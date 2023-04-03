Chinese spy balloon gathered intelligence from U.S. military sites, senior U.S. officials say

Associated Press

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown will receive the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award in May, the nation’s oldest women’s foundation announced Monday. The awards will be handed out at the Ms. Foundation’s annual gala on May 16 at New York City’s Ziegfeld Ballroom, part of its 50th anniversary celebration where funds raised will go toward the organization’s equity-centered initiatives. The foundation will also honor Wanda Irving, co-founder of Dr. Shalon’s Maternal Action Project, and Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of URGE, as well as emerging leaders abortion rights activist Olivia Julianna and LGBTQ+ advocate Rebekah Bruesehoff.