Chinese regulator gives greenlight to fund targeting Korean chipmakers

FILE PHOTO: China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building in Beijing
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has given the greenlight to the country's first mutual fund targeting top Chinese and South Korean chipmakers, an official at Huatai-PineBridge Fund Management Co said, amid an escalating Sino-U.S. tech war.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission's approval comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the world's two largest economies. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, seeking to hobble China's chip industry. Huatai-PineBridge made the application for regulatory approval on Aug. 9.

The exchange-traded fund (ETF) will invest in top Korean semiconductor firms including Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc, as well as Chinese chipmaking giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and Montage Technology Co.

"The Chinese and Korean semiconductor industries are expected to be closely integrated," creating synergies, Huatai-PineBridge said in prepared marketing material for the ETF, whose launch date has not yet been determined.

The fund will also benefit from China's accelerated pace towards tech self-sufficiency amid U.S. sanctions, according to the marketing material, which mentioned the U.S. blacklisting of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, and the recently enacted CHIPS and Science Act.

In 2021, South Korea was China's second-biggest exporting country in equipments, including chipmaking tools, and Chinese exports to South Korea have also been rising, the fund manager said.

South Korea said on Saturday there would be no significant disruption to equipment supply for Samsung and SK Hynix's existing chip production in China from the U.S. move.

The new U.S. export controls are an abuse of trade measures, China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday.

The newly approved ETF will track the CSI KRX China-Korea Semiconductor Index.

The index was launched as part of a broader cooperation agreement signed last year between the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Korean Exchange (KRX) to promote cross-border investment between the two markets.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia to keep fighting drugs, criminal groups amid drive for total peace

    Colombia's security forces will keep up their offensive against drug traffickers and illegal armed groups, even as President Gustavo Petro pushes for "total peace" in the Andean country, Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez told Reuters. Petro, who took office in August as Colombia's first left-wing president, has outlined plans to advance negotiations with guerrilla groups such as the National Liberation Army (ELN) and two dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government.

  • Democrats aren’t eager to talk about transgender athletes. The GOP can’t get enough.

    Advocates for transgender athletes believe a sports-focused rule is important when legislators in Republican-controlled states are expected to pursue new restrictions when they reconvene next year.

  • Japan eager to welcome tourists from abroad amid cheap yen

    It's hard to tell from his serious demeanor, but Akky International Corp. Chief Executive Hideyuki Abe can barely contain his excitement. Foreign tourists are coming back, those money-laden visitors from abroad who used to flock into his colorful store in Tokyo’s Akihabara electronics district, cluttered with watches and souvenirs like samurai swords and toy cats with bobbing heads. Individual travelers will be able to visit Japan without visas beginning on Tuesday, just like in pre-COVID-19 times, and electronics stores, airlines and various tourists spots have big hopes for a revival of their businesses.

  • India reintroduced 8 cheetahs after the big cats were wiped out 70 years ago — but some scientists say it's more of a PR stunt than a conservation effort

    Cheetahs have been reintroduced to India, but some scientists say the cheetahs won't have enough space, with one calling it more like a large "zoo."

  • China imposes lockdowns as COVID-19 surges after holiday

    Chinese cities were imposing fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions after the number of new daily COVID-19 cases tripled during a weeklong holiday, ahead of a major Communist Party meeting in Beijing next week. The latest lockdown started Monday in Fenyang city in northern China's Shanxi province after a preliminary positive case was found in citywide testing the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In the nearby Inner Mongolia region, the capital Hohhot announced that outside vehicles and passengers would be prohibited from entering the city starting Tuesday.

  • European Gas Prices Drop to 3-Month Low Amid Strong LNG Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices slumped to the lowest level in more than three months as imports of liquefied natural gas and warmer-than-expected weather provide some relief to the market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityBenchmark Dutch front-mon

  • Comedian’s home nation wanted him arrested after viral U.S. speech. He’s coming to Boise

    Born in India, Vir Das will perform his “Wanted” show on Oct. 13 at the Egyptian Theatre. A speech at the Kennedy Center got him in trouble with his country’s leaders.

  • Veteran Delray cop charged in assault of sheriff's deputy

    The charge came following a fire in the officer's neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach. Deputies said he drove over fire apparatus, puncturing a hose.

  • Russian ‘pranksters’ attempt to contact drone maker Haluk Bayraktar using deep fake image of Ukrainian PM

    Ukrainian intelligence has caught out some Russian “pranksters” who pretended to be the Ukrainian prime minister using deep fake technology.

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntitySemiconductor Manufacturing Internat

  • Supreme Is Rumored To Open a New Store in Seoul, South Korea

    With 14 stores across the world as of writing, Supreme could potentially be opening a new store in...

  • Why I Can't Get Enough of This Passive-Income Juggernaut

    I love to own income-producing investments because that passive cash flow gives me more financial flexibility. I can use it to grow my passive income, make other investments or purchases, or help cover expenses in an emergency.

  • I'm Not Worried About a Recession in 2023. Here's Why

    Will a recession hit in 2023? For months, economists have been warning that things could take a notable turn for the worse next year as the Federal Reserve moves forward with aggressive interest rate hikes. While it's easy enough to make the case for a near-term recession, the reality is that today's job market is very strong.

  • Several teens and one adult arrested following large fight at Boston playground

    In total, seven people were arrested.

  • These Growth Stocks Have Beaten the Market. Why It Can Continue.

    Equities have tumbled recently, but growth stocks have finally stopped getting hit the hardest. Subtle shifts in the investing environment are responsible.

  • Defiant Taiwan's identity is moving away from China

    More people than ever say they are "Taiwanese" and not "Chinese" - and Beijing is not happy about it.

  • ‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on technology exports to China could undercut the country’s ability to develop wide swaths of its economy, from semiconductors and supercomputers to surveillance systems and advanced weapons. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Tra

  • ‘We’re a strong nation:’ Famous Ukrainian singer performs in South Florida for charity

    Minutes before taking the stage, Tina Karol, sparkling in a blue-and-yellow ombré dress, was presented with a gift from a young admirer: a matching homemade bracelet with beads that spell out her name.

  • Rupee at new record low on U.S. rate hike jitters, RBI move supports

    The Indian rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against the dollar on Monday after the U.S. jobs report stoked bets of more large Federal Reserve rate hikes, while traders pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention to help the local currency recover some losses. "Heading into the week, we expect the dollar index to remain firm...U.S. inflation report due on Thursday and reaffirmation of higher interest rates through Fed minutes and speeches by Fed officials are likely to keep the dollar index well supported," HDFC economists wrote in a note. The rupee is likely to fall to 84-85 to the dollar by March, after hitting 83.50 by December, Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara, said.

  • German companies look at offshore production as energy prices rocket

    Germany's 200 billion euro ($197 billion) energy aid package will provide limited relief for businesses and is unlikely to dissuade companies that are already looking to relocate to cheaper manufacturing bases overseas. The German government set out its energy relief package last month, including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel to help households and small and medium-sized business (SMEs) cope with surging prices. The company, established in Germany 143 years ago, has been looking into relocating some of its production out of Germany to cut costs and Ryder said the gas brake plan was still too vague to convince Rosenthal to reconsider its plans.