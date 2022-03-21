Chinese plane, a Boeing 737 with 132 people on board, crashes in province of Guangxi, state media says

A Chinese airplane with 132 people on board a domestic flight crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the number of dead or injured. On board were 123 passengers and nine crew members of the China Eastern airline, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Earlier reports said 133 people were on board.

The crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county as the airplane, a China Eastern Boeing 737-800, traveled from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to Guangzhou in the coastal province of Guangdong, aviation officials said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an "all-out effort" in the rescue operations and for any potential safety hazards to be investigated.

The local emergency management department said that a fire that had ignited after the crash had been extinguished, according to the state-run China Daily. Hundreds of firefighters and rescue crews from nearby departments were being dispatched to the scene, the outlet reported. Video shared by People's Daily, another state media source, showed smoke billowing from the side of a mountain.

Data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com shows the China Eastern flight traveling around 30,000 feet before it suddenly dropped. The airplane was traveling at its cruising altitude speed of 523 mph, according to the data.

This screen grab taken from video from The Paper and received via AFPTV on March 21, 2022 shows ambulances turning off onto a side road upon arrival after a China Eastern reportedly crashed in Teng County in Wuzhou City, Guangxi province. The China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people "crashed" in southwest China, the state flight regulator confirmed on March 21, with the number of casualties unknown according to the country's state broadcaster.

'Everyone went to the mountains'

China Daily, a state media outlet, reported that a village official with the surname Zhou told the Chutian Metropolis Daily newspaper that the plane had "completely disintegrated" and that he did not see any remains.

The New York Times reported, citing the state-owned China News Service, that a resident from the village of Molang with the last name Liu rode to the crash site to help with rescue efforts but did not see any remains.

"Everyone went to the mountains," Tang Min, who operates a restaurant near the site, told the AFP news agency.

Photos at the airport in Guangzhou, where the plane was to arrive, showed a section set aside for relatives of the people aboard the flight.

People sit in a temporarily cordoned off area for the relatives of the victims aboard China Eastern's flight MU5735, in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Monday, March 21, 2022.

Boeing 737-800 involved in the crash

China Eastern, based in Shanghai, is one of the country's top airlines, serving 248 destinations domestically and internationally.

"The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation, and the company will actively cooperate with relevant investigations," the airline said in a statement Monday, according to the New York Times.

"The company expresses its deep condolences to the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."

Boeing said in a statement it was aware of the reports of the crash and "working to gather more information."

The Boeing 737-800 was delivered to China Eastern in June 2015 and has flown for more than six years. The aircraft debuted in the 1990s, and Boeing has made over 5,200 of the popular commercial plane. The company delivered the last of the series to China Eastern in 2020.

State media reported that all of China Eastern's fleet of 737-800s were ordered to be grounded.

In January 2020, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down a type of 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines. All 176 people on board were killed.

The aircraft is different from the 737 Max model, which was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in recent years. China recently cleared that model of plane to return to service, pending some modifications to the aircraft, the South China Morning Post reported. The 737 Max has not flown in China in three years.

China's most recent fatal civilian airline accident occurred in 2010 when a Henan Airlines flight crashed while landing in fog in Yichun in Heilongjiang province. Forty-four people were killed and the pilot was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2004, a China Eastern flight from Baotou in Inner Mongolia crashed into a lake shortly after takeoff, killing 55 people.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chinese plane crash: Boeing 737 with 132 on board, state media says

