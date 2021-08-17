Chinese Social Media Users Brutally Mock Afghan Filmmaker’s Taliban Panic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zijia Song
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images
Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

A well-known Afghan filmmaker’s emotional videos from Kabul as the Taliban took control over the weekend were met with sympathy and support from much of the international community. But on Chinese social media, Sahraa Karimi’s dramatic dispatch was roundly mocked.

In the video, the independent film director was seen running around and shouting to people, “The Taliban is coming. Why are you laughing?”

For many, her panic echoed the widespread concerns about what will become of Afghan women with the Taliban in charge.

“Where are you going? Go home soon. The Taliban is coming to Kabul. They are in town,” Karimi yelled to residents in her video. A few days earlier, Karimi had penned a letter to the world urging protections for Afghan women, children, and artists from the Taliban.

Though many audiences on Weibo, the equivalent of Twitter in China, expressed condolences for the Afghan people and wished them well in such a tumultuous time, some struck a rather unsympathetic and critical tone, bashing Kamiri for what they saw as her cozying up to the West. Specifically, they took issue with Kamiri saying: “I want to film this for BBC to broadcast” in response to someone asking “Why are you running away?”

“It’s self-directed and performed,” one commentator said. Another asked, “How can she run away while putting on a show like this? Is she preparing for a refugee entry to Europe and America?” “Did you notice? She’s so similar to those stinky feminists,” a third comment read.

Several commentators called Kamiri a “Gongzhi,” literally translated to “public intellectual,” which has become a laughable, derogatory label on China’s internet, referring to a group of highly educated, liberal-minded people who criticize the society they live in. To these Chinese netizens, Kamiri’s background—she grew up in Iran till she was 27— made her an outsider of Afghanistan, thus stripping her of the right to represent Afghan people and comment on the country’s affairs. Commentators also singled out Kamiri’s red-stone ring, manicured nails, and trimmed eyebrows in the video to suggest that she enjoyed a privileged life funded by Western powers.

“Those who want to flee only after the Taliban entered town are America’s lackeys and treasonous capitalists who deserve to be hanged on street lights,” a comment read.

The Taliban Is Back, and the World’s Jihadis Are Coming

Some also compared Kamiri to the Chinese writer Fang Fang, whose diary documenting her life in Wuhan’s early days of the coronavirus outbreak angered the Chinese public, and the elites who left China for Taiwan, Hong Kong, America, and Europe after the Chinese Communist Party took hold of China in 1949.

Amid the tide of mockery and ridicule, some internet users defended Kamiri’s account and praised her bravery in speaking out, as well as her films documenting women’s lives in Afghanistan. But these reactions were quickly attacked as pro-American and, by extension, unpatriotic.

To many people in China, the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan is proof that the U.S. cannot be trusted as an ally. On Tuesday, China’s state-run newspaper the Global Times published an opinion article titled “Taiwan Government Should Learn From Afghanistan’s Lesson.” The article listed a series of instances where the U.S. withdrew troops and left locals to defend themselves, including from Vietnam in 1975 and northern Syria in 2019. It snidely urged those who support Taiwanese independence to not “flatter yourself,” and suggested that when the time comes for China to unify Taiwan with force, the U.S. will not help Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party.

Before the Taliban swiftly took control last weekend, China had already taken measures to ensure China’s security interest in the region. In July, Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted the Taliban in Tianjin to show friendliness and goodwill. During the meeting, Wang promised that China would not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and recognized the Taliban as an “important military and political force” in exchange for the group’s security promise. Wang said China hopes the Taliban could “deal resolutely” with the ​​East Turkistan Islamic Movement, a group China claims is threatening its national security and pushing for Xinjiang’s independence.

“The Taliban must have been supported by people at the bottom. Otherwise it wouldn’t have made such a comeback after 20 years,” a comment on Weibo read. “At least the Afghan people stepped on the path of self-rule. Isn’t it good?”

Russia Is ‘Enjoying’ America's Failure—and Cozying Up to the Taliban

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PHOTOS: Taliban seize control of Kabul

    The Taliban seized control of Kabul on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and its Western-trained security forces collapsed. On Monday, chaotic scenes unfolded at Kabul's airport as thousands of Afghans rushed the tarmac in a desperate attempt to flee the country.

  • Kabul airport in chaos as Taliban take over capital

    Afghans crowded the runway at Kabul's airport on Monday as they tried to flee the country following a takeover by the Taliban.

  • The US is evacuating staff from Kabul—Russia and China are not

    China and Russia are preparing to deal directly with the Taliban on its home turf, while their global rivals walk away.

  • US vows to stand by Taiwan amid Chinese saber-rattling following Afghanistan withdrawal

    After a series of threats from Chinese state-affiliated media, the Biden administration announced Tuesday the United States intends to help Taiwan defend itself from Chinese military activity.

  • China's new local COVID-19 infections fall for sixth day

    New local COVID-19 infections in China declined for a sixth day, official data showed on Monday, as most regions pulled the latest outbreak under control, while others kept up vigilance by adding mass testing or delaying school re-openings. In its lowest daily tally since July 24, China reported 13 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for Sunday, the data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed. Over the weekend, the cities of Zhengzhou and Shangqiu in Henan started a fourth round of mass tests citywide.

  • China's military conducts assault drills in seas near Taiwan

    Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships conducted assault drills near Taiwan on Tuesday with the People’s Liberation Army saying the exercise was necessary to safeguard China's sovereignty. China has stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory. Recent U.S.-Taiwan provocations severely violated Chinese sovereignty, Eastern Theater Command spokesman Shi Yi said in a statement.

