Chinese ships cut internet of Taiwan's outlying islands

1
HUIZHONG WU and JOHNSON LAI
·7 min read

NANGAN, Taiwan (AP) — In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn't provide them with the internet.

Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands closer to neighboring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or receiving a package.

For connecting to the outside world, Matsu's 14,000 residents rely on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan's main island. The first cable was severed by a Chinese fishing vessel some 50 kilometers (31 miles) out at sea. Six days later, on Feb. 8, a Chinese cargo ship cut the second, according to Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan’s largest service provider and owner of the cables.

The islanders in the meantime were forced to hook up to a limited internet via microwave radio transmission, a more mature technology, as backup. It means one could wait hours to send a text. Calls would drop, and videos were unwatchable.

“A lot of tourists would cancel their booking because there’s no internet. Nowadays, the internet plays a very large role in people’s lives,” said Chen, who lives in Beigan, one of Matsu’s main residential islands.

Apart from disrupting lives, the loss of the internet cables, seemingly innocuous, has huge implications for national security.

As the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown, Russia has made taking out internet infrastructure one of the key parts of its strategy. Some experts suspect China may have cut the cables deliberately as part of its harassment of the self-ruled island it considers part of its territory, to be reunited by force if necessary.

China regularly sends warplanes and navy ships toward Taiwan as part of tactics to intimidate the island’s democratic government. Concerns about China's invasion, and Taiwan's preparedness to withstand it, have increased since the war in Ukraine.

The cables had been cut a total of 27 times in the past five years, according to Chunghwa Telecom.

Taiwan's coast guard gave chase to the fishing vessel that cut the first cable on Feb. 2, but it went back to Chinese waters, according to a person who was briefed on the incident and was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

So far, the Taiwanese government has not pointed a direct finger at Beijing.

“We can’t rule out that China destroyed these on purpose,” said Su Tzu-yun, a defense expert at the government think tank, Institute for National Defense and Security Research, citing a research that only China and Russia had the technical capabilities to do this. “Taiwan needs to invest more resources in repairing and protecting the cables.”

Internet cables, which can be anywhere between 20 millimeters to 30 millimeters (0.79 inches to 1.18 inches) wide, are encased in steel armor in shallow waters where they’re more likely to run into ships. Despite the protection, cables can get cut quite easily by ships and their anchors, or fishing boats using steel nets.

Even so, “this level of breakage is highly unusual for a cable, even in the shallow waters of the Taiwan Strait," said Geoff Huston, chief scientist at Asia Pacific Network Information Centre, a non-profit that manages and distributes Internet resources like IP addresses for the region.

Without a stable internet, coffee shop owner Chiu Sih-chi said seeing the doctor for his toddler son's cold became a hassle because first they had to visit the hospital to just get an appointment.

A breakfast shop owner said she lost thousands of dollars in the past few weeks because she usually takes online orders. Customers would come to her stall expecting the food to be ready when she hadn't even seen their messages.

Faced with unusual difficulties, Matsu residents came up with all sorts of ways to organize their lives.

One couple planned to deal with the coming peak season by having one person stay in Taiwan to access their reservation system and passing the information on to the other via text messages. Wife Lin Hsian-wen extended her vacation in Taiwan during the off-season when she heard the internet back home wasn't working and is returning to Matsu later in the week.

Some enterprising residents went across to the other shore to buy SIM cards from Chinese telecoms, though those only work well in the spots closer to the Chinese coast, which is only 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) away at its closest point.

Others, like the bed and breakfast owner Tsao Li-yu, would go to Chunghwa Telecom’s office to use a Wi-Fi hot spot the company had set up for locals to use in the meantime.

“I was going to work at (Chunghwa Telecom),” Tsao joked.

Chunghwa had set up microwave transmission as backup for the residents. Broadcast from Yangmingshan, a mountain just outside of Taipei, Taiwan's capital, the relay beams the signals some 200 kilometers (124 miles) across to Matsu. Since Sunday, speeds were noticeably faster, residents said.

Wang Chung Ming, the head of Lienchiang County, as the Matsu islands are officially called, said he and the legislator from Matsu went to Taipei shortly after the internet broke down to ask for help, and was told they would get priority in any future internet backup plans.

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs publicly asked for bids from low-Earth orbit satellite operators to provide the internet in a backup plan, after seeing Russia's cyberattacks in the invasion of Ukraine, the head of the ministry, Audrey Tang, told The Washington Post last fall. Yet, the plan remains stalled as a law in Taiwan requires the providers to be at least 51% owned by a domestic shareholder.

A spokesperson for the Digital Ministry directed questions about the progress of backup plans to the National Communications Commission. NCC said it will install a surveillance system for the undersea cables, while relying on microwave transmission as a backup option.

