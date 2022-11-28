Chinese markets slump as Covid protests spook investors - live updates

A currency trader in the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

Chinese assets slumped overnight as a sense of chaos and uncertainty gripped traders amid growing Covid-19 protests across the country.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined more than 4pc in early trading before pulling back its losses by about half.

The Chinese yuan was consigned to a more than two-week low against the safe-haven dollar, down 0.6pc against the greenback, having plunged more than 1pc at the open, the most since May.

Protests spread over the weekend as citizens in major cities including Beijing and Shanghai took to the streets to express their anger on the nation’s Covid controls.

The rare show of defiance is raising the threat of a government crackdown, prompting investors to re-think their bets after jumping back in on reopening hopes.

"We might see some derisking around Chinese markets," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group.

"We are seeing some outflows of the offshore yuan, which I think is a pretty good indication of how Chinese markets may fare."

08:16 AM

Government watching China 'with concern', says Shapps

Grant Shapps, the business secretary, said the Government is watching what is happening in China with concern.

He added there was no excuse for media covering protests to be beaten by police, after the BBC said Chinese police had assaulted and detained one of its journalists in Shanghai.

"There can be absolutely no excuse whatsoever for journalists who are simply covering the protests going on, for being beaten by the police. I know that's a considerable concern," Shapps told Sky News.

08:09 AM

Revolution Beauty hires new chief amid accounting probe

Troubled cosmetics group Revolution Beauty has hired acting chief operating officer Bob Holt to the top job after its former boss quit amid an accounting probe.

The 68-year-old takes on the role after Adam Minto resigned earlier this month, following the launch in September of an independent investigation into the firm's failure to complete its auditing quickly enough.

Its shares were suspended from the London Stock Exchange because it was unable to publish its financial results, which were pushed back a second time, while it also warned over lower profits.

Revolution Beauty said the independent investigation being carried out by consultants Forensic Risk Alliance and law firm Macfarlanes remains ongoing, adding that "no conclusions have been drawn".

08:02 AM

UK markets hit by protests in China

UK markets have also been affected by the unrest in China, which has sparked fears over falling demand.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 opened down 0.8pc at 7,426.78.

Even the FTSE 250 - which has less international exposure - was down 0.6pc to 19,420.63.

07:54 AM

Unrest means Apple 'likely to make 6m fewer' units of top iPhone

Apple's new iPhone 14 Pros and 14 Pro Max phones - BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images

Apple is likely to make 6m fewer iPhone Pro units than planned this year as a result of turmoil at its key factory in Zhengzhou in China.

Much will depend on how quickly Foxconn Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that operates the facility, can get people back to assembly lines after violent protests against Covid restrictions.

If lockdowns continue in the weeks ahead, production could be set further back, sources told Bloomberg.

The Zhengzhou campus has been wracked by lockdowns and worker unrest for weeks after Covid infections left Foxconn and the local government struggling to contain the outbreak.

Thousands of staff fled in October after chronic food shortages, only to be replaced by new employees who rebelled against pay and quarantine practices.

The Foxconn facility produces the vast majority of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices, Apple’s most in-demand handsets this year.

07:45 AM

Oil plunges amid China protests

Oil has tumbled to the lowest level since December as a wave of unrest in China punished risk assets and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to stresses in an already-fragile global crude market.

West Texas Intermediate sank toward $74 a barrel following three weeks of losses.

Protests over harsh anti-virus curbs erupted across the world's largest crude importer over the weekend, including demonstrations in Beijing and Shanghai, spurring a broad selloff in commodities as the week opened.

The rare show of defiance is raising the threat of a government crackdown.

The unrest aided the dollar as a haven, making raw materials less attractive, while hurting mobility in China.

Things could be set to change even further, as European Union diplomats continue to be locked in talks over a cap on Russian crude prices, with negotiations set to resume later today.

07:38 AM

Chinese unrest hits stocks worldwide

The protests across cities in China at its Covid restrictions also prompted losses in stock markets in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok and Wellington.

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said:

Sentiment has turned sour as unrest across China grows. Protest of this extent is rare in the country and raises many uncertainties. The best scenario is further easing and reopening, but the speed at how things deteriorated over the weekend suggests the government needs to act fast. The risk of the situation escalating from here and short-term volatility remains high.

Ken Cheung of Mizuho Bank added: "It appears that the zero-Covid policy is reaching its tipping point. More easing or refinement on the Covid measures will be needed to curb discontent."

07:28 AM

Amazon faces extra £29m in tax

Amazon's warehouse in Rugeley, Staffordshire - Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Amazon could see its tax bill jump by £29m next year as a result of changes to business rates that is set to hit warehouses and online retailers the hardest.

The online retail giant is likely to be among the companies facing big tax hikes in the UK following the Chancellor's Autumn Statement, according to new analysis from real estate adviser Altus Group.

Meanwhile flagship department stores and hotels could shave millions off their tax bills as bricks and mortar retailers receive greater support.

This is because the Government is shaking up the business rates system and revaluing more than half a million retail properties across England and Wales.

It comes as Amazon revealed it will wind down parts of its Indian operations, showing that even the crucial growth market with 1.4bn consumers is not immune to chief executive Andy Jassy's cost-reduction campaign.

07:18 AM

Commodities markets hit by China unrest

Commodities have sunk amid the worsening Covid outbreak in China and the series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation that threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials.

Base metals in London and Shanghai dropped, with Chinese copper futures declining as much 1.8pc.

Iron ore in Dalian fell as much as 2pc, before paring losses.

Crude oil in Shanghai followed international markets lower, plunging as much as 5.6pc.

Cooking oil futures in Dalian tumbled as much as 3pc on concerns over the threat to demand at restaurants and hotels already reeling from lockdowns.

07:01 AM

Good morning

Rare scenes of open dissent in China have spooked investors in the country causing a rout in Asian markets.

The unrest in China is the boldest show of public anger against the ruling Communist Party in years.

It followed complaints that policies aimed at eradicating the coronavirus by isolating every case might have worsened the death toll in an apartment fire in Urumqi in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined more than 2pc in afternoon trading, with tech and property shares leading the decline.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.6pc against the dollar.

5 things to start your day

1) Banks accused of charging thousands of pounds extra on mortgage payments - Customers still paying much higher interest than before mini-Budget, even though markets have recovered

2) The battle to build Europe’s next generation fighter jet - Questions remain over dualing fighter programs as Europe slides into recession

3) Traders brace for fresh stock market falls as protests grip China - Unrest expected to hit Chinese share prices when trading starts in Asia

4) British Airways to double operations at Gatwick Airport - Airline plans to increase planes based at Sussex site from 14 to as many as 28

5) Hopes rise for Christmas post as union offers last ditch talks with Royal Mail to avoid strikes - The Communication Workers Union proposed 'intensive negotiations' after rejecting Royal Mail's latest pay deal

What happened overnight

Stocks and commodities prices slid sharply overnight as the rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-Covid restrictions raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.5pc having slumped 2.2pc at the open, pulled lower by a selldown in Chinese markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 4.16pc at the start of trade but recovered some territory to be off 2.32pc. China's CSI300 Index was down 1.8pc after opening down 2.2pc while the yuan also retreated.

"Clearly the harsh China lock downs have been impacting their consumer and business sentiment for some time and the persistent downgrades to China GDP have been consistent for well over a year now with further downgrades to come," said George Boubouras, executive direct of K2 Asset Management in Melbourne.