Chinese Stocks Rally as Authorities Seek to Boost Confidence

John Cheng and Charlotte Yang
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong extended their rebound from the historic rout earlier this week, as authorities sought to bolster investor confidence in one of the world’s worst-performing markets this year.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose as much as 2.6%, adding to its 1.3% gain from the previous session. That followed a plunge on Monday that was its steepest since 2008. China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index climbed as much as 2%.

The nation’s central bank and foreign-exchange regulator said Tuesday that they would maintain the healthy development of stock and bond markets. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a separate statement that it will accelerate the building of capital markets that are “regulated, transparent, open, robust and resilient.”

The offshore yuan was steady around the 7.32 per dollar level early on Wednesday, rebounding from a record low of 7.3739 in the previous session.

Optimism has been in short supply as the Hang Seng China gauge seeks to recover from Monday’s slump of more than 7%, with investors still concerned about the potential fallout from President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power. Those looking up to the party congress have been left dismayed by a lack of supportive policies for the heavily battered property or tech sectors, a re-commitment to Covid Zero and a lack of direction on how to spur the economy.

International money managers are “frustrated and angry,” according to Bank of America, as Xi seeks to exert greater state control over markets and the economy. The MSCI China Index is on track to underperform a gauge of global stocks by the most since 1999 this month.

READ: Traders Sell Record China Stocks After Party Congress: Chart

“There is some room to catch up now that global investors have adjusted their positions in response to the outcome of the party congress,” said Redmond Wong, a market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “The bounce may sustain for a few days till the Fed meeting, where investors will watch out for more aggressive tightening.”

‘Technical Rebound’

To be sure, comments by the PBOC and CSRC were made at meetings held by financial regulators earlier in response to the 20th party congress, which concluded on Sunday, rather than in reaction to the slump in China’s financial markets this week.

Meanwhile, the Financial News, a newspaper published by the People’s Bank of China, ran an article in Wednesday’s edition, calling attention to optimism among local and international investors on the country’s mainland stock market.

Earlier, news about Monday’s market rout was mostly absent from China’s top securities newspapers the following day, with front pages dedicated to other key meetings and events following the Party congress.

Meituan and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were the biggest contributors to gains on the HSCEI gauge on Wednesday. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied more than 4% while Hong Kong’s benchmark measure was up more than 2%.

“It is more likely a technical rebound today than one driven by fundamentals,” said Willer Chen, an analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd.

--With assistance from Wenjin Lv.

