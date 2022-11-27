9

Chinese police get violent as COVID-19 lockdown protests sweep across the country

Anders Hagstrom
·2 min read

Chinese protesters are clashing with police across the country as outrage against the Chinese Communist Party's zero-COVID policy grows.

China's COVID-19 authorities have relocated tens of thousands of people to camps after testing positive,and imposed draconian lockdown measures, going so far as to weld some people's doors shut. Widespread protests are rare in China's repressive political environment, and police are cracking down harshly on students and workers who dare to demonstrate.

Social media footage appears to show police hauling away protesters in cities across China. In Guangzhou, numerous officers were filmed tousling with a group of protesters before pulling one man away and wrestling him to the ground.

Other officers were photographed dragging another protester away by his hands and feet in Shanghai.

CHINESE RESIDENTS CELEBRATE DECREASE IN COVID RESTRICTIONS

The protests themselves often reference China's efforts to quash dissent, with demonstrators holding up blank pieces of paper to symbolize their inability to speak freely.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers reportedly used pepper spray to disperse an initial rally in Shanghai, but soon began making arrests when protesters returned. Authorities filled a bus with those they arrested, according to the Toronto Sun.

Footage purportedly filmed in Nanjing also showed officers wrestling with groups of protesters, according to the Associated Press.

Some demonstrators have reportedly chanted for the CCP and leader Xi Jinping to step down.

Protests erupted in part due to a fire at an apartment building in China's Xinjiang region that killed 10 people and injured several more. Citizens were outraged after reports suggested that COVID-19 lockdown measures had prevented first responders from making a quicker response to the blaze.

CHINA REPORTS RECORD NUMBER OF NEW DAILY CORONAVIRUS CASES IN BEIJING, OTHER CITIES

The blaze occurred in the city of Urumqi, and officials there soon relaxed lockdown measures.

Late-night demonstrations saw protesters tear down barriers and chanting in the streets demanding an end to the other measures, however.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even the typically China-friendly World Health Organization has criticized the CCP's zero-Covid policy, arguing earlier this year that it was "not sustainable."

Recommended Stories

  • How many migrants cross the English Channel in small boats?

    The government has promised to reduce the number of people who use this route to come to the UK.

  • Keldon Johnson with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs) with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 11/25/2022

  • Taiwan votes in local polls amid China tensions

    STORY: Voters at a polling station in New Taipei were mainly focused on local issues, although the topic of cross-strait relations was still present in the background.The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected will not have a direct say on China policy.The election is happening a month after the 20th congress of China's Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term in office - a point Tsai has repeatedly made on the campaign trail.Although the outcome of Taiwan's election will be an important measure of popular support for both parties, it cannot necessarily be read as an augur for the next presidential and parliamentary races in 2024.

  • AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

    Michigan moved up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll, with TCU at No. 3 and USC at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia.

  • Shanghai Hit By COVID Protests: Demonstrators Chant 'Xi Jinping Step Down, CCP Step Down'

    On Sunday, protests spread across Shanghai and Beijing against China's strict 'zero COVID' policies. It's been almost three years since China has followed some of the strictest COVID restrictions in the world. After a deadly fire in northwestern Urumqi, people have been protesting across China, which is a rare occurrence in the country. According to reports, people on social media voiced their concern about the fire and said it was caused by extreme lockdown measures that delayed rescue efforts.

  • Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

    Iraq's government said on Sunday it will recover part of nearly $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority in a massive scheme involving a network of businesses and officials. Approximately 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, of the stolen sum will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the corruption scheme, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said in a statement. The amount retrieved was disbursed to Noor Zuhair Jassim, a businessman who was arrested in connection to the scheme along with officials from the government tax authority for withdrawing funds from a tax deposit account between September 2021 to August 2022.

  • Shark watch: Three OCEARCH-tagged white sharks off Florida coast Thanksgiving weekend

    Freya, Hali and Tancook are swimming in the warm waters along the edge of the continental shelf.

  • Shanghai Residents Protest Covid Restrictions After Deadly Fire

    People protested China’s zero-Covid policy in Shanghai, calling for President Xi Jinping to step down. The rare show of defiance followed 10 deaths in the region of Xinjiang, where lockdowns have been said to contribute to delays putting out a fire. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

  • Maryland gun store looted on Black Friday, thieves allegedly took 'long guns'

    Maryland police are investigating after up to six people allegedly broke into a gun store and took "long guns" in the early morning hours of Black Friday.

  • What climate change means for Florida's future

    'The tide is coming in'

  • Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down

    Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove away demonstrators in Shanghai who called for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule, but hours later people rallied again in the same spot. Police again broke up the demonstration, and a reporter saw protesters under arrest being driven away in a bus.

  • Putin met with the bereaved mothers of soldiers at an event accused of being a PR stunt to calm public anger about the high number of casualties

    Vladimir Putin's decision to stage the meeting suggests an awareness of a negative perception of the war in Ukraine on Russia's home front.

  • Noora and Adhila: Kerala lesbian 'brides' in 'wedding' photoshoot

    Gay marriage is not legal in India but congratulations poured in as the couple posed for wedding photos.

  • China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders

    China's rulers appear to have drastically underestimated growing discontent at Xi Jinping's zero-Covid policy.

  • Video: Watch mountain lion chase dog in SLO backyard

    The dog narrowly escaped.

  • Could the Boston Celtics turn to the Oklahoma City Thunder to trade for frontcourt help?

    Contrasting some recent trade proposals, this big would likely be a lower-cost option in terms of assets.

  • Timberwolves vs Warriors Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors

  • Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown

    As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response is one way to sum up the Democrat's eight years leading Hawaii, which are due to wrap up when his successor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, is inaugurated on Dec. 5.

  • Russians prepare to deport 10,500 Ukrainian children from Luhansk Oblast

    The Russian invaders have prepared 10,500 Ukrainian children for deportation to Russia from the occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast. Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center Quote: "The Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast has reported that in-depth medical check-ups have been conducted for 15,000 children between 2 and 17 years old.

  • Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63

    Irene Cara, the iconic ’80s singer-actress best known for the soundtrack smashes “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. She was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of he family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the singer’s spokesperson said in a statement early Saturday. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, […]