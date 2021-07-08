Chinese port city Qingdao launches fight against algae bloom

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — The northern Chinese port city of Qingdao has deployed thousands of boats and powered scoops to deal with a massive algae bloom that is threatening sea life, tourism and water transport.

The thick layer of plants that has coated waters and clogged beaches appeared last month and is reportedly the heaviest on record.

Such blooms can displace critical food sources for ocean animals while giving off a strong smell.

State media reported Thursday that the outbreak has spread over around 9,290 square kilometers (3,600 square miles).

The Xinhua News Agency said authorities have deployed about 7,300 vessels that have thus far collected 240,000 tons of algae.

Qingdao has seen such outbreaks for at least 15 years, but never on this level. Similar blooms have occurred in inland waterways such as Lake Tai to the south of Qingdao in Jiangsu province. Xinhua said a large patch of algae was first spotted drifting northward from the coast of Jiangsu in mid-May, blooming and thickening as it went.

Algae blooms can occur naturally, but are thought to be growing worse due to a rise in sea temperatures and the heavy use of chemical-based fertilizers. They are also appearing more widely, with outbreaks seen from California to the Suez Canal.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prospero: Quest to retrieve 50-year-old UK space debris

    Edinburgh-based rocket company Skyrora issues a challenge to recover the Prospero satellite.

  • Bears GM Ryan Pace promotes six members of front office

    These scouts had a role in drafting Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith, Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery among others.

  • ‘I Just Want Her Back’: Aspiring Teen Influencer Found Dead In Car, Was Shot Multiple Times

    An Arizona family is desperate for answers after their beloved teen relative was found dead inside a car over the holiday weekend. Itzel Espinoza, 17, found inside a parked car in a Phoenix alley early Saturday, local outlet KSAZ-TV reports. She had been shot multiple times. "That vehicle does not belong to her. It's not our victim's vehicle," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department told the outlet on Monday. "We know that after we confirmed her identity, that she was a reported

  • Tropical storm Elsa sparks tornadoes, injuring 10 in US navy base, as it heads to New York

    A tornado injured 10 people at a US Navy base as storm Elsa touched down in northern Florida and southwestern Georgia on its way to New York. As many as two tornadoes were seen on Wednesday as wind speeds of 50mph were recorded in parts of the southeast, as the National Hurricane Centre confirmed. A US naval submarine base in Kings Bay, Georgia, was struck by a tornado that caused damage to buildings and a number of injuries, it said on Facebook.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson's dashed Olympic hopes ignite debate over whether cannabis should be banned substance

    The suspension of Sha'Carri Richardson, the flamboyant sprinter who finished first in the 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic trials, over a failed drug test for marijuana has already sparked calls from advocates for a change within the international sports world. Although the 21-year-old told reporters she used marijuana during the Olympic trials in Oregon, which has legalized the substance for recreational use, as a way to cope with the loss of her birth mother, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency suspended her for 30 days citing the World Anti-Doping Agency's ban on cannabis. Marijuana legalization advocates said Richardson's case should propel the U.S. to urge international sports leaders to take a hard look at the association's rules and the reasoning behind them.

  • Russia reports record 737 COVID-19 deaths, changes entry rules

    Russia on Tuesday reported a record 737 deaths from coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours as the country stepped up efforts to vaccinate its population of more than 144 million people. Moscow responded with mandatory vaccination for a wide group of citizens, a model adopted by other regions, sparking wide public discontent ahead of September parliamentary elections. Health minister Mikhail Murashko said up to 850,000 people were being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia every day, and that building immunity across the population was key, the TASS new agency reported.

  • Pope, from hospital, sends condolences to Haiti after attack

    Pope Francis on Thursday sent his condolences to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of President Jovenal Moïse. The message said Francis was praying for the Haitian people and for Martine Moïse, the wife of the slain president who also was critically injured in the Wednesday attack at their home.

  • 13 Elephants from U.K. Zoo to Be Moved to Kenya in World's 'First' Attempt of 'Rewilding' Herd

    "No elephant rewilding project of this scale has ever been attempted before," The Aspinall Foundation, a wildlife conservation charity, announced

  • Vietnam tightens movement curbs in economic hub to contain virus

    Vietnam's halted dozens of flights in and out of its biggest city on Tuesday to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus, after reporting more than 1,000 new cases for a second successive day. Ho Chi Minh City has ramped up its testing in recent days and the southern economic hub accounted for more than two-thirds of the 1,029 new cases reported on Tuesday. City authorities on Monday said controls on entry into and out of the city would be imposed and advised people to stay indoors.

  • Analysis: Myanmar turmoil deepens as clashes spread

    When army trucks arrived at Depayin around dawn last Friday, local youths assembled to fight back but were quickly overwhelmed, six residents told Reuters by telephone. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said "armed terrorists" had ambushed security forces, killing one and wounding six. The People's Defence Force (PDF) said it had lost 26 of its members, but it pledged to keep fighting the army, known as the Tatmadaw.

  • IRS reverses course and grants tax-exempt status to Christian group

    The Internal Revenue Service reversed course and granted tax-exempt status to a Christian group.

  • California nixing algae that crowds out food for sea animals

    For the first time, scientists say they have seen a species of bright green algae growing in the waters off California — and they are hoping it's the last. The invasive algae can overtake the environment and displace critical food sources for ocean animals on the Southern California coast. A team on Wednesday started removing the patch of fast-growing algae known as caulerpa prolifera from the harbor in Newport Beach, suctioning it through a tube and filtering the ocean water back out.

  • Calif. deputies seize over $1B in illegal pot

    Authorities said Wednesday that they seized over $1 billion worth of illegal marijuana in the largest eradication effort in Los Angeles County history. (July 7)

  • Want $3,895 per Month in Social Security Benefits? Here's the Salary You Need

    Considering $18,000 per year is barely above the federal poverty line, the average retiree won't be able to survive on Social Security benefits alone. Another option, though, is to increase your Social Security benefits. The maximum amount you can collect in benefits in 2021 is $3,895 per month.

  • Grizzly bear kills woman in Montana after pulling her out of her tent

    A search for the bear is on and officials say it will be killed if found

  • U.K. Probes Chinese Takeover of Country’s Biggest Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s national security advisor will examine the takeover of the country’s biggest semiconductor plant by a Chinese-owned company after lawmakers said it could threaten the country’s high-tech future.Nexperia NV acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the car industry, on Monday.“We are looking into it. I have asked the National Security Adviser to review,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday.The U.K.’s Enterprise Act g

  • The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete, Pentagon says. Here's why the last 10 percent are still there.

    The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete, Pentagon says. Here's why the last 10 percent are still there.

  • Going undercover to infiltrate Chinese-American far-right networks

    An Australian researcher is trying to understand how disinformation flows through the Chinese diaspora.

  • Feds Forgive $1 Million+ in Pandemic Loans to Top Anti-Vaxxers

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/TwitterTalk about a sick deal.The Small Business Administration has given anti-vaccine conspiracists a million-dollar-plus shot in the arm by forgiving massive loans to top opponents of inoculations, a review by The Daily Beast revealed. Ironically, this infusion has come via the Paycheck Protection Program, intended to relieve the economic strain brought on by the pandemic—the same pandemic that rampant disinformation about anti-COVID-19 inje

  • El Chapo's former safe house to be raffled off in Mexico

    The house was the scene of one of the drug lord's dramatic escapes from Mexican security forces.