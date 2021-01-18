Chinese Restaurant Becomes Internet Sensation with Their BRUTALLY Honest Menu Reviews
A Chinese restaurant in Montreal is enjoying a spike in orders after candid descriptions from its menu went viral on social media. Cuisine Aunt Dai, located at 1448 Saint Mathieu St., serves dishes available in many other places but takes a unique approach by apparently "reviewing" itself before customers could.
"Comparing to our General Tao Chicken, this one is not THAT good," owner Feigang Fei writes about their "Orange Beef" recipe. "Anyway, I'm not a big fan of North American Chinese food and it's your call." Meanwhile, the description for "Sweet and Spicy Pork Strips" reads in part: "Since I have so high expectations on this dish, I am not a huge fan of our version, to be honest. But don't get me wrong, the plate at our restaurant is very tasty too, it's just different from those where I went to university." Fei, a former IT engineer, immigrated to Canada some 14 years ago. He opened Cuisine Aunt Dai in 2014. The restaurant's brutally honest menu stems from Fei's frustration when early customers sent their food back uneaten. "Some customers who hadn’t tried certain dishes were surprised by the level of spice or texture," he told The Guardian. Since then, Fei has written frank item descriptions. For their "Mouth-Watering Chicken," he admits that they are "not 100% satisfied with the flavor" and vows to make it better "really soon." "If I don’t like it, I tell people I don’t like it that much," Fei told Global News. "Some items, I brag a little bit, but for me, it’s just natural."
Aunt Dai is now seeing a surge in customers after creative entrepreneur Kim Belair shared some of its menu on Twitter last week. "Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner."
Aunt Dai is my favourite Chinese restaurant in Montreal, but the REAL treat is the menu, featuring extremely honest commentary from the owner. pic.twitter.com/FpA1xt0GrF
— Kim Belair (@BagelofDeath) January 10, 2021
Unsurprisingly, users lauded the restaurant's honesty.
This is charming as hell.
— Jimmie Myers (@jimmiemyers) January 10, 2021
“It’s your call” ❤️
— FNoMTL (@FNoMTL) January 10, 2021
What? Why can’t every menu be like this?
— Sachiko (@Sachiko123) January 10, 2021
I now must eat here at some point in my life. Like I will get a passport, wait for Covid to be contained, exchange my US dollars for Canadian currency and make a trip to try this charming place
— Meg (@cantkillheros) January 11, 2021
Kind of want this owner to review everything I do ever from now on
— silvercanuck (@silver_canuck) January 11, 2021
Fei has since joined Twitter and reached out to Belair to express his gratitude. "Hey, I am the owner of Cuisine Aunt Dai, thanks to your tweet, I got a lot of press interviews. It has been a heck of few days in my whole life. Join [sic] Twitter to thank you." Feature Images via Cuisine Aunt Dai (left; right)
