Chinese regulators summon ride-hailing firms to meeting to discuss market concerns

Men look at an electric vehicle of Caocao Zhuanche at a new energy vehicle (NEV) trade fair in Zhengzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese regulators summoned 11 ride-hailing firms including Didi Global Inc, Geely's Caocao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit to a meeting, the transport ministry said on Thursday, to discuss points of concern in the sector.

At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement.

Regulators urged ride-hailing companies to comply with relevant rules and protect data security, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

