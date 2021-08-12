Chinese state media cited a Swiss biologist who said the US interfered with the WHO's COVID-19 investigations. The Swiss embassy says the biologist likely doesn't exist.

Matthew Loh
·4 min read
China Switzerland
Chinese honor guards hold Swiss and Chinese flags at the Swiss president's visit to Beijing in 2019. MADOKA IKEGAMI/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

  • Chinese state media published several stories claiming the US meddled with the WHO's investigations into the origins of COVID-19.

  • The media reports were based off Facebook posts made by an account attributed to a Wilson Edwards, who Chinese media said was a Swiss biologist.

  • The Swiss embassy said it has no records of a Swiss citizen under that name.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Chinese state media outlets have taken down their articles quoting a Swiss biologist's claims that the US meddled in the World Health Organization's [WHO] coronavirus investigations, after the Swiss embassy in Beijing said the biologist likely doesn't exist.

The media reports were based off a Facebook post from an account linked to a Wilson Edwards, who Chinese media said was a biologist. Edwards' profile, which has since been deleted, said he grew up in and lives in Bern, Switzerland, according to screenshots the BBC's Edward Lawrence shared on Twitter.

Edwards posted on Facebook in July that the US had exerted "enormous pressure and even intimidation" on researchers investigating the origins of the coronavirus, according to The Guardian.

"The WHO sources told me the US is so obsessed with attacking China on the origin-tracing issue that it is reluctant to open its eyes to the data and findings," Edwards wrote on Facebook, per The Guardian.

Multiple state media outlets in China published articles citing Edwards' comments. "US attempts to overturn report, leveraging WHO into political tool," read the headline of People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party. The Global Times, a tabloid known to reflect the opinions of party officials, ran a piece with the headline, "COVID-19 origin tracing: Claim emerges of 'intimidation' from the US."

On Tuesday, the Swiss mission in China tweeted its doubts that Wilson Edwards was real.

"Looking for Wilson Edwards, alleged biologist, cited in press and social media in China over the last several days. If you exist, we would like to meet you!" the embassy tweeted.

In its tweet, the Swiss mission said it has no record of a Swiss citizen named Wilson Edwards and no evidence of academic articles in biology cited under his name. It said Edwards' Facebook account was created on the same day as the accusatory post, and that Edwards' account only had three Facebook friends. Facebook did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the origins and authenticity of the Wilson Edwards Facebook account.

The embassy called on Chinese media and netizens to take down social media posts quoting Edwards.

"The Swiss Embassy in China published this tweet to draw attention to the fact that the person mentioned is not Swiss," a Swiss embassy spokesperson told Insider in an email. "The Embassy posted this wording after it became apparent that the Chinese press and social networks were reporting what was falsely presented as the work of a Swiss biologist. "

On Wednesday, People's Daily and The Global Times removed their articles. The Chinese mission in Switzerland, The Global Times, and People's Daily did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the BBC's Edward Lawrence said Edwards' Facebook profile picture was a photo of the University of Oxford's Radcliffe Science Library taken from a travel blog.

China has been staving off theories from other nations that the coronavirus might have originated from a lab leak in Wuhan. It has denied these claims and has in turn pushed its own theories about the virus starting elsewhere.

A WHO investigation report in January said it was "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a lab leak, but the debate gained traction again after a US intelligence report obtained by The Wall Street Journal said staff there had fallen sick a month before the virus was discovered. In May, President Joe Biden ordered a new 90-day probe by US intelligence into the virus' origins.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China says crackdown on business to go on for years

    The five-year plan comes soon after a major clampdown on several big technology and education firms.

  • Chinese dam abuses highlight growing human rights concerns over 'Belt and Road' initiatives

    Cambodia’s Sesan and Srepok rivers were once the lifeblood of tens of thousands of villagers, who caught fish and farmed rice and fruit in the fertile soil lining the riverbanks.

  • China Is Still the World's Factory—And It's Designing the Future With AI

    "AI is the engine fueling the fourth industrial revolution. China is at the forefront in manifesting this change"

  • China: Swiss embassy urges media to remove scientist fake news

    A Swiss biologist who had been quoted in Chinese media in recent days did not exist, it said.

  • ‘Enough is enough’: Oakland Chinatown leader calls on Newsom to declare state of emergency over string of violent crimes

    A community leader in Oakland’s Chinatown has urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a local state of emergency to help end violence in the neighborhood and across the city. Background: The Chinatown has suffered a series of violent crimes in recent months, many of which targeted Asian Americans. As recently as Saturday, a daylight robbery near the corner of 8th and Franklin Streets left a Good Samaritan with gunshot wounds.

  • Chinese state media called out for inventing fake Swiss scientist to bolster Covid origin dispute

    Switzerland's embassy in Beijing has called out Chinese state media for inventing a fake Swiss scientist to bolster the government's dispute about the origin of Covid-19.

