    Due to a shortage of power in Ukraine’s national energy grid following mass missile strikes by Russian forces on critical infrastructure, houses in Kyiv are now being powered up for three to four hours, Oleksandr Fomenko, general director of Ukraine’s largest energy company DTEK, said on national TV on Nov. 25.

  • ‘Hell Freezes Over’: The Great Eagles Thaw Of 1994

    Fourteen years after Don Henley's famous quote, the group reunited and returned to the charts.

  • Stocks, oil skid as China's COVID protests roil sentiment

    Stocks and oil slid sharply on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 2.2%, pulled lower by heavy selling in Chinese markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 4.16%, China's CSI300 Index declined 2.22% and the yuan fell in morning trade.

  • Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil, at $30-$40 per barrel

    European Union governments, seeking to curb Moscow's ability to fund the Ukraine war without causing an oil supply shock, are split over a G7 push that the cap be set at $65 to $70 per barrel. "The limit that is being considered today - about $60 - I think this is an artificial limit," said Zelenskiy, who has consistently pushed allies to impose tougher sanctions of all types against Russia. The idea of the cap is to prohibit shipping, insurance and re-insurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude around the globe, unless it is sold for less than the price set by the G7 and its allies.

  • BBC says reporter arrested, beaten at Shanghai COVID protest

    The BBC said Sunday that one of its reporters was arrested and beaten by Chinese authorities while covering protests in Shanghai over COVID-19 restrictions. China is seeing rare outpourings of public frustration in recent days in response to strict COVID lockdowns meant to curb the spread of the virus. In a statement on Sunday, the…

  • Time for Democrats, Republicans to clear the decks | GARY COSBY JR.

    Both the Republican and Democratic parties would benefit if they moved away from Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • China Markets Slide as Covid Protests Put Investors on Edge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese assets slumped Monday as a sense of chaos and uncertainty gripped traders after growing protests against Covid curbs complicated the nation’s path to reopening. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined more than 4% early Monday before paring losses by about half. The onshor

  • Future for assault weapons ban in Senate is grim, top legislator says

    The Senate is unlikely to pass a ban on assault weapons despite growing calls for tougher gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs massacre, a top lawmaker said Sunday. Not enough senators support the proposed ban to make it law, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I’m glad that President Biden is going to be pushing us to take a vote on an assault weapons ban,” ...

  • Stocks Poised for Slightly Lower Open

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will discuss the U.S. economy and the labor market at the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy on Wednesday.

  • A Great Rotation Is Brewing in Asia as Investors Head North

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent revival in North Asian equities is being touted as the start of a potential bull run as bets for China’s gradual reopening as well as the bottoming out of the chip industry intensify.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USStrategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect Asia’s equity leadership to shift from Southea

  • Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

    Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove away demonstrators in Shanghai who called for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule, but hours later people rallied again in the same spot. Police again broke up the demonstration, and a reporter saw protesters under arrest being driven away in a bus.

  • Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard sorry to disappoint mother

    Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard felt he disappointed his mother when Poland beat his team at the World Cup on Saturday. It’s the first World Cup that Renard’s mother has attended and she was at Lusail Stadium to see one of the biggest upsets when his team defeated Argentina 2-1 in its opening match. “I think every week she’s watching maybe two, three games,” Renard said.

  • WATCH: Christian Watson catches 63-yard TD from Jordan Love

    Watch Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson score his sixth touchdown in the last three games

  • The most shocking deaths on 'The Walking Dead,' ranked

    We've said goodbye to a lot of characters on the AMC show since 2010. Insider ranks the deaths that fans didn't see coming and that hit the hardest.

  • Chinese protests over COVID lockdowns reach boiling point in Beijing, Shanghai

    Chinese protests over COVID lockdowns reach boiling point in Beijing, Shanghai

  • Commodities Sink as Covid’s Spread, Protests Worsen Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities sank as China’s Covid outbreak worsened and a series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USBase metals in London and Shanghai dropped, with Chinese copper futures declinin

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • General Patton’s Car Accident Remains Controversial Today

    Was it actually an accident?