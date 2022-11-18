Chinese Reporter Beaten by HK Protesters in 2019 Died, SCMP Says

Kari Lindberg
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A former mainland Chinese reporter who became a public figure after his assault by protesters at Hong Kong’s airport during the 2019 unrest, has died.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fu Guohao died in October 2021 aged 30 after suffering from depression, the South China Morning Post reported, citing his father Fu Chengxue who announced it on Thursday on Toutiao, a Twitter-like platform. The elder Fu delayed revealing the news because he was “considering national interests,” he told the newspaper.

Fu Guohao shot to national prominence when he was attacked and detained by Hong Kong protesters occupying the airport during the height of the city’s 2019 anti-government protests. At the time, Fu was working for the Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid.

Protesters had suspected him of being a security agent from the nearby mainland city of Shenzhen who was posing as a demonstrator. A sign was put on his chest saying “I am China’s police.” The incident, broadcast on live television, marked a turning point for the movement due to the use of violence.

Three suspects involved in the incident were found guilty of rioting and assault in January 2021, and given jail sentences of as long as five years and six months, the SCMP said.

The father said the assault, as well as other events which he didn’t elaborate on, had a “domino-like” effect on his son’s mental health, the SCMP reported.

News of Fu’s death elicited an outpouring of support and commemoration on Chinese social media.

--With assistance from Jing Li.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Says UK Abused State Power to Overturn Chip Factory Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- China said the UK overstepped its authority and violated Nexperia Holding BV’s rights when the government decided to reverse the company’s takeover of a Welsh semiconductor factory. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to

  • Goldman sees China's real GDP growth rising to 4.5% in 2023

    China is likely to post real gross domestic growth (GDP) of 4.5% next year, largely due to the country's gradual exit from its zero-COVID policy that could lead to a rise in consumption, Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note on Thursday. China is battling coronavirus outbreaks in numerous major cities, including the capital Beijing, while it takes steps to try to ease the burden of its strict zero-COVID policy, which has caused severe economic damage and widespread frustration nearly three years into the pandemic. Goldman assumes that China will end its COVID policy in the second half of next year, with higher consumption expected to contribute to two-thirds of full-year GDP growth target.

  • World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch

    Russia raises concerns over situation in Korean penninsula, blaming US for pushing North Korea

  • Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Cancels Weekend Trip to Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler will no longer travel to Japan this weekend, canceling what would have been his first visit in three years to one of the kingdom’s biggest oil customers.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to

  • Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations. A plan put forward by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley would overhaul the way much of development lending works. It is also giving voice to developing nations struggling under rising debt from climate damage.

  • Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

  • Ukraine Latest: Grain Deal, Zelenskiy to Speak After US Rebuff

    (Bloomberg) -- Damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure from Russian missile attacks since the war’s start may exceed $100 billion, the country’s Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry

  • War, North Korea missile tests loom over Asia-Pacific summit

    Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders Friday in Bangkok after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand convened an emergency meeting on the missile launch. “We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts," she said.

  • BMW Wants To Cut Out Dealerships

    Good idea or bad idea?

  • Turkey Adds Teeth to Russia Sanctions With Tanker-Insurance Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraTurkey warned the world’s oil shippers they will need to prove they’re insured to cross the country’s vital straits, a move that coul

  • Qatar World Cup controversy means sponsors are walking a tightrope, says branding expert

    As Qatar prepares for the start of a World Cup mired in controversy, the tournament’s big-name sponsors find themselves in a tricky position.

  • Goldman Says China, South Korea Stocks to Outperform Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s analysts turned bullish on the equity markets of China and South Korea, predicting they will outperform in 2023 as Beijing relaxes its Covid-Zero policy and the global backdrop improves. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnEliza

  • Broncos to wear Color Rush uniform against Raiders

    Broncos will wear their Color Rush uniforms with the throwback "D" logo against the Raiders this week 🔥🏈

  • Meghan and Harry Are Planning to Build a "Virtual World" to Connect with Fans

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in talks to build a "virtual world" with avatars of themselves.

  • John Herdman: the mastermind who has led Canada to the men’s and women’s World Cups

    The Englishman will complete an extraordinary journey with Canada in Qatar. And those who have played under him are quick to praise his motivational skills

  • Elon Musk Trolled by Insults Projected on Twitter HQ After Latest Trainwreck of a Day (Video)

    The man who paid $44 billion for Twitter was called "Space Karen," "insecure colonizer" and more

  • Luhansk Oblast: positive developments on Svatove-Kreminna axis, Ukrainian forces advance

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually advancing in Luhansk Oblast, but "every metre is being fought for". Source: Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, in an interview for Novyny.

  • ‘The regime is cracking’: Russian TV host blasts pro-nationalists for ignoring fact country depends on Western tech

    The host questioned what would happen without Western technology in Russia.

  • Autumn Statement 2022 latest: Pension and welfare rises 'the right thing to do', insists minister - live updates

    The Government is tackling Britain's current economic problems "head-on", Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday evening as he defended £25billion of tax rises.

  • Japanese mojitos under the cherry blossoms: New sushi spot lights up Miami Beach

    There’s a new reason to go to Española Way, and it involves sushi (and mojitos).