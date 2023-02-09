Chinese state media, AI companies warn of risks in ChatGPT stock frenzy

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of ChatGPT
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing ChatGPT-concept stocks, while artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention.

Frenzy around the ChatGPT chatbot has spurred speculative bets in China's stock market, pumping up AI firms such as TRS Information Technology Co Ltd, Hanwang Technology Co Ltd and CloudWalk Technology Co Ltd.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

The Securities Times in a front-page editorial highlighted several technological concepts that spurred stock buying in China, such as fifth-generation telecommunications networks (5G), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and anti-virus garments - the excitement for which has died down.

Though some hotly chased concepts have been successful, "many more new ideas haven't been commercialised, or require more time to prove," the state-backed newspaper said.

"However, some people avidly speculate on fake concepts, luring others into schemes of pumps and dumps. Investors eventually end up in tears so they should not follow."

Companies developing ChatGPT-like concepts have also flagged risks at the request of regulators after their prices shot up amid intense interest in generative AI - technology that can generate new data and media such as text and images.

Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science Technology Ltd said its ChatGPT-style products and services do not yet generate revenue, and that it has no relationship with OpenAI.

Though such technology "is on a long-term uptrend, we need to analyse its speed of growth, and effect, in a cool-headed way," it said in a filing in response to queries from the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company said it expects a roughly 50% slump in 2022 net profit, and admonished investors to be cautious as its valuation is currently much higher than the industry average.

360 Security Technology Co Inc, in response to regulators' queries, said its self-developed ChatGPT-related technology is still at a nascent stage and is used only internally as a productivity tool.

It is uncertain about when it can market ChatGPT-style products, and how effective they will be, so "we advise investors to pay attention to market trading risks, decide rationally, and invest cautiously."

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft's new Bing and Edge hands-on: Surprisingly well-integrated AI

    Microsoft had a fuller slate of news to share at its event in Redmond, WA today. Through a partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Microsoft is adding more advanced AI conversation models to power updates to Bing and Edge. It's like ChatGPT built right into your browser.

  • Acting FAA chief to testify before U.S. Senate panel on computer outage

    The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will testify on Feb. 15 before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on a Jan. 11 computer system outage that disrupted more than 11,000 U.S. flights, sources told Reuters. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told lawmakers last month that the agency has made a change in the system to prevent a corrupt file from damaging a backup database, after the agency found that the outage occurred when contract personnel "unintentionally deleted files." The outage prompted the FAA to halt departing flights for about two hours, the first nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States.

  • Bobby Kotick Says UK Will Become 'Death Valley' If Microsoft Purchase Isn't Approved

    There are serious concerns being raised around the world over Microsoft’s planned $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard, with opposition coming not just from Xbox’s competitors but everyone from Google to Nvidia as well. You would think such a precarious situation would require some delicate diplomacy, but then, this is Activision we are talking about here.

  • Bond Traders Bet RBI May be Done With Hikes Despite Hawkish Tone

    (Bloomberg) -- Some traders in India’s bond market are betting that the central bank may have actually reached the peak of its rate hikes, even as the monetary authority sounded hawkish in its policy.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysBiden Taunt

  • AI competition: Google’s Bard vs. Microsoft’s Bing-ChatGPT crossover

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle explains the generative AI search wars as competition heats up between Google and Microsoft.

  • Alphabet Stock Falls. Microsoft’s Push Into AI Search Is a Threat.

    Alphabet and Microsoft both announced innovations this week that will add artificial-intelligence features to internet search. Investors now see Bing as a legitimate challenger.

  • Microsoft still has ‘a mountain to climb’ despite AI and ChatGPT efforts

    Microsoft Corp. is looking to capitalize on the AI buzz as it takes on Google in search, but there's still a line to be drawn between hype and reality.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As Big Tech’s Growth and Innovation Slow, Its Market Dominance Endures

    The top U.S. technology companies are no longer big, fast-growing and ferociously innovative. Their market positions still look durable.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Have Double-Digit Gains in Sight

    2023 is well underway now, and the key story is the sudden change in sentiment on the financial front. Last year’s bearish trend and headwinds are well known. Stubborn inflation, the Fed’s rapid increase in interest rates, the risk of recession, China’s shutdowns, and Russia’s Ukraine invasion; they all weighed on investors. But after the calendar change, the mood changed, turning to a strong positive sentiment. Inflation data from December came in much better than expected, and with the Fed’s a

  • Here's what C3.ai's CEO Tom Siebel says about company's ChatGPT-fueled stock jump

    Redwood City-based C3.ai Inc. has nearly doubled in price since ChatGPT last fall showed the potential of what's known as generative AI.

  • MGM stock is already getting a March Madness bounce

    Executives at casino-resort operator MGM Resorts International Inc. are betting on best-ever returns next month, as big events converge on Las Vegas.

  • Bank of Canada Debated Whether to Hike or Hold in January

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada officials debated holding rates or hiking by another quarter percentage point at their January decision, according to a summary of their deliberations.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysBiden Taunts Xi Days After Sho

  • Powell: A "couple of years" before Fed nears end of balance sheet decline

    (Reuters) -Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday the U.S. central bank has some distance left to run in terms of shrinking its balance sheet. When it comes to setting a stopping point for shedding bonds from the central bank's holdings, "we haven’t put a specific target on it,” Powell said at an appearance before the Economic Club of Washington. "It will be a couple of years" before the balance sheet reduction process concludes, Powell said.

  • Quake Latest: Deaths Top 12,000, Turkey Plans Border Openings

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysBiden Taunts Xi Days After Shooting Down Chinese BalloonThe death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes has risen to 12,391 in Turkey, according to the country’s disaster management agency. A

  • Top China Economist Sees Possible Interest Rate Cut Next Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank may have more room to cut interest rates in the second quarter as the risk of another Covid wave looms in coming months and the US Federal Reserve ends its interest rate hikes, according to a prominent Chinese economist.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail

  • Edmunds: Car shopping trends and tips for 2023

    Car shoppers have had to deal with vehicle shortages, high prices, dwindling incentives and rising interest rates. “Many buyers exited the market due to inventory issues or pricing that was not what they were expecting,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ senior manager of insights. The experts at Edmunds have gathered five important issues you need to know about the current car-buying climate, plus tips on how to make the best of them.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 