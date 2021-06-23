Chinese regulator approves first CAR-T cell therapy in the country

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) said on Wednesday it has approved the first CAR-T cell therapy in the country.

The drug Yescarta is approved to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, NMPA said in a statement on its website.

A joint venture of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group has obtained the rights from Kite Pharma, a subsidiary of U.S. drugmaker Gilead, to sell the therapy in China, Hong Kong and Macau, and plans production in mainland China, Fosun Pharma filings showed.

