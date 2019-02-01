Chinese Rover and Lander Survive 1st Frigid Night on Moon's Far Side

China's Chang'e 4 lander and rover are in good shape following a cold spell on the moon. They were put to sleep as night fell roughly two weeks ago at the mission's Von Kármán Crater landing site.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on Thursday (Jan. 31) that the lander and rover both survived their first trial by ice. The rover, Yutu 2 ("Jade Rabbit 2"), woke up at about 7:00 a.m. EST (8:00 p.m. China time) Tuesday (Jan. 29), and the lander followed suit 24 hours later, CNSA officials said.

A lunar day equals 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is the same length.

Relay satellite connection

China's Chang'e 4 farside moon lander, photographed by the mission's rover, Yutu 2. CNSA/CLEP

CNSA officials also noted that communication and data transmission between mission control on Earth and the farside hardware via the relay satellite Queqiao ("Magpie Bridge") are stable.

Both the lander and the rover came out of dormant mode automatically, waking up after noting the elevation angle of the sunlight now available at Von Kármán Crater, which is part of the huge South Pole-Aitken Basin. Furthermore, key instruments have started to work again, mission officials said.

Presently, the rover is located about 60 feet (18 meters) northwest of the lander.

Farside temps

The Yutu 2 rover rolls away from the Chang'e 4 lander shortly after the mission's historic Jan. 3 touchdown on the moon's far side. CNSA/CLEP

"According to the measurements of Chang'e 4, the temperature of the shallow layer of the lunar soil on the far side of the moon is lower than the data obtained by the U.S. Apollo mission on the near side of the moon," said Zhang He, executive director of the Chang'e 4 probe project, from the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

"That's probably due to the difference in lunar soil composition between the two sides of the moon. We still need more careful analysis," Zhang added.