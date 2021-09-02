Chinese regulators raise concerns with ride-hailing firms

Men look at an electric vehicle of Caocao Zhuanche at a new energy vehicle (NEV) trade fair in Zhengzhou
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators summoned 11 ride-hailing firms including Didi Global Inc, Geely's Caocao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit to a meeting, the transport ministry said on Thursday, to discuss points of concern in the sector.

At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement.

Regulators urged ride-hailing companies to comply with relevant rules and protect data security, the ministry said.

Regulators have frequently held talks with the ride-hailing industry, which offers tens of millions of rides a day in China, on topics of driver salaries, safety and other issues.

Regulators launched a cybersecurity probe into Didi, China's top ride-hailing company, after its New York initial public offering in June. Since then other companies have jostled to attract new customers.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Stephen Coates)

