Chinese parents sue daughter they abandoned for not buying her brother an apartment

After a woman in China refused to buy her younger brother an apartment, her estranged parents filed a lawsuit for 500,000 yuan (approximately $71,818) in parental maintenance.

The woman, 29-year-old Zhang from Guangzhou of southern China, was abandoned by her biological parents when she was 2 years old and has no relationship with them. She was reportedly abandoned as her biological parents could not financially support her, and they rarely contacted her throughout her life.

Zhang was raised by her father’s sister and considers her aunt’s family to be her biological family.

When Zhang recently used her savings to buy her cousin an apartment, her biological parents reappeared in her life and reportedly demanded that she buy her biological brother an apartment as well.

After Zhang refused, her estranged parents filed a lawsuit against her for 500,000 yuan in parental maintenance.

The court ruled that although Zhang is not obligated to buy her brother an apartment, she must negotiate the amount with her parents and pay the parental maintenance fee.

Under the Civil Code of China, adult children have a legal obligation to support their parents regardless of estrangement or abandonment.

Weibo users expressed outrage at the court’s verdict.

“No support but asking for support… really unacceptable,” one user commented.

“Don't you feel guilty for not picking up your daughter or raising her? You should compensate your daughter for a suite,” another user wrote.

Featured Image: Sasun Bughdaryan