  • China looks forward to 'friendship' with Taliban but doesn’t recognize their rule — yet

    The Chinese Communist Party said it looked forward to continuing its “friendship and cooperation” with Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of nearly the entire country, although it stopped short of recognizing the militant group as the legitimate rulers of the country.

  • NBA Christmas games reportedly include: Nets at Lakers, Hawks at Knicks

    Trae Young got spit on, hit a game-winner, shushed Knicks fans then took a bow.

  • U.S. Senator Cornyn deletes erroneous Taiwan tweet blasted by Chinese media

    U.S. Republican Senator John Cornyn has deleted a tweet in which he said wrongly that the United States currently has 30,000 troops stationed in Chinese-claimed Taiwan, a claim that spurred Chinese media to call him a "dotard." Cornyn included the statistic late on Monday in a tweet about the numbers of U.S. troops based around the world "today," including in Afghanistan before the final withdrawal of U.S. forces from that country, which is now under Taliban control. The U.S. military did have forces in Taiwan before the United States formally established ties with communist China in 1979.

  • The Taliban: America's once and future allies?

    What the fall of Saigon really reveals about America and Afghanistan

  • Japan sees peril in U.S. chip hub to counter China

    Japan is worried that U.S. plans to pour billions of dollars into chip manufacturing to fend off China could finish off what's left of a Japanese semiconductor industry that once dominated the world. After "three lost decades", according to Japan's industry ministry, the country's share of global chip manufacturing has fallen from a half to a tenth as it leaked customers to cheaper rivals and failed to maintain a lead in cutting edge production. As China and the United States, driven by a trade war and security concerns, ramp up support for the manufacturing of chips that run everything from smartphones to missiles, officials worry Japan will be squeezed out altogether.

  • Will the Packers Send Off Aaron Rodgers Right?

    Warren Sharp previews the Packers, breaking down their strengths, weaknesses and what they have to improve to make the Super Bowl in 2021. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

  • WATCH: Lakers’ Talen Horton-Tucker plays basketball at Dreamville Chi-League

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker returned to his hometown to play basketball at the Dreamville Chi-League.

  • Miami man arrested for servicing Venezuelan combat jets with ‘explosion suppressant foam’

    It’s not your typical South Florida weapons case alleging the export of missiles or assault rifles to a rogue nation.

  • After this latest earthquake, international assistance to Haiti must look different this time | Opinion

    When Saturday morning’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti, memories and worries of the past cam rushing back. The damage, relative to the 2010 earthquake, appears to be less severe. But that does not matter to the Haitians who suffered a loss. And although less destructive, this latest calamity comes as Haiti is reeling from gang violence, heightened political volatility after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the fact that six in 10 Haitians live in poverty; and a COVID-19 respo

  • Paralympics-Female Afghan athlete makes plea for help to get to Tokyo

    Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi made a plea for help on Tuesday as she sought to escape Kabul and revive her shattered dream of becoming the country's first female competitor at a Paralympic Games. The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee (APC) said on Monday the country's two para-athletes would not be at the Games starting in Tokyo on Aug. 24 due to turmoil following the Taliban's takeover. The insurgents have overrun major cities and now control most of Afghanistan.

  • A dystopian disaster: how George Lucas waged war on Warner Bros to make THX 1138

    Anyone who suffered through George Lucas’ Star Wars prequels might be forgiven for believing that their creator never possessed even the most basic modicum of talent as either a screenwriter or a filmmaker. Their flat dialogue, boring plots, ridiculous characterisation and ludicrous twists were only matched by uninspired direction that had all of the grandeur and beauty of a mid-Nineties computer game’s cutscenes.

  • U.S. in ‘Constructive’ Talks With Taliban: State Department

    State Department spokesman Ned Price says the U.S. is holding “constructive” talks with the Taliban. He speaks at a press briefing. (Excerpts) (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Haitians hunker down as Tropical Storm Grace hits

    Haitians left homeless in the aftermath of the country’s deadliest earthquake in a decade were forced to hunker down in tent shelters Tuesday as Tropical Storm Grace swept through the region.Heavy rain fell over Les Cayes, the southern coastal city that bore the brunt of the 7.2 magnitude quake that killed more than 1,400 people across Haiti.Inside a tent city, hundreds of people scrambled to repair makeshift coverings made of wooden poles and tarps that were destroyed by Grace overnight. Some took cover under plastic sheets.PERSON LEFT HOMELESS AFTER QUAKE, THEARD ANDRISE: "The rain fell on top of us. We slept sitting down on chairs. Nobody has come to help us. We have no tarpaulins, we sleep here sitting down. I don't want to go home. I am in God's hands."PERSON LEFT HOMELESS AFTER QUAKE, MICHELINE MOROSE: "It's not good here by the coast. My home was destroyed. I have nothing, nothing to use to sleep. Look, there's lots of children here. I really have nothing."The storm complicated rescue efforts and made it difficult to provide aid and relief to hundreds of thousands left struggling for food, water or shelter.According to Haitian authorities, with about 37,312 houses destroyed by the quake, and many of those still unexcavated, the death toll is expected to rise.Haiti's latest natural disaster comes just over a month after Haiti was plunged into political turmoil by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

  • Hundreds of Afghan soldiers have fled over the border to Uzbekistan with dozens of military aircraft and helicopters

    Hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan with dozens of military aircraft and helicopters as the Taliban tighten their grip on Kabul.