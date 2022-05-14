Chinese Stocks Stand Out as Rare Winners in Global Equity Rout

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks saw a reversal of fortune this week versus global peers as investors tiptoed back into the market, betting an expected lift of Shanghai lockdowns would spur a rally.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index rose 2% this week, standing out within a global sea of red. It’s also outperformed major peers for the month so far. Driving the turn in sentiment has been China’s stabilizing Covid-19 outbreak, which helped soothe worries that movement restrictions may intensify.

While the outlook remains highly uncertain, with China’s Zero Covid stance set to keep pressuring growth and the global economy looking fragile, stimulus promises from Beijing and cheap valuations are making more traders willing to take risks.

“We don’t get so greedy as to try to time the market for the rock bottom,” said Yang Wei, a fund manager at Longwin Investment Management Co. “Valuations for some are now attractive enough to take the chance,” added Yang, who’s been building back equity positions since late March.

The CSI 300 Index had its worst January-April period since 2008 with a 19% loss, hammered by lengthy lockdowns in major cities as well as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes. Come this month, the Chinese benchmark has fallen the least among the world’s major national indexes so far. The smaller tech-heavy ChiNext Index just had its best week in a year.

The number of community cases in Shanghai have declined to near zero, a threshold for the city to lift its harsh lockdowns. Officials are aiming to achieve that goal by May 20. In Beijing, the authorities on Friday denied rumors that the capital will be locked down.

Meanwhile, the drumbeat of policy stimulus vows has kept market hopes alive, even as skeptics bemoan a lack of concrete action. The Communist Party’s Politburo meeting late April reaffirmed support to reach a 5.5% growth target for this year.

“The roughest patch for China’s economy may have passed, with the impact of Covid slowly diminishing in Shanghai and beyond,” said Fang Lei, chief research officer at Beijing StarRock Investment Management Co., Ltd. “Reversal is worth looking forward to once economic figures start to stabilize.”

To be sure, any recovery in the market will be bumpy, as seen in the short-lived rebound in mid-March.

What’s more, the dizzying post-lockdown rally of 2020 may no longer repeat itself. The highly-infectious omicron variant spreading in China means businesses face a persistent threat of shutdown orders. On Monday China will likely report the weakest monthly economic indicators since the outbreak of the pandemic two years ago.

Against this backdrop, Blackrock Inc. recently abandoned its bullish stance on China to turn neutral. Morgan Stanley said Chinese stocks are nearing the late stage of a bear market, but is yet to reverse its downbeat view.

And as the Fed’s tightening weighs on overall emerging market assets, the yuan has depreciated about 6% versus the dollar over the past month. Overseas investors offloaded 9.7 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) worth of onshore stocks in May through Friday, after adding 6.3 billion yuan in April.

Still, traders worried of losing out a potential rally are jumping on the bandwagon. The value of leveraged trades in China has started to pick up after falling in all but one day in April, a sign of budding risk appetite.

“Technical support levels show investor pessimism is reaching, or has reached, its nadir,” said Ernie Diaz, director at Tirith Capital Ltd. “We believe lockdown policies are transitory and policy will be able to address the slowdown once the decision is made to adjust. Now is the time to look for value.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Major Plans First for ESG Bonds in Japan With Rare Structure

    (Bloomberg) -- A Japanese oil refiner is planning to sell a climate-friendly bond that combines elements of two existing ESG debt structures, in what would be a first in the nation. Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in

  • Terraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, Luna

    (Bloomberg) -- The blockchain behind the collapsed TerraUSD stablecoin and the affiliated Luna token stopped processing new transactions for the second time in less than a day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stablecoin, LunaMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayT

  • Elon Musk praises Chinese workers' long hours, criticizes Americans for 'trying to avoid' work

    Elon Musk praised Chinese workers for working long shifts and criticized American workers for “trying to avoid going to work at all” during a recent interview. While speaking to the Financial Times, the 50-year-old CEO of SpaceX and Tesla was asked to name an electric vehicle start-up he finds impressive. Despite it not being a start-up, Musk mentioned Volkswagen.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • This High-Growth Stock Is About to Break Free

    Industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is one of the most exciting growth stocks. It's a technology leader in the so-called "fourth industrial revolution," whereby manufacturing is revolutionized through digital web-based technology that analyzes, monitors, and optimizes performance. There's a feeling that PTC hasn't quite had the big blowout quarter yet to demonstrate the rapid adoption of its growth products.

  • Stocks Roar Back at End of Nerve-Racking Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied at the end of a chaotic week in financial markets, with a little help from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reassurance that bigger rate hikes would be off the table for now even after the hot inflation readings of the past few days.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator D

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

    After winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, the Buccaneers made it back to the playoffs in 2021, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams in the Divisional Round. After a brief flirtation with retirement, 15-time Pro Bowler Tom Brady made his MJ-esque return, and will once again helm the Tampa Bay team, [more]

  • Microsoft Has Plunged This Year. An Analyst Says It’s Time to Buy.

    The analyst sees strong cloud adoption as a growth driver for the company. Revenue from Xbox content and services is another plus.

  • Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, sources say

    SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world's biggest aircraft lessors, is nearing a deal to acquire smaller rival Goshawk for about $7 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. It would create a global aircraft leasing giant as consolidation sweeps the industry. SMBC Aviation Capital, which is owned by a consortium including Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, has a fleet of more than 750 owned, managed and committed aircraft, mostly Boeing and Airbus short-haul models, according to its website.

  • Moderna Acted Fast to Remove CFO After Hearing of Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. said it acted immediately to remove Jorge Gomez as chief financial officer earlier this week after it learned of an investigation related to the handling of incentives at his former company. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderStocks Roar Bac

  • NJ gas stations will cut prices Friday to promote a self-serve option. Here's where

    Gas prices will be cut at 75 New Jersey stations by as much as 20 cents a gallon Friday to build support to allow self-service gas in the state.

  • Major U.S. Baby Formula Producer Predicts Shortage Will Last through 2022

    The baby-formula market's woes will likely last for the "balance of the year," the CEO of a major producer said.

  • Don’t Panic. It’s Time to Be Bold and Buy Stocks.

    Big downturns are part of the investing game. No one knows where the bottom is, but here’s where to find good deals in quality stocks.

  • Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) joined the rally on Friday morning, trading up more than 6% at one point, only to give up most of those gains as they day went on. Investors got a reminder of the challenges that face Boeing's commercial division, taking the wind out of the shares. It's been a tough run for Boeing, with shares down by more than 60% since the start of 2020.

  • Tesla's Solar Roof has a new competitor — Ikea

    Ikea's Home Solar program will launch in select markets in California this fall, but the company has been selling solar panels in Europe since 2013.

  • Goldman Agrees to Settle Suit Over 1MDB for $79.5 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. agreed to a $79.5 million settlement with shareholders who blamed lax oversight by the bank for its costly involvement in the 1MDB bribery scandal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderStocks Roar Back at End of Nerve-Racking Week:

  • Companies are betting big on real estate in the metaverse

    Metaverse investor Angelica Saldaña sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how companies are buying up digital real estate in the metaverse, NFTs, and the various metaverses that are being developed.

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Cryptocurrencies bounce back from a market meltdown, but bitcoin is still headed for its longest streak of weekly losses ever

    Bitcoin rose to above $30,000 Friday as cryptos recovered from their rout, but the token is set to lock in its seventh weekly loss.

  • Stock market’s ‘ultimate lows’ are still ahead as investors have not yet capitulated, says B. of A.

    Investors haven’t capitulated in this year’s beaten-up stock market, according to strategists at B. of A. Global Research.