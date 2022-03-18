Chinese Stocks Retreat After Biggest Two-Day Rally Since 1998

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong retreated after a historic two-day surge as investors assessed the feasibility of Beijing’s pledge to stabilize financial markets and any risks stemming from its close ties with Russia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost as much as 2.7% in early trading on Friday. It rose 21% in the previous two sessions, the most since 1998. The Hang Seng Tech Index slid 4.6%, as heavyweights including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell after a two-day rally of at least 30% each.

Investors are taking a step back after Beijing’s concerted effort to shore up confidence brought a knee-jerk jump in equities. Still weighing on their minds are risks including possible U.S. sanctions on China given its ties with Russia and its market impact. Skeptics have also sought concrete policy steps before calling an end to the rout.

READ: Biden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on Ukraine

Investors will be keenly watching the planned meeting this evening between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden for cues. A gauge of Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. also cooled off overnight, falling 4.6% after a 33% surge in the previous session.

“I am hopeful that the meeting between Xi and Biden will send out positive signals of soothing Sino-U.S. relations that will help stabilize market sentiment”, said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities. The fall we are seeing this morning with Hong Kong stocks “is more of a pullback from the previous two day’s significant surge,” Wong said.

China’s muted response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has hardened views within the U.S. administration that Xi may be moving closer to supporting Moscow as the conflict continues, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Story continues

Chinese officials deny that they have tacitly backed the invasion and have rejected U.S. reports that Russia asked Beijing for financial and military assistance shortly after touching off the war, labeling them disinformation.

On the positive side, expectations are growing for the People’s Bank of China to soon take easing steps to spur the economy, which may aid market sentiment. A growing number of economists anticipate banks will lower their quotes for the loan prime rate, the de facto benchmark lending rate, when it’s announced by the PBOC Monday.

Growing indications that China may be tweaking its stringent Covid-19 policy that’s been hurting the economy are also welcomed by investors. China will “strive to achieve the maximum prevention and control effect at the least cost and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development,” Xi told a meeting late Thursday of the politburo standing committee.

Shares on the mainland fared relatively better on Friday, with the CSI 300 Index losing 0.5% as of 10:09 a.m. local time.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.