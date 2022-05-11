Chinese Stocks Climb as Falling Covid Cases Boost Sentiment

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied for a second day as declining virus cases boosted sentiment among traders in the nation’s battered equity market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The benchmark CSI 300 Index was up 2% at the mid-day break, adding to its 1.1% gain from the previous session. Stocks also climbed in Hong Kong. Shanghai reported a 51% drop in new infections for Tuesday to 1,487 cases. More significantly, no cases were found outside quarantine. Cases also fell in Beijing.

“A drop in Covid cases in Shanghai and increased expectations of policy impetus to buoy growth in the second half are factors working together at this stage,” said Du Kejun, partner at Beijing Gelei Asset Management Center Limited Partnership. “Longer-term funds could be buying the dip, while short-term money could also be getting more active to trade a technical bounce.”

The nascent rebound is once again spurring hopes that the worst may be over for Chinese equities after a monthslong selloff triggered by Covid lockdowns, regulatory crackdowns and rising global interest rates. Policy measures and vows of market stability from authorities since mid-March have so far brought only fleeting gains.

China’s onshore market has solid foundation for stable operation, according to a CCTV report on Tuesday citing China Securities Regulatory Commission. Also adding to the buoyant sentiment is President Joe Biden’s comment that he and his advisers are weighing whether to cut US tariffs on foreign imports to fight inflation.

“The latest remark from CSRC, coupled with Covid situation in Shanghai, which seems to be more in control, and report of potential tariff relaxation from the US, may have boosted today’s sentiment,” said Kevin Li, fund manager at GF Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Story continues

SEE: Don’t Give Up on China: Wells Fargo II’s Christopher (Video)

China’s smaller, tech-heavy ChiNext Index was up 4.3% at the break. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7% as of 11:51 a.m. local time. A gauge of Chinese technology stocks surged 4.6%.

The onshore yuan also rose 0.2% against the dollar, snapping a four-day losing run, after the central bank set a stronger-than expected yuan fixing rate. The offshore yuan was steady.

READ: China CSI 300 Index Rebounds as Analyst Sees Bottom: Street Wrap

‘Bumpy Final Leg’

China equities appear to be nearing the late stage of a bear market but the final leg will be bumpy, Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note, sticking to their equal-weight rating for now.

Near-term volatility will remain elevated, given the uncertainties surrounding China’s Covid situation, global macro slowdown and monetary tightening, strategists including Laura Wang wrote. Down almost 20%, the CSI 300 is still one of the world’s worst-performing major national equity benchmarks.

“More people are ready to bottom fish” given that losses have been so excessive, said Huang Yuhang, fund manager at Lanqern Capital Management Co.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.