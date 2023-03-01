Chinese Stocks Rebound After Terrible Month on Upbeat Data

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied as traders piled in at the start of a new month, with sentiment also boosted by unexpectedly strong manufacturing data that suggested the economic recovery is gathering pace.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped as much as 3.6% helped by tech and property stocks, rebounding after a loss of more than 11% in February. The Hang Seng Index climbed over 3%, while key gauges on the mainland also rose.

“It’s more of new month positioning because I think a lot of the selling was done in February,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Things are coming back in a strong way.” Still, some “global funds are waiting for a better entry point, some signs of policy stability from the Congress and they want to continue to monitor economic data points,” he said.

Wednesday’s rebound marks a reversal from recent weeks, when a lack of positive catalysts saw investors take profits on the sharp China reopening rally that began in November. Traders are now positioning for the National People’s Congress that starts this weekend, betting on positive policy announcements, particularly for the consumption and property sectors.

China’s manufacturing activity recorded its highest monthly improvement in more than a decade in February, while services also showed stronger-than-expected performance. With home sales rising for the first time in 20 months, the string of positive data helped allay concerns over the nation’s recovery from the damage induced by its Covid Zero policy.

“I think we are seeing a turning point where manufacturing is picking back up,” Elizabeth Kwik, abrdn plc’s Asian equities investment director, said on Bloomberg TV. “There is a lot of labor available in China. So unlike what we saw in other economies when they first opened up, perhaps they faced more issues in terms of labor shortages. But I don’t think what we’ll see in China will be as much of a constraint.”

The CSI 300 Index of onshore stocks was higher by 1.2%. Foreign investors turned net buyers via the trading links with Hong Kong, set to end five straight sessions of selling.

All but one stock on the 50-member Hang Seng China gauge advanced, suggesting broad optimism across sectors.

“Market participants will seek confirmation of a light-touch approach to, if not downright easing of, regulatory restrictions in the property and tech sectors — crucial for reviving business confidence,” Aninda Mitra, head of Asia macro and investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management, wrote in a note, referring to the NPC.