Many Pacific island nations, before they started using internet cables, depended on satellites — and some still do — as backup, said Jonathan Brewer, a telecommunications consultant from New Zealand who works across Asia and the Pacific.

There's also the question of cost. Repairing the cables is expensive, with an early estimate of $30 million New Taiwan Dollars ($1 million) for the work of the ships alone.

“The Chinese boats that damaged the cables should be held accountable and pay compensation for the highly expensive repairs,” said Wen Lii, the head of the Matsu chapter of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Wang, the head of Lienchiang County, said he had mentioned the cables on a recent visit to China, where he had met an executive from China Mobile. They offered to send technicians to help. But compensation, he said, will require providing hard proof on who did it.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a faxed request for comment.

For now, the only thing residents can do is wait. The earliest cable-laying ships can come is April 20, because there are a limited number of vessels that can do the job.

A month without functional internet has its upsides too. Chen Yu-lin, the bed and breakfast owner, has felt more at peace.

It was hard in the first week, but Chen quickly got used to it. “From a life perspective, I think it’s much more comfortable because you get fewer calls,” he said, adding he was spending more time with his son, who usually is playing games online.

At a web cafe where off-duty soldiers were playing offline games, the effect was the same.

“Our relationships have become a bit closer," said one soldier who only gave his first name, Samuel. “Because normally when there’s internet, everyone keeps to themselves, and now we’re more connected."

___

Associated Press video journalist Taijing Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

___

Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Recommended Stories

  • Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024

    The reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024, less than six years after a fire ravaged its roof, French officials said Monday. The cathedral's iconic spire, which collapsed in the blaze, will gradually start reappearing above the monument this year in a powerful signal of its revival, the army general in charge of the colossal project, Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, said. “The return of the spire in Paris’ sky will in my opinion be the symbol that we are winning the battle of Notre Dame," he told the Associated Press.

  • Cincinnati Bengals Star Joe Mixon's Home Reportedly Searched by Police After 'Shots Fired'

    Police officers reportedly responded to a "shots fired" call at Joe Mixon's home in Anderson Township, Ohio on Monday

  • Austin FC goes from seeing green at friendly Q2 to seeing red in CONCACAF debut loss

    Austin FC held back several of its regulars, assumedly to rest up after playing on Saturday. El Tree and Violette AC will play in Austin next week.

  • Toblerone must drop iconic Matterhorn logo due to ‘Swissness’ rules

    Toblerone is changing its chocolate bar's iconic Matterhorn logo and removing references to being Swiss-made as it moves to comply with new "Swissness" laws.

  • Josh Giddey with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/07/2023

  • China’s response to a U.S. TikTok ban ‘will be negative,’ Pangaea Policy founder says

    Pangaea Policy Founder Terry Haines joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are reacting to China Foreign Prime Minister Qin Gang’s warning to the U.S. as tensions grow, investor sentiment, why the U.S. views TikTok as a national security threat, and the outlook for U.S.-China relations.

  • Ukraine fulfills all seven recommendations of EU given when granted membership candidacy – Shmyhal

    Ukraine has fulfilled all seven recommendations the European Union gave the country on awarding it candidate status last June, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on March 6.

  • Matthew McConaughey's 3 Kids: Everything to Know

    Get to know Matthew McConaughey's three kids: Levi, Vida and Livingston

  • Fed’s Powell: Ultimate Level of Interest Rates Likely Higher Than Previously Expected

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is speaking to lawmakers about his semi-annual monetary policy report and explains why "the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated," as the battle against inflation drags on.

  • Cryptoverse: Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens

    (Reuters) -For investors living on the digital edge, bitcoin is starting to look a little old-fashioned. Hooked on high growth, some are turning away from the original cryptocurrency - designed as an alternative to regular cash - in favor of its descendants created as native tokens of blockchain platforms that host smart contracts and apps. MarketVector's Smart Contract Leaders Index, which tracks major tokens of this kind - including ether, dot and solana - is up 36% in 2023, outpacing even bitcoin's 33% rise.

  • Man falls through ice while trying to rescue neighbor’s dog, Wisconsin officials say

    The dog was chasing geese when it fell through the ice, officials say.

