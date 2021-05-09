Chinese rocket debris crashes into Indian Ocean - state media

·3 min read
China Launches Space Station Core Module Tianhe
The rocket, which carried a Chinese space station section into orbit, was launched on 29 April

The remains of a Chinese rocket that was hurtling back towards Earth have crashed into the Indian Ocean, the country's space agency says.

The bulk of the rocket was destroyed as it re-entered the atmosphere, but state media reported that debris landed just west of the Maldives on Sunday.

There have been days of speculation over where the rocket might land, and US officials and other experts warned its return risked potential casualties.

But China insisted the risk was low.

The Long March-5b vehicle re-entered the atmosphere at 10:24 Beijing time (02:24 GMT) on Sunday, state media reported, citing the Chinese Manned Space Engineering office. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

It said debris from the 18-tonne rocket, one of the largest items in decades to have an undirected dive into the atmosphere, landed in the Indian Ocean at a point 72.47° East and 2.65° North.

US Space Command, meanwhile, simply said the rocket had "re-entered over the Arabian Peninsula". It did not confirm the landing point reported by Chinese media, saying instead that it was "unknown if the debris [had] impacted land or water".

The monitoring service Space-Track, which uses US military data, said the rocket was recorded above Saudi Arabia before it fell into the Indian Ocean near the Maldives.

Map: Image shows the approximate landing point of the rocket
Map: Image shows the approximate landing point of the rocket

The uncontrolled return of the rocket led to pointed criticism from the US amid fears that it could land in an inhabited area. US and European websites tracked its return, and there was much speculation on social media about where the debris might land.

"Spacefaring nations must minimise the risks to people and property on Earth," US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. "It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris."

Space experts, however, predicted that the chances of anyone being hit were very small, not least because so much of the Earth's surface is covered by ocean and huge areas of land are uninhabited.

The main segment from the Long March-5b vehicle was used to launch the first module of China's new space station last month.

Originally injected into an elliptical orbit approximately 160km by 375km (99 miles by 233 miles) above the Earth's surface on 29 April, the Long March-5b core stage soon began to lose height.

Graphic showing key elements of China&#39;s space station
Long March-5B rocket launched the Tianhe module on 29 April

Various space debris modelling experts predicted that most of the vehicle would burn up during its final plunge through the atmosphere, although there was always the possibility that metals with high melting points and other resistant materials could survive to the Earth's surface.

When a similar core stage returned to Earth a year ago, piping assumed to be from the rocket was identified on the ground in Ivory Coast in West Africa.

China has bridled at the suggestion that it has been negligent in allowing the uncontrolled return of so large an object.

Commentary in the country's media had described Western reports about the potential hazards involved as "hype" and predicted the debris would fall somewhere in international waters.

Long March 5b rocket
Long March 5b rocket

In recent years, China has made no secret of its space ambitions.

The country has poured billions of dollars into its space efforts, and in 2019 it became the first country to send an uncrewed rover to the far side of the Moon.

President Xi Jinping has also thrown his support behind the endeavours and state media has frequently cast the "space dream" as one step in the path to "national rejuvenation".

The Tiangong space station could be up and running as early as next year - and there is also talk in Chinese media of missions to Mars and a potential shared lunar station with Russia.

You might also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Demographic crisis hits China as population growth slips to lowest ever recorded

    China’s population growth has slipped to the lowest ever on record, forcing Communist Party leaders to contend with a demographic crisis hitting the world’s second-largest economy. The country’s population increased 5.38 per cent to 1.41 billion people in 2020, according to once-a-decade census results published by the government on Tuesday. That data also revealed that annual growth averaged just 0.53 per cent over the past decade, the slowest rate since 1953. Some people took advantage of the census results to draw attention to what they believed to be a suspicious, recent death of a student by posting comments about it on a widely followed state media livestream covering the census. The bet was that many people would read the comments – even if government censors later moved to delete them. Police say the student, 17, died on May 9 after falling off a campus building. However, his family suspects foul play. A woman claiming to be his mother has posted online saying she was barred from entering school premises and viewing relevant security footage, and complaining that authorities immediately sent the corpse for cremation rather than to a hospital for an autopsy. In China, it can be especially devastating for parents to lose a child, as it is usually their only son or daughter due to decades of an official one-child policy. China’s brutal family planning policies – at times implemented with forced abortions – meant population growth had already been slowing for decades. Concerned about a looming demographic issue, Chinese leaders relaxed restrictions in 2016 to allow families to have two children. At the time, the government estimated that scrapping the one-child rule would see overall population grow to 1.42 billion by 2020. But the rising cost of living, health care and education meant couples were less willing to have children, with the latest population data falling short of the government’s target by around 10 million.

