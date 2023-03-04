Chinese start-up AutoFlight's 'flying car' claims new world record for distance flown, as Shanghai firm gears up for increased production

AutoFlight, a Chinese start-up founded in Shanghai, has set a new world record for distance flown by an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in a recent test flight of its autonomous "Prosperity I" air taxi, according to the company's founder.

The five-seater Prosperity I reached a distance of 250.3 kilometres (93.4 miles) during a test flight on February 23, which AutoFlight founder, chairman and chief executive Tian Yu claims as the longest flight of its kind in the world.

Tian said in an interview that this achievement takes his dream for eVTOLs another step to being realised. "I believe in the long run that eVTOLs will provide a good solution to traffic congestion and revolutionise the way of travel and lifestyle," he told the South China Morning Post.

"Helicopters are very expensive and noisy," he said. "Operating a helicopter costs up to US$2,000 per hour, but operating an eVTOL would cost only about one-tenth or one-twentieth [by comparison], which would make it affordable."

AutoFlight's five-seater Prosperity I has a range of about 250 kilometres. Photo: Handout alt=AutoFlight's five-seater Prosperity I has a range of about 250 kilometres. Photo: Handout>

Without the need to use runways, eVTOLs are also more efficient to operate, easy to maintain and environmentally friendly, he added. Prosperity I uses rotors to lift itself vertically for take-off and then transitions to a horizontal flight on the wing, like a traditional aeroplane.

AutoFlight, which expects Prosperity I to complete its European Aviation Safety Agency certification by 2025, has applied in mainland China for its initial use in logistics.

Tian said there is high domestic demand for eVTOLs and local governments are "very supportive" of AutoFlight's self-developed "flying car".

Still, the market for eVTOLs like Prosperity I is expected to initially take off outside China, where air taxis can be used by commuters for daily travel and intercity trips that cover distances of 50 kilometres to 100 kilometres.

"The top two markets will be the United States and Europe, where [adopting transport innovation] is more of a culture thing, and people there are more accepting [of eVTOLs]," Tian said.

AutoFlight's successful long-distance test flight for Prosperity I reflects intensifying competition among Chinese companies in the eVTOL sector, as they ride the next wave of innovation in the world's largest electric vehicle market.

The company is "one of only a few eVTOL OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] to have mastered the challenging 'transition phase', from vertical to horizontal flight, and has done so hundreds of times", AutoFlight said in a statement on Thursday.

On January 30, Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said its subsidiary Aerofugia completed a test flight of its five-seater prototype AE200-series flying car, made within two months of the firm obtaining the country's first licence for such a manned flying car.

That was completed on the same day that electric carmaker Xpeng Motors announced that its eVTOL unit, AeroHT, had received a special permit to continue manned flights in its two-seater X2 electric flying car.

AutoFlight's sprawling manufacturing complex in Kunshan, a county-level city in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Handout alt=AutoFlight's sprawling manufacturing complex in Kunshan, a county-level city in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Handout>

AutoFlight's Tian, an electronic technology graduate from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and model plane enthusiast, has been a serial entrepreneur in the aircraft industry for more than 20 years. His ventures range from manufacturing remote-controlled model planes to personal electric aircraft.

In 2011, Tian obtained a patent for a composite eVTOL aircraft, which combined fixed-wing and electric multi-rotors that can take off or land vertically.

"I thought [the technology could] make a huge impact in the future," he said, indicating that his patent signified that eVTOLs could be "safer and more reliable" as well as have a wider application than helicopters.

In 2016, Tian founded AutoFlight to focus on the research and development of eVTOL technology and aircraft manufacturing. The company has established a 27,000-square-metre (291,000-square-foot) production complex in Kunshan, a county-level city in eastern Jiangsu province, that is in proximity to its various suppliers within the Yangtze River Delta region.

AutoFlight's Prosperity aircraft seen in mid-flight. Photo: Handout alt=AutoFlight's Prosperity aircraft seen in mid-flight. Photo: Handout>

At a September 2021 aviation show in China, AutoFlight first unveiled its four-seater V1500M eVTOL. The Prosperity I represents the latest five-seater version of this aircraft.

It was made to take off and land from urban landing pads using eight fixed VTOL propellers. For forward flight, the aircraft has a high wing and two rear-pusher propellers that allow it to have a range of 250 km.

In November 2021, AutoFlight received a US$100 million investment from Berlin-based tech holding company Team Global, which is owned by European tech investor Lukasz Gadowski. Team Global has stakes in around a dozen start-ups in the aviation sector worldwide, including drones, flight control and air taxis.

At present, AutoFlight employs nearly 500 employees globally and has offices in the US and Europe. In Germany, for example, the company runs a flight control system research centre. It also has a composite material manufacturing plant in Jining, a prefecture-level city in eastern Shandong province.

Tian said AutoFlight has received hundreds of orders at home and abroad, including some deals with domestic logistics companies.

Apart from logistics, he expected AutoFlight eVTOLs to be used for transport to islands, mountains, deserts and various places where roads are not well developed, especially for emergency and rescue work.

During last year's surge in Covid-19 infections in China, AutoFlight used a smaller eVTOL aircraft to deliver nucleic acid detection kits in Xian, capital of northwest Shaanxi province.

The global "urban air traffic" sector is projected to become a US$1.5 trillion industry by 2040, with China accounting for about 29 per cent of the total market, according to a Morgan Stanley report published in 2021.

Tian Yu, AutoFlight's founder, chairman and chief executive, expects his company to increase its manufacturing output to about 1,000 aircraft annually. Photo: Handout alt=Tian Yu, AutoFlight's founder, chairman and chief executive, expects his company to increase its manufacturing output to about 1,000 aircraft annually. Photo: Handout>

Despite the vast market potential for eVTOLs, companies like AutoFlight are expected to meet strict regulatory requirements and get certified by aviation authorities for safety measures consistent with those of large civil airlines, according to policies implemented in the European Union.

In mainland China, tight air control poses another challenge. In recent years, however, the central government has gradually relaxed its restrictions on low-altitude airspace for civilian use in a bid to promote the rapid development of the country's civil aviation industry.

Tian said the company's next step is to secure next year the relevant Type Certificate - a government certification on the airworthiness and reliability of a particular aircraft - for Prosperity I's use in cargo transport services. After receiving that certification from China's aviation authorities, AutoFlight will gradually increase its production capacity from dozens of aircraft annually to around 1,000 per year, he said.

"You can't skip these over," Tian said. "We must follow a very detailed and rigorous process to build our aircraft."

