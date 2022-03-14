Chinese shares plunge as Shenzhen goes into lockdown – live updates

Shenzhen - Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

08:13 AM

Hang Seng China drop worst since 2008

The pain is only getting worse: the Hang Seng China stock index – a Hong Kong-listed gauge of mainland stocks – is now off 7.2pc, its biggest fall since November 2008.

08:07 AM

Tencent drop passes 10pc

The rout across Chinese stocks is showing few signs of abating, with video gaming giant Tencent falling more than 10pc.

Adding to the company’s headaches, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Tencent faces a record fine after China’s central bank found its popular WeChat app has violated anti-money laundering rules.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index is now off 5.3pc:

More broadly, today’s drop builds on a wider crash that has taken the total losses on Chinese tech stocks to around 72pc since their peak last year – a dotcom crash-scale wipeout.

The shock of Shenzhen going into lockdown is compounding growing concern that Beijing is damaging its international standing by continuing to align itself with Russia despite recent events.

07:59 AM

FTSE 100 poised to open higher

London’s top stock index is poised to start the week on the front foot, with equity futures trading indicating a rise of about 0.6pc at the open in a minute’s time.

07:53 AM

Rio Tinto makes $2.7bn bid for Turquoise Hill

Rio Tinto - Aaron Bunch/Getty Images

London-listed miner Rio Tinto has tabled a $2.7bn to by Turquoise Hill, which is developing a giant gold mine in Mongolia.

Rio already owns 51pc of the company, which had a two-thirds stakes in Oyu Tolgoi project.

It’s a flagship project for Rio – and a key growth hope – but has been plagued by disputes with Turquoise and the Mongolian government.

The all-cash offer price is $26.60 per share, a 32pc premium to Friday’s close. There are several hurdles facing the takeover, including the requirement of support from two-thirds of Turquoise shareholders.

Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm said:

Rio Tinto strongly believes in the long-term success of Oyu Tolgoi and Mongolia, and delivering for all stakeholders over the long-term. That is why we want to increase our interest in Oyu Tolgoi, simplify the ownership structure, and further strengthen Rio Tinto’s copper portfolio. We believe the terms of proposal are compelling for Turquoise Hill shareholders.

07:44 AM

FTSE to delete Russian groups including Evraz from indexes

FTSE Russell, the subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange that puts together the UK’s top stock indexes, plans to delete a slew of Russian companies from its lists.

The deletions are:

Evraz, the FTSE 100 mining company in which Roman Abramovich holds a 29pc stake

Polymetal, the FTSE 100 Anglo-Russian miner

Petropavlosk, the FTSE 250 gold miner

Raven Property, a small-cap property investment group focused on Russia

In a statement, FTSE Russell said:

FTSE Russell has received feedback from FTSE Russell’s External Advisory Committees and a range of market participants that the ability to buy or sell shares of the index constituents below is severely restricted due to major international brokerage firms no longer supporting trading of these securities and therefore there is insufficient institutional liquidity and market depth. Consequently, this will prevent index trackers from replicating the ongoing inclusion of these names within the FTSE Russell indices.

As a result, it continued, the members will be removed to ensure the index calculations can be “readily understood and followed by index users”.

Evraz’s shares were suspended last week after Mr Abramovich was sanctioned.

07:36 AM

FCA tells banks to open up about oligarchs – FT

In the UK, the City watchdog has told banks they need to help out with the crackdown on Russian oligarchs by sharing information on how Vladimir Putin’s allies move money around the world.

The Financial Conduct Authority has instructed lenders that it is not enough to just sever ties – they have to offer information as well, the Financial Times reports.

Here’s more on some of the most high-profile sanctions: Shares in Evraz suspended after Roman Abramovich sanctions

07:30 AM

Bond drop ‘worst since financial crisis’

The drawdown on global bonds is now the worst since the height of the financial crisis in 2008, in a sign of the damage being done across markets.

A aggregate index of government and corporate debt compiled by Bloomberg is off about 9.9pc from highs at the start of this year, with Asian bonds suffering especially.

Bloomberg

The fall reflects growing inflationary pressures and rising geopolitical tensions.

07:20 AM

Agenda: Chinese stocks plunge

Good morning. Chinese stocks have dropped sharply overnight after Beijing placed the 17.5m residents of tech hub Shenzhen into a lockdown.

The Hang Seng Tech Index, in Hong Kong, fell more than 9pc, while the city’s broader gauge fell 4.7pc.

The lockdown comes after virus cases in China doubled to 3,400, and shows the long tail of the country’s strict zero-Covid policy.

Elsewhere, the German subsidiary of the Russian energy company Rosneft has reported a hacker attack, according to Die Welt newspaper, which said there has not been any impact on Rosneft’s business. Businesses around the world have been on high alert for cyber assaults ever since Russia invaded Ukraine.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks fell Monday on a rout in Chinese technology shares, while Treasuries slid as elevated commodity prices stoke concerns that the U.S. may need aggressive monetary-policy tightening to tame inflation.

The 8pc plunge in a gauge of Chinese tech firms reverberated around the region, leaving an Asia-Pacific equity index in the red for a second session. A Covid lockdown in Shenzhen, a tech hub, added to the geopolitical and regulatory risks facing the sector in part from strained ties between the US and China.

A climb in Japanese shares amid a weaker yen and gains for S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and European futures eased some of the gloom. Investors were parsing efforts at diplomacy as Russia continues its war in Ukraine, as well as comments from a U.S. official that Moscow asked China for military assistance.