  • SpaceX Notches Record 10th Launch of a Reused Rocket

    Elon Musk has done it again (and no, I'm not talking about his Saturday Night Live appearance). Very early Sunday morning (in fact, less than two hours after Musk left the stage on SNL), a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was launched out of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a mission to deliver another 60 Starlink broadband internet satellites into orbit. The launch was SpaceX's 14th launch this year, and the ninth relaunch of this particular rocket -- its 10th round trip from Earth to space and back again.

  • Vatican warns conservative U.S. bishops against politicizing Communion

    The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is expected to debate at its June 16 meeting a draft document advising bishops to deny Communion to "Catholics in public office who support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia, or other moral evils," a move spurred by the election of America's second Catholic president, Joe Biden. The Vatican doesn't seem enthusiastic about the idea. In a May 7 letter to the U.S. bishops, Cardinal Luis Ladaria, head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, urged the USCCB to slow down, seek unanimity before coming up with a national policy on "the worthiness to receive Communion," and ensure no document encroaches on the rights of individuals bishops to set policy in their own dioceses. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of Washington, has made clear he will not deny Communion to Biden. Ladaria's letter, first reported Monday by the Jesuit magazine America, advised U.S. bishops to reach "true consensus" on any new policy or risk creating "discord rather than unity within the episcopate and the larger church in the United States." Any statement the bishops issue, Ladaria said, "would best be framed within the broad context of worthiness for the reception of holy Communion on the part of all the faithful, rather than only one category of Catholics, reflecting their obligation to conform their lives to the entire Gospel of Jesus Christ as they prepare to receive the sacrament." Also, he wrote, "it would be misleading if such a statement were to give the impression that abortion and euthanasia alone constitute the only grave matters of Catholic moral and social teaching that demand the fullest accountability on the part of Catholics." Division within the USCCB has already broken into the open with rival letters this month from San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who argued that pro-choice politicians should be denied Communion, and San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy, who warned that "the Eucharist is being weaponized and deployed as a tool in political warfare," risking "tremendously destructive consequences." Along with Biden, there are 158 Catholics in Congress, most of them Democrats who favor abortion rights, and six Catholic Supreme Court justices, most of them anti-abortion Republicans. "In the 2020 presidential election, Catholic voters split their votes almost evenly between Biden and Republican Donald Trump," The Associated Press reports. "National polls have consistently shown that a majority of U.S. Catholics believe abortion should be legal in at least some cases." More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectThe collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinkingMcCarthy is reportedly gambling that dumping Liz Cheney will get Trump to help make him House speaker

  • Lockdown easing ‘may lead to increase in variants,’ health minister warns

    Nadine Dorries asked if people should ‘cautiously cuddle’ as government to give go-ahead to hugs

  • Chinese rocket body lands

    The body of a Chinese rocket, which is 9 stories tall and 20-tons, was captured streaking across the sky on Saturday night. China says most of the rocket burned up upon re-entry and that the rest of the debris landed in the Indian ocean. This was pure luck according to experts and prompted criticism about the lack of control over where it might land.

  • This M&S trench coat is the timeless staple we all need

    It has been described as 'super classy and versatile' by shoppers.

  • The Morning After: Debris from China's largest rocket crashes into Indian Ocean

    Dogecoin price crashes after Elon Musk's 'Saturday Night Live' appearance, Chinese rocket debris falls into Indian Ocean, and only 4 percent of US iPhone users have agreed to app tracking after iOS 14.5.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Capitol rioter blames ‘Foxitis’ addiction to Fox News for 6 January riot

    Anthony Antonio’s lawyer says he watched network for months before being part of attack on Capitol

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan

  • Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote in parliament

    Nepal’s prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament Monday, ending his attempt to show he has enough support to remain in office. Only 93 lawmakers backed Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, while 124 voted against him. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari is expected to ask Oli to lead a caretaker government while parties in parliament seek to form a new government.

  • Tiger faces off with armed man as wild cat roams streets of Houston

    Video of a tiger walking around suburban area was captured and posted to Twitter

  • ‘Time to raise taxes’: Horry County considers tax increase for public safety services

    It’s the second tax increase the County Council has discussed this year.