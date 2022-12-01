Chinese Stocks Add to Historic Rally as Reopening Signs Grow

1
Charlotte Yang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended gains into the new month amid fresh signs that the nation is moving away from Covid Zero that’s wreaked havoc on markets and the economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 3.7% before paring gains by more than half, following a 29% gain in November that was the biggest since 2003. The onshore yuan strengthened for the third day. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech signaling a slower pace of rate hike also aided risk-on mood.

China has been making slow but visible progress in relaxing harsh Covid restrictions, prompting a re-rating of the nation’s depressed assets. A top official in charge of the fight against Covid said efforts to combat the virus are entering a new phase with the omicron variant weakening and vaccination rates rising, while the southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou replaced lockdowns with more targeted restrictions.

Read: China Official Behind Strict Covid Lockdowns Softens Her Stance

“It is clear that the authorities are setting the stage for Covid measures to be relaxed,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners. “Equity prices will see a boost as China joins the rest of the world in living with Covid.”

Along with increased support for the battered real-estate sector, moves toward a potential reopening have lifted Chinese assets over the past few weeks. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index soared 42% in November to add $205 billion in market value.

Read: China Reopening Stocks Jump Again as Signs of Policy Pivot Grow

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.2% as of 10:14 a.m. in Hong Kong, while the gauge of Chinese shares trading in the city added 0.9%. The CSI 300 Index of mainland shares advanced 1.6%. Reopening stocks rallied, with a Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of Macau casino shares rising to its highest since February.

Despite the exuberance, much still remains uncertain over the timeline of reopening, with most analysts expecting material shifts to come only after the National People’s Congress in March. And with the number of daily infections hitting new records, the severity of the outbreak may reach a point where officials have to resort to tighter curbs.

--With assistance from Tania Chen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rally on Powell, China Covid; Dollar Slides: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended gains in Asia after China appeared to soften is Covid stance and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a slowdown in the pace of interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAn Arizona County’s Refusal to

  • Yen, Won Lead Asia FX Surge as Traders Gird For Slower Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s yen and Korea’s won spearheaded a surge in Asian currencies Thursday, as prospects for a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes triggered broad weakness in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Ar

  • Hackers dump more customer data from Australian insurer Medibank

    Australia's biggest health insurer, Medibank Private Ltd,, said on Thursday that hackers had released more of its stolen medical records, as media reported that the complete set of data on millions of customers was now public. The latest release on the dark web follows progressive uploads, including records of customers' mental health and alcohol use, that began after Medibank said on Nov. 7 it would not pay a ransom. "The raw data we have analysed today so far is incomplete and hard to understand," chief executive David Koczkar said.

  • Chinese Stocks May Extend Rally as Beijing Softens Covid Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks may track their US peers higher, after a briefing by top health officials pointed to a further move away from Covid Zero and bolstered reopening optimism. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Be

  • iPhone City Maintains Plant Curbs as China Tweaks Covid Approach

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s most important iPhone assembly plant remains in a closed-loop operation that curtails workers’ movement on campus, potentially complicating the effort to resume full production.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAn Arizona Co

  • Copper Registers Best Month Since April 2021 on China Optimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper recorded its biggest monthly advance since April 2021 as investors bet China may shift from Covid-Zero policies and boost demand in the top metal-consuming economy.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the B

  • GoTo Plumbs New Low After Early Backers’ Lock-Up Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GoTo Group plunged to yet another record low after a lock-up on its major shareholders’ stakes expired, freeing early backers to reduce their holdings.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Ele

  • Japan's factory activity shrinks for first time nearly 2 years -PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in nearly two years in November, a private survey showed, as a slump in demand and output deepened driven largely by a slowdown in the global economy and still-elevated inflationary pressures. Thursday's survey data suggest the world's third-biggest economy will remain underpowered for a while longer as demand conditions soften broadly and China - a major trading partner - grapples with a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases. The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a seasonally adjusted 49.0 in November from October's 50.7 final, and below the flash reading of 49.4.

  • SoftBank Taps Yield-Hungry Retail Investors in Japan Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. sold bonds to retail investors in Japan for the second time this year, underlining demand for juicier yields. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results

  • Apple iPhone demand could be hammered by China's COVID situation: analyst

    Apple's earnings estimates seeing increasing risk to the downside.

  • Netflix’s Reed Hastings Admits He Was Wrong About Advertising, Says ‘Glass Onion’ Theatrical Release Was Promotional Tactic

    Netflix co-CEO and chairman Reed Hastings conceded that he wished the streamer had introduced an ad-supported plan years ago. Netflix’s reluctance to adopt advertising was “wrong” and that it was a mistake to not jump into the segment several years ago, said Hastings, speaking Wednesday at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York. […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Hopes For Zero-Covid Shift

    Best China stocks: Hopes are rising again that the Chinese government will ease harsh zero-Covid restrictions.

  • 11 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best Canadian dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of Canadian dividend stocks and their performance and go directly to read 5 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The Canadian stock market regained its footing last year after suffering heavily in the face of […]

  • Chinese Stocks in Hong Kong Jump, Capping Best Month Since 2003

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied again on Wednesday as the lifting of lockdown restrictions in parts of some districts added fuel to reopening bets that have driven this month’s historic rally.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThe Hang Seng China En

  • Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Living in Tokyo for Half a Year, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese entrepreneur Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo for nearly six months, after Beijing’s crackdown on the technology sector, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best a

  • Is identical pay for men's and women's sports enough in the strive for equality?

    U.S. Women's National Team legend Mia Hamm spoke to Yahoo Sports about the importance of equal pay across men's and women's soccer and why it is such a pivotal thing to pursue, but may not be enough to achieve true equality across the sport. Mia joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of TIAA to promote the importance of gender equality in retirement. Learn more about how TIAA is working to encourage pay equality in sport by visiting www.retireinequality.com.

  • 11 Best Delivery Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss 11 best delivery stocks to buy heading into 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Delivery Stocks To Buy Heading Into 2023. The global online food delivery market is forecasted to grow from $115.11 billion in 2021 to $128.32 billion in 2022, […]

  • Overseas Education (SGX:RQ1) investors are sitting on a loss of 14% if they invested five years ago

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with...

  • Can Sunmow Holding Berhad (KLSE:SUNMOW) Maintain Its Strong Returns?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in MicroStrategy (MSTR) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to MicroStrategy (MSTR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.