Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting
The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV.
Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.
Prior to his death, Fan was on track to defend his dissertation later this year. In a statement that mourned Fan’s loss, the university said his family in China has been notified of his death.
“Yiran came from China to study in the United States, and he previously earned an MS degree from the University’s Financial Math program,” noted the statement from President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee.
“Random” shooting: The shooting, which began in Chicago and ended in nearby Evanston, left four victims critically injured and at least four dead, including the suspect.
Nightengale reportedly shot people at random as he entered an apartment building, stole a car, and attempted a robbery.
He then drove to Evanston, tried to do a second robbery and took a woman hostage at an IHOP. He was eventually fatally shot by police officers during a gunfight at around 5 p.m.
Another victim was East Hyde Park doorman Aisha Newell, 46, who was shot and killed by Nightengale after asking to use the phone.
Meanwhile, Nightengale shot 20-year-old customer Anthony Faulkner in the head as he tried to rob a store.
The woman who was taken hostage at IHOP was initially listed to be in critical condition, but the New York Times noted that she had since died, citing "some news outlets."
The other victims who sustained injuries remain in critical condition in various hospitals in both Chicago and Evanston.
Feature Image via CBS Chicago