  • White House backs bill to allow TikTok ban

    STORY: The White House said Tuesday it backed legislation brought by a bipartisan group of a dozen Senators to give the administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.The endorsement boosts efforts by a number of lawmakers who want to reign in the popular app used by more than 100 million Americans."100 million Americans, 90 minutes a day..."Democratic Senator Mark Warner, who chairs the Intelligence Committee, said the bill gives the Commerce Department the ability to impose restrictions up to and including banning TikTok and other technologies."I absolutely believe that China, with its authoritarian values dominating those technologies, is not in the national security interest of our country, or for that matter, people across the world who don't live in authoritarian regimes." Warner said it would also apply to foreign technologies from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba.TikTok said in a statement that any "U.S. ban on TikTok is a ban on the export of American culture and values to the billion-plus people who use our service worldwide."The bill would require the Commerce Secretary to identify and address foreign threats to information and communications technology products and services. Warner said it was important the government do more to make clear what it believes are the national security risks to the U.S. from the use of TikTok.Still, an outright ban of TikTok in the United States seems improbable to some experts, like Shuman Ghosemajumder, a former fraud czar at Google."It's extremely difficult to imagine TikTok or any app of this scale being banned across the United States. There are a number of problems that are associated with the government doing that, not the least of which is, it's sort of unprecedented in terms of there's been no other app like this that has reached this level of popularity that has suddenly become banned in the United States. So I think practically, it's extremely difficult and probably unlikely.TikTok, the ByteDance-owned app has come under increasing fire over fears user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew is due to appear before Congress on March 23.

  • Intel wants $5 billion more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • US set to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China - source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to end on Friday mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, joining other countries in dropping the requirements, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters. Last week, Japan dropped a requirement that everyone take a test for the virus upon arrival from China. The source told Reuters the United States would continue to monitor cases in China and around the world.

  • Hundreds of hungry crocodiles eat each other after farm owner died

    Hundreds of hungry crocodiles started eating each other after they were abandoned on a farm when the owner died.The beasts were left to languish in their enclosures in Songkhla province, southern Thailand when the boss died last year.Villagers asked authorities to handle the creatures, which were being raised to harvest their skins to make handbags, shoes, wallets, purses and belts.With no one to feed them, the reptiles began breaking out of their cages and terrorising residents, especially during the rainy season. They also started turning on each other.A few unlucky crocodiles were unable to escape their pens and died, leaving behind their decaying remains in pools which the other reptiles began feeding on. Phirat Tangsukcharoenkun, legal officer of Songkhla Provincial Fisheries Office, inspected the farm on February 27 and found it covered in tall grass and tangled vines. He said that from an estimated 190 crocodiles, the number dwindled to around 100. Phirat added that a private company in Chonburi had hired the farm owner to raise crocodiles until they were two years old, after which they were skinned. The place went to ruin after the owner died.The environment worker said: 'The local fisheries office will coordinate with the company to find a solution.'Meanwhile, acting Sub Lieutenant Amorn Putkong, secretary of the Wat Khanun Subdistrict Administrative Organisation Council, said they have contacted the private company to take care of the crocodiles.However, the company claimed the reptiles were still legally owned by the deceased owner.Amorn said: 'After the crocodiles broke out, village headmen had to get rid of them because there were a lot of children in the community and the crocodiles were hungry and might harm them.'While they were stuck in the farm, they started attacking each other and feeding on the other dead crocodiles.'The local village headman Sirawit Suwanno said some of the desperate predators have turned to cannibalism. He said they have broken out at least four times, fleeing into several ponds in the area and frightening the locals.

  • Tech war: China's young chip-making talent jostles for work in a tight semiconductor job market amid economic slowdown

    More than 700 jobseekers descended upon a semiconductor job fair in Shanghai on March 3, where only 500 jobs were available, illustrating a tight job market in an industry of increasing strategic importance for China amid escalating US sanctions. Most attendees of the job fair, organised by chip industry portal website Ijiwei, were students in Shanghai who expect to graduate this summer. It was held at Zhangjiang High Tech Park, the city's chip hub, where the jobs on offer came from just 20 comp

  • How a New DOJ Memo Sets Up Two Potential Trump Indictments

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersWhen the Department of Justice took the position this week that former President Donald Trump acted improperly by urging his followers to attack Congress in 2021, prosecutors did more than open the door to a potential flood of civil lawsuits from police officers who were injured on Jan. 6.What they actually did, according to legal scholars, is lay the groundwork for a potential criminal indictment against Trump for inciting the insurre

  • China logs nearly 40 million entry-exit trips in two months

    China logged 39.72 million entry and exit trips between Jan. 8 to March 7, according to National Immigration Administration data, showing the revival in travel after COVID-19 restrictions were dismantled. The number of people entering and leaving the country hit 1.013 million on Feb. 25, exceeding one million in a single day for the first time since 2020, said the National Immigration Administration.

  • Pentagon chief, in unannounced visit to Iraq, pledges continued U.S. troop presence

    BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, making an unannounced trip to Iraq on Tuesday nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein, said Washington was committed to keeping its military presence in the country. The 2003 invasion led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians and created instability that eventually paved the way for the rise of Islamic State militants after the U.S. withdrew its forces in 2011. Austin, the most senior official in President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Iraq, was the last commanding general of U.S. forces there after the invasion.

  • Kevin McCarthy to Meet Taiwan President in the U.S. to avoid Raising Tensions with China

    Kevin McCarthy will meet Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen in California rather than Taipei to avoid triggering an aggressive response from China.