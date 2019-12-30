The Chinese scientist who claims to have edited babies' DNA has been sentenced to 3 years in prison. Here's a timeline of the controversy.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Chinese scientist He Jiankui, who claims to have made the first genetically edited babies in the world using CRISPR technology, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Many scientists, ethicists, and government officials have criticized He, calling his research unethical and dangerous.

After presenting his findings at an international summit in November 2018, He vanished from public view until reports claimed he was being detained at a university guesthouse.

On Monday, state media reported that He has been sentenced to three years in prison and faces a $430,000 fine. Two of his colleagues also face prison time.

In November 2018, a Chinese scientist claimed he had made the first genetically-edited babies in the world, causing sharp criticism from other scientists, ethicists, and government officials.

The scientist, He Jiankui, used the gene-editing tool CRISPR-cas9, which is considered risky because it can inadvertently change a large portion of a person's DNA and have unintended consequences.

He, who worked on the experiment with US scientist Michael Deem, said he edited a gene called CCR5. The gene forms a "doorway" that allows HIV to enter cells, and turning it off makes people resistant to being infected in the future.

Even if everything went according to plan, the babies could be at greater risk of future health problems. The Associated Press reported that people without a regular CCR5 gene are more likely to catch the West Nile virus and die from the flu.

Many of He's colleagues — including more than 120 Chinese scientists — have criticized He for choosing this route, saying there are plenty of ways to prevent HIV without putting someone in danger.

He has denied the twin girls were harmed.

He has been the subject of several investigations. On Monday, Chinese state media outlets reported that He has been sentenced to three years in prison and faces a $430,000 fine for his work. Two of his colleagues also face prison time for their involvement.

Take a look at this timeline explaining the controversy surrounding He's research.

On November 26, 2018, He told an organizer of an international genome editing conference that he had altered the DNA of two baby girls. The Chinese scientist claimed he had altered the embryos for seven different couples, though only one person was pregnant as of November.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo

He said his goal was not to cure an inherited disease or even to prevent one. Instead, he wanted the babies to have a specific trait: the ability to resist an HIV infection.

His claims had not been corroborated by other experts or published in a journal before the scientist came forward.

The university he worked at called for an investigation into He's research and said his work "seriously violated academic ethics and standards."

It was not immediately clear if the participants had known what He wanted to do. The Associated Press reported that consent forms called his project an "AIDS vaccine development" program.

He described his research at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing on November 28 in Hong Kong. He said he felt "proud" and noted that a third gene-edited baby could be born as a result of his work.

China Stringer Network/Reuters

The researcher said "yes" when asked if the pregnancy was in an early stage, but he did not provide any more information.

He also said he submitted his research to a scientific journal for review, but he did not specify which publication he reached out to.