Chinese premier says economy on 'upward trend', vows further support

ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy has grown 3% over the past three quarters and is stabilising on an "upward trend", Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said, vowing to continue to support the economy with policy measures.

The comments were made in a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday during the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday.

Premier Li also said China was working hard to keep market operations, employment and prices stable, the statement said.

"We will continue to promote the comprehensive implementation of a package of policies and measures for stabilising the economy with full effect ...and strive to achieve better results throughout the year," Li said.

While the government has sought to support the world's second-largest economy with more than 50 measures since late May, the latest figures out of China have pointed to a slowdown.

Recent data showed exports and imports unexpectedly contracting, inflation slowing and new bank lending tumbling.

China on Friday also eased some of its strict pandemic restrictions, offering some respite from the zero-COVID strategy that has curbed economic and industrial activity in the country.

China has created more than 10 million new urban jobs in the first 10 months of the year, Li said. China aims to keep the urban jobless rate below 5.5% and to create more than 11 million new urban jobs this year.

"Countries should strengthen cooperation and macroeconomic policy coordination, so as to form synergy to maintain the stability of the world economy and prevent recession," Li said.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Liangping Gao; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

