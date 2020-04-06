Is Chinese People Holdings Company Limited's (HKG:681) CEO Salary Justified?

In 2015 Fangyi Fan was appointed CEO of Chinese People Holdings Company Limited (HKG:681). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Chinese People Holdings

How Does Fangyi Fan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Chinese People Holdings Company Limited is worth HK$357m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CN¥1.1m for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥684k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CN¥1.4b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is CN¥1.6m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Chinese People Holdings. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 85% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 15% of the pie. Chinese People Holdings is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Fangyi Fan is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Chinese People Holdings, below.

SEHK:681 CEO Compensation April 6th 2020 More

Is Chinese People Holdings Company Limited Growing?

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 35% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 62% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term earnings per share improvement certainly points to the kind of growth I like to see. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Chinese People Holdings Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 63% over three years, many shareholders in Chinese People Holdings Company Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. Unfortunately, some shareholders may be disappointed with their returns, given the company's performance over the last three years. We're not critical of the remuneration Fangyi Fan receives, but it would be good to see improved returns to shareholders before the remuneration grows too much. This sort of circumstance certainly justifies further research, because the investment returns might still come in the future. On another note, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Chinese People Holdings that investors should look into moving forward.