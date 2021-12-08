Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes

·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - A photograph of a cube-like object captured by a Chinese rover on the far side of the moon has fanned speculation over what it could be and inspired a host of memes by Chinese internet users.

The Yutu-2 caught an image of what seems like a large cubic object on the horizon about 80 metres (87 yards) from its location, said Our Space, a Chinese government science website, citing the rover's last log on Dec. 3.

Under the hashtag "Yutu's latest discovery", a series of internet memes showed the rover rolling over the lunar plain towards a pair of obelisks, a tall monolith, and even a giant hammer and sickle - the symbol of the Communist Party.

"It's space junk left behind by the U.S.," one Chinese internet user wrote in a social media post.

"Get a bit closer, and you'd see it's a nucleic acid test site for COVID-19," another quipped.

"It's the home of aliens!" a third said in mock horror.

Others suggested a more mundane possibility - it's just a boulder.

The solar-powered Yutu, or "Jade Rabbit" in Chinese, will cover the distance of 80 metres in two to three lunar days, according to Our Space, or two to three Earth months.

The robotic rover has been operating in the Von Karman Crater in the South Pole-Aitken Basin since its deployment in January 2019.

The mission was a historic first, with no other nation having landed on the far side of the moon until then.

With the moon tidally locked to Earth - rotating at the same speed as it orbits our planet - most of its "dark side" is never visible to those on Earth.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Bank of England Needs One Million Missing Workers to Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesThe fallout for the U.K. economy from one of the worst labor shorta

  • Visa hopes its new crypto consulting arm will help it become cooler than its competition

    The world’s largest card company just doubled down on its bid to capture the crypto market. Visa announced today that it has launched a crypto advisory practice for its clients and partners under its Visa Consulting and Analytics (VCA) arm. The news comes just a few months after Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s head of crypto, declared the asset class had become “cool” at a fintech conference last month.

  • LGBTQ groups cheer Tokyo's same-sex partnership move as huge step forward

    Japanese LGBTQ rights activists on Wednesday hailed Tokyo's move to introduce a same-sex partnership system as a huge step in their fight for equality in the only G7 country that does not fully recognise same-sex marriage. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike on Tuesday said the Japanese capital will draw up a framework allowing the partnerships early next year with an eye on making them legal in the fiscal year beginning April 2022. The extension of the system to Tokyo could potentially end up benefitting over 50% of the country's population.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Infections have surged this month after the government began to ease curbs in its "living with COVID-19" scheme last month. The official, Son Young-rae, said the healthcare system may need significant adjustments if daily cases top 10,000, and the government may consider boosting the level of at-home treatment from about half now, as four-fifths of patients show only mild symptoms or none. Fewer than 3% of COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in Britain, 6.95% in Singapore and 12.8% in Japan, he said.

  • China's lunar rover spots mysterious "hut" on far side of moon

    The rover will spend the next few months trying to find out what the cube-shaped object really is.

  • Judge Blasts Najib as 'National Embarrassment' With 1MDB Guilty Verdict Upheld

    (Bloomberg) -- A Malaysia court upheld former leader Najib Razak’s guilty verdict from the first of a series of trials linked to troubled state fund 1MDB, with a judge referring to his actions as a “national embarrassment.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s Megacities

  • Meet the astronauts NASA might send to Mars

    A SpaceX flight surgeon and an elite track cyclist are among the new class of 10 astronaut candidates, NASA announced on Monday.Why it matters: "These NASA astronauts will plan, train and fly missions to the International Space Station and to the Moon under Artemis, and eventually onto Mars," Vanessa Wyche, the director of NASA's Johnson Space Center, said during an event announcing the new astronaut candidates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it wor

  • Is extraterrestrial life inevitable? Some think so

    Most astronomers believe that life does exist in locations other than Earth. Even NASA’s official position is that it seems almost inevitable.

  • Monday Mystery: This Academy of Richmond County grad found missing planes

    A former Augustan found the fate of long lost airmen in this combat mystery.

  • Omicron significantly reduces Covid antibodies generated by Pfizer vaccine, study finds

    People who have previously had Covid or been vaccinated have far less protection against omicron than they do for other variants, according to the first data of its kind.

  • The Hubble telescope is fully operational again after a month-long nap

    After multiple instrument sync failures that required putting Hubble into safe mode, NASA says the telescope is now functioning as normal, with all four active instruments collecting data.

  • Novavax’s campus expansion plans earn green light in Gaithersburg

    Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) just earned a critical approval to expand its Gaithersburg campus, paving the way for the homegrown biotech to exponentially grow its local footprint and stand up facilities to support research, development and manufacturing for years to come. The Gaithersburg city council unanimously approved Novavax’s development plan on Monday, marking the end of the approval process and giving the company the green light to advance the project — which could extend up to 605,000 square feet. “Novavax is pleased with this next step in our continued progress, and we appreciate the support from Mayor [Jud] Ashman and the City Council as we expand our important work in the Maryland biotech ecosystem,” Silvia Taylor, Novavax’s senior vice president of global corporate affairs and investor relations, said in an email Tuesday.

  • A Stargazer's Guide to the 2021 Geminid Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch

    The Geminids are considered the "best and most reliable annual meteor showers," according to NASA

  • What makes a grandmother’s love so special? New study aims to figure it out

    Researchers are learning more about what makes a grandmother's relationship with her grandkids so special.

  • Ariel: Contract signed to build European planet telescope

    Airbus will lead the construction of the Ariel observatory which will study 1,000 distant worlds.

  • Trove of Pristine Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Italy

    Paleontologists in Italy have discovered a trove of pristine dinosaur fossils that offer a new way of viewing the region's geological history. The post Trove of Pristine Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Italy appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Elon Musk says SpaceX is building a launch pad for Starship orbital flights on Florida's eastern coastline

    Elon Musk said SpaceX's launch pad in Florida will have a better launch tower and ground systems than its facilities at Starbase in South Texas.

  • How to watch the Geminid meteor shower

    The Geminid meteor shower will peak early next week, and it should be a good show for those under dark skies. The big picture: The shower appears in the night sky each December as the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: The best viewing should be overnight from Dec. 13 into the wee hours of Dec. 14. Just be sure to pick a spot with a wide view of

  • The Best Science and Tech Breakthroughs of 2021

    Here are the top seven science and technology breakthroughs, from fields like AI and space travel, that made 2021 a big year for exploration. The post The Best Science and Tech Breakthroughs of 2021 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Study can't confirm lab results for many cancer experiments

    Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat early but influential lab experiments in cancer research. It’s a pillar of science that the strongest findings come from experiments that can be repeated with similar results.