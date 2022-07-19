Chinese regulators to fine Didi more than $1 billion over data breaches - WSJ

Didi headquarters in Beijing
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Chinese authorities are preparing to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on ride-hailing firm Didi Global that could bring an end to a probe into the company's cybersecurity practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The penalty could pave the way for Beijing to ease an earlier restriction banning Didi from adding new users to its platform and allow its apps to be restored on domestic app stores, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

After the fine, Didi could also kick-start a new share listing in Hong Kong, the report said.

The ride-hailing firm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Didi has struggled to bring its business back to normal after angering Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion New York listing in June last year despite being asked to put the float on hold.

Days after Didi went public, China's powerful internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, launched a cybersecurity probe into the company's data practices and ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer-What is the ‘S’ in ESG investing?

    The "S" in environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing moved into the spotlight during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies faced concerns about employee wellbeing and bold calls for action on social inequality. Yet more than half of global institutional investors surveyed by French bank BNP Paribas https://securities.cib.bnpparibas/esg-global-survey-2021 last year said social issues were the most difficult to assess and integrate into their investment analysis. The social component of ESG covers all the ways companies interact with their employees and the communities in which they operate.

  • Lucy Liu on becoming a mom at 47: 'It was time to really look at myself in a very different way'

    The actress welcomed son Rockwell in 2015.

  • Denmark bans Chromebooks and Google Workspace in schools over data transfer risks

    Denmark is effectively banning Google's services in schools, after officials in the municipality of Helsingør were last year ordered to carry out a risk assessment around the processing of personal data by Google. In a verdict published last week, Denmark's data protection agency, Datatilsynet, revealed that data processing involving students using Google's cloud-based Workspace software suite -- which includes Gmail, Google Docs, Calendar and Google Drive -- "does not meet the requirements" of the European Union's GDPR data privacy regulations.

  • Why Polygon's MATIC Is Up Over 60% This Week

    A number of top cryptos have posted gains this week, but none have skyrocketed as much as Polygon (MATIC). MATIC is up over 60% in the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data. In comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) has gained 9% and Ethereum (ETH) is up almost 30%.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats plan bill aiming to restore 'net neutrality'

    Two U.S. Senate Democrats active in internet issues are working on a bill to restore landmark "net neutrality" rules that would bar telecommunications companies from blocking or throttling traffic or offering paid fast lanes. Senators Edward Markey and Ron Wyden plan to introduce a bill this summer that would put broadband under the umbrella of a telecommunications service, which means that providers would be subject to stricter Federal Communications Commision (FCC) oversight, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. Representative Doris Matsui is working on a companion House version.

  • Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to Hit $0.55 if Broad Crypto Rally Continues

    Cardano’s technical outlook has taken a sudden turn for the better amid a strong start to the week for crypto.

  • With no smoking gun, Elon Musk hopes a legal fishing expedition is key to jilting Twitter

    Corporate lawyers fear such wide-open invitations to discovery since it grants broad license to snoop around in a company’s dirty laundry.

  • Why Payments Valuation Plunge Is as Irrational as Crypto Exuberance

    Crypto has had a very bad year, with bitcoin’s 70% price collapse putting it in better shape than many of the other 10 largest cryptocurrencies, which are down 75% to 90%. This puts them in roughly the same shape as many companies in the payments and buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry, which have also […]

  • Ethereum Merge Talk Pushes ETH Up 39% the Past Week as Broader Cryptos Reclaim $1 Trillion Value

    ETH leads the top-10 cryptocurrencies for daily and weekly gains as the Ethereum Merge drives renewed interest in the crypto asset class.

  • This niche cryptographic technique could transform privacy in web3

    While zero-knowledge proofs could indeed improve privacy and scalability for some of the most popular blockchains, they are far from being the only cryptographic method that could accelerate progress in web3. Ravital Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Sunscreen, thinks fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) is even more promising in its potential to bolster privacy in web3. The technology allows for individuals to perform computations on encrypted data without needing to decrypt it, Solomon explained.

  • The Metaverse Will Reshape Our Lives. Let's Make Sure It's for the Better

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that in the first six months of 2022, the word metaverse appeared in regulatory filings more than 1,100 times. It increasingly feels as though every corporate executive feels the need to mention the metaverse—and of course, how it naturally fits the capabilities of their company better than those of their competitors. The executive class also appears to disagree over fundamental aspects of this new platform, including the criticality of virtual reality headsets, blockchains and crypto, as well as whether it’s here now, might be soon, or is decades in the future.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • UK tribunal quashes Meta-Giphy deal block, regulator to reconsider ruling

    Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it would carry out another review of Facebook owner Meta's acquisition of Giphy after a tribunal quashed its original decision to block it. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last year ordered Meta to sell animated images platform Giphy, which it acquired for a reported $400 million, because of its concerns about a loss of a possible competitor in advertising, and the potential impact on social media rivals. Last month, the U.S. tech giant partially won an appeal against the regulator, when Britain's Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT) said that the CMA had "failed properly to consult" and had "wrongly excised portions from its decision".

  • Firms 'going to war' against rivals on social media

    The boss of a high-tech monitoring company says some retailers are spreading lies about competitors.

  • Snap launches Snapchat for Web to bring the app's core features to desktop

    Snap announced today that it's introducing Snapchat for Web to let users send snaps and chat with friends via video calls, all from their desktops. After the initial launch, the company plans to roll out Snapchat for Web to Snapchat+ subscribers in France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, before making it accessible to all users around the world. Snap says it plans to bring its Lenses feature to video calls in the future.

  • MAS framework on loss-sharing for bank scam victims 'taking longer than expected'

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore said the development of a draft framework for equitable sharing of losses affecting scam victims is "taking longer than expected". Why?