Chinese stocks in tentative bounce, Fed in no hurry to taper

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: HKEX sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares managed a semblance of calm on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus, though the mood was fragile as investors waited to see if Beijing could stem the recent bloodletting in Chinese shares.

There was also some promising news on the long-awaited U.S. infrastructure bill as the Senate voted to move ahead on the $1.2 trillion deal.

Yet much depended on how China's markets fared amid reports regulators had called banks overnight to ease market fears about tighter rules on the education sector.

"The message is that profit has not become a dirty word in the Chinese system of 'Socialism with Chinese characteristics', only in certain sectors," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

"How successful the messaging by the authorities will be in putting a floor under the broader Chinese stock market remains to be seen."

For now, gains were tentative with blue-chip shares up 1.4%, but still down more than 5% for the week, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 1.1%, having slid to its lowest since early December on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.4%, while South Korea was flat.

S&P 500 futures eased 0.2%, as did EUROSTOXX 50 futures. Nasdaq futures dipped 0.3% perhaps weighed by a retreat in Facebook stock.

Facebook Inc shed 3.5% after the company warned revenue growth would "decelerate significantly," even as it reported strong ad sales.

Markets had see-sawed overnight when the Federal Reserve policy statement said "progress" had been made toward its economic goals, seeming to bring nearer the day when it might start tapering its massive asset buying campaign.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell took a dovish turn by emphasising that they were "some ways away" from substantial progress on jobs.

"The difference in tone between the statement and press conference may simply reflect Powell being on the dovish side of the Committee," said JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli.

"In any event, there are three more job reports before the November meeting, and two more between the November and December meetings," he added. "We continue to expect a December announcement, though we see a risk it could occur in November."

The next Fed meeting is not until late September, offering the market a break from tapering talk.

For bonds, the net result was that U.S. 10-year yields eased back to 1.236% after a brief pop higher, leaving them not far from recent five-month lows of 1.128%.

The pattern was the same for the dollar, which edged up on the FOMC statement only to flag on Powell's remarks.

That left the euro up at $1.1846, and above its recent four-month trough of $1.1750.

The dollar faded to 109.70 yen, and away from a top of 110.58 early in the week. All of which saw the dollar index dip to 92.236, off its recent top at 93.194.

In commodity markets, gold remained sidelined at $1,808 an ounce having now spent 17 sessions in a $30 range.

Oil prices firmed after data showed U.S. crude inventories fell to pre-pandemic levels, bringing the market's focus back to tight supplies rather than rising COVID-19 infections.

Brent was last off 7 cents at $74.67 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 4 cents to $72.35.

(Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases amid Delta outbreak in Nanjing

    China reported on Thursday 49 new COVID-19 cases, down from 86 a day earlier, according to the national health authority, amid an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant in the eastern city of Nanjing. Local infections accounted for 24 of the cases that were detected on Wednesday, down from 55 the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Most of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, it said, where Nanjing is the provincial capital.

  • China health stocks slammed as investors fear regulators' diagnosis

    Investors have rushed to exit bets on China's health sector this week, fearing that a regulatory crackdown that sparked panic selling in the tech and education sectors might hit the medical industry next. "Real estate, education, and healthcare are the three big mountains and the government inevitably has to tackle the issues," said Ming Liao, founding partner of Beijing-based private equity firm Prospect Avenue Capital. Selling has been fierce and although the Hang Seng healthcare index bounced 7% on Wednesday, it is still down about 11% for the week compared with a similar drop in the hard-hit Hang Seng Tech index and a 7.2% week-so-far plunge in the broader Hang Seng index.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Feels 'Safe' with Longtime Husband Christopher Guest: 'I'm Not Alone'

    Curtis and Guest have been married for over 36 years

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are moving, and the popular ETF money manager is making moves. Let's dive into her shopping list to see some of the stocks she bought on Tuesday.

  • Here's Why I'll Likely Exit GE This Week Prior to Their Stock Split

    While the stock split may signal confidence from the management side to investors, I don't generally see reverse splits as positive.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on Recovering Midstream Asset Demand

    Demand for pipeline and storage assets is recovering on rising production volumes of commodities. This is brightening up the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry, putting the spotlight on Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET), Shell Midstream (SHLX) & Summit Midstream (SMLP).

  • 5 Stocks I Own That I Want to Add to When the Stock Market Crashes

    Market crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • Warren Buffett Has an Easy Way for Everyday Investors to Get Rich

    You've probably heard time and time again that investing in the stock market is a great way to grow wealth over time. Or, there's a simpler way to go about building a solid investment portfolio that will serve you well for the long haul. In fact, famed investor Warren Buffett thinks one specific investment type could be the average person's ticket to making a lot of money.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • Worries About the Delta Variant Could Be Overdone Based on Clues From These Healthcare Giants

    What healthcare executives are saying so far about the impact of the coronavirus variant on their businesses is reassuring.

  • Add These 3 Fidelity Funds to Your Portfolio for Massive Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • 2 5G Stocks Trading Under $5; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What happens when tech stocks slip into the penny profile? Huge potential – and solid reviews from some of the Street’s top-rated analysts. And why not? For investors, the digital tech field is a target-rich environment. Established companies and their newer competitors makes headlines, and a spate of IPOs has brought new billion dollar unicorns to our attention. And with the rollout of 5G digital networks, there are more opportunities than ever in tech. And penny stocks – equities priced under

  • If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    As a long-term investor, staying fully invested through a stock market crash is probably your best bet.

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold for Years

    Let's explore two blue chip stocks that investors might want to consider buying as they report Q2 earnings...

  • Aston Martin's first SUV helps push up sales by more than 200%

    LONDON (Reuters) -Carmaker Aston Martin reported on Wednesday a 224% increase in sales to its dealers, boosted by its first sport utility vehicle, the DBX, as losses fell in the first half of the year. The DBX 4x4, which first rolled off the production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of its 2,901 vehicles between January and June. "Building on the success of DBX, our first SUV, we have since delivered two more new vehicles and with more exciting product launches to come we are well positioned for growth," said Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

  • This 8.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Keeps Getting Stronger

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) currently offers a big-time dividend yield. The master limited partnership (MLP) clocks in at 8.6%. While a payout that high is often a warning sign, that's not the case with this energy company.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

    As the world becomes more digital, the financial sector is subject to new innovations. These two companies are changing the game.

  • GE Earnings Were Very, Very Good. What Wall Street Says About Its Stock Now.

    The company posted better-than-expected earnings results on Tuesday, but Wall Street appears more excited about the industrial conglomerate’s improving cash flow. In addition to beating estimates, GE (ticker: GE) raised its full-year free-cash-flow guidance for its industrial operations to a midpoint of $4.3 billion, $800 million higher than the previous midpoint. “GE’s ‘north star’ continues to be improving [free cash flow],” wrote RBC analyst Deane Dray in a note published Tuesday.

  • 5 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet

    Sales for these companies are expected to increase between 270% and 1,100% over the next four or five years.

  • Why Sundial, Aurora Cannabis, and Other Marijