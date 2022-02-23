Chinese Steel Production Languishes as Market Awaits Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- China’s steel output has languished in the early weeks of the year, including a big drop in January, with measures to support the economy yet to translate into more work for the nation’s hard hats.

China posted record levels of lending last month, although that’ll take a while to feed through to building sites. In the meantime, steel production slumped 11% from last year to 81.7 million tons in January, according to estimates from the World Steel Association. While much of that can be attributed to a high base, more telling is the 5.2% drop from December, said Capital Economics, which expects output growth to remain soft in 2022 due to weak demand from the construction sector.

The latest survey from the China Iron & Steel Association shows declining output extending into early February as pollution curbs around the Winter Olympics affected industrial activity. To smooth over the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday, China won’t release its official production figures until the middle of next month, when a double helping of data covering both January and February is due.

There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that China’s steel sector will enjoy policy tailwinds this year, after the carbon constraints of 2021 forced a sharp slowdown in output. The government has indicated it’ll front-load its fiscal stimulus to bolster the economy, while intensifying its campaign to keep prices of raw materials like iron ore and coal in check. It’s also extended its deadline for the industry to peak emissions by five years.

The crucial issues are whether enhanced government spending will fully offset demand lost because of the crackdown on real-estate developers, and whether Beijing can engineer a soft landing for its embattled property sector. Policy makers are expected to put more flesh on this year’s plans for infrastructure at the National People’s Congress that begins March 5.

China continues to exert pressure on its coal industry to keep prices stable and prevent a repeat of the power crunch that roiled the economy in the fall. Output has rebounded after the Lunar New Year while -- the climate crisis notwithstanding -- billions of dollars are being sunk into new mines.

Liquefied natural gas prices in China have surged to a record after frigid temperatures drained inventories and boosted demand.

China reiterated its plan to lift soybean output as the nation seeks to reduce its reliance on imports that have stoked concerns over food security. Grain consumption continues to grow and tight supply-demand will likely persist in the short term, the farm minister said.

Omicron is ripping through cargo ships, raising concerns that a surge in cases, coupled with China’s tightened quarantine requirements for vessels, could delay supply chain stabilization for the shipping industry.

“Not enough chips, not enough containers, not enough power” is the new complaint from China’s factory bosses -- reflecting the shortages that are contributing to the stall in growth at the start of 2022.

