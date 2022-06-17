Chinese restaurant waiters captured on video wrestling a dine-and-dasher in Adelaide's Chinatown

Chinese restaurant waiters were captured on video wrestling a diner who allegedly refused to pay his bill in Adelaide, Australia.

Three men and a woman can be seen trying to detain the customer in a yellow hoodie outside the Chinatown restaurant on Gouger Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

One man manages to place the diner in a headlock and an onlooker can be heard yelling, “Stop it,” before the recording ends.

The 33-year-old man, who allegedly refused to pay his bill worth hundreds of dollars, has been charged with theft. He is expected to appear in court later this month.

In Australia, individuals who are not police officers can legally detain another person if he or she believes on reasonable grounds that the person is committing or has just committed an offense, such as a theft or assault. The use of force is justifiable under the circumstances of self-defense or in the prevention of an offender's escape.

Featured Image via Daily Mail