  • Dozens of Chinese officials punished for not controlling spike in Delta cases

    At least 47 Chinese officials are facing disciplinary actions for failing to control a worsening outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant, CNN reports.Why it matters: China's "zero tolerance" COVID strategy stands in stark contrast to the ongoing virus response in the U.S., where vaccine hesitancy persists and some states have passed measures to ban mask mandates.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The current uptick in COVID-19 cases, which

  • N.Korean envoy calls for cooperation with Russia to counter United States

    North Korea intends to strengthen cooperation with Russia to counter the United States, and peace on the Korean peninsula will not be possible until American troops are withdrawn, Pyongyang's ambassador to Russia told TASS news agency. Ambassador Sin Hong-chol's comments come after senior North Korean leaders warned this week that South Korea and the United States would face repercussions https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-warns-security-crisis-if-us-skorea-escalate-tensions-2021-08-10 for their decision to go ahead with annual joint military drills.

  • Analysis-China regulatory storm tests nerves, limits of top-down policy

    The regulatory storm that washed billions from Chinese corporate valuations in the name of curbing excesses exposes not only the policy risk under President Xi Jinping's increasingly activist tenure, but also the uncertainty over implementation. Xi's campaign to clamp down on industries ranging from internet platforms and bitcoin to ride-hailing giant Didi Global and tutoring marks a historic shift as he prioritises broad-based prosperity over the all-out growth pursued for decades by China. The furious pace of new rules and regulations, and the blunt and sometimes unpredictable force with which they are being implemented in the world's second-biggest economy have roiled companies and markets.

  • A Saudi prince who was detained in the 2017 Ritz-Carlton power purge has disappeared again, a victim of MBS's crackdown on potential rivals

    Prince Faisal bin Abdullah al-Saud was injected with an unknown substance and taken from his private farm in March 2020. He has not emerged since.

  • Top public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested

    Chinese authorities have arrested a top public relations executive at Chinese social media giant Weibo Corp, local Chinese media reported widely on Tuesday. Mao Taotao, director of public relations at Weibo, is suspected of bribery and had "seriously harmed the interests of the company", according to an internal memo sent to staff and republished in local media. A company source confirmed the accuracy of the memo.

  • Boeing 737 MAX test plane takes flight in China - Flightradar24

    BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Boeing Co 737 MAX test plane took to the skies in China on Wednesday as the U.S. manufacturer looks to end a nearly two-and-a-half-year regulatory grounding of the model in the key travel market. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed a 737 MAX 7 test plane taking off from Shanghai's Pudong International Airport at 9:24 a.m. (0124 GMT), with no destination listed, flying in a south-easterly direction. The flight tracking was incomplete, but photos on Chinese aviation blogs showed it landed at Zhoushan Putuoshan Airport, about 150 km (80 nautical miles) to the south, which industry sources told Reuters was the expected destination.

  • COVID-19 vaccines were produced and distributed at breakneck speed, now millions of excess doses around the globe are about to expire.

    While there is no official global counter for how many doses expire on shelves, local news reports have painted a picture of vaccine waste worldwide.

  • NBA depth charts: The team rotations right now

    With 2021 NBA free agency all but wrapped up, it's time to start looking ahead at what teams might look like in the 2021-22 season. Some teams made enormous pickups and changes to their rosters while others opted to run it back, perhaps waiting for ...

  • Researchers find the closest thing to a 'real-life dragon' lived over 150 million years ago in Australia

    It didn't breathe fire, but the Thapunngaka shawi was as long as a school bus with 40 sharp teeth meant to eat fish and small dinosaurs.

  • Germany arrests alleged Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin

    Germany has arrested a British citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin, officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was detained on Tuesday in the city of Potsdam southwest of the capital based on cooperative investigations by German and British authorities. Before his arrest, he worked as a local hire at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians, the prosecutors' statement said.

  • Ex-Tesla Employee Gets $1 Million Settlement After Company Failed to Stop Supervisors From Calling Him the N-Word

    A Black man who formerly worked at a Tesla plant in Northern California was paid a $1 million settlement after an arbitrator ruled that the company failed to stop his supervisors for calling him the N-word and creating a racially hostile work environment.

  • China's Nio aims to take on Volkswagen, Toyota with new brand

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese premium electric vehicle maker Nio Inc, which now counts BMW and Audi as rivals, is working on a mass-market new brand that will be positioned similar to Volkswagen and Toyota, its CEO said. The automaker had stepped up preparations to make mass-market products under another brand https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nio-china-idUSKBN29G06C and a "core team" had been assembled as a "first step of a strategic initiative", Chief Executive William Li said on Thursday. "The relationship between Nio and our new mass-market brand will be like that of Audi-Volkswagen and Lexus-Toyota," Li said, without specifying the price range of the new vehicle.

  • Masks and Rules Return to Shanghai Banks Preparing for the Worst

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after becoming the world’s first major financial center to tame the virus, Shanghai is going back on high alert.The fast-moving delta variant outbreak across China forced some global banks and local financial institutions to bring back the containment playbook. Shanghai’s more than 470,000 finance professionals, who have nearly all been back at work and mask-free since the middle of last year, now face regular temperature scans and checks to enable contact tracing. At some

  • PJ Tucker helped Bucks win the NBA Championship. He’s returning to Raleigh to celebrate.

    NBA champion P.J. Tucker will be back in Raleigh where it all began to celebrate with fans and sign autographs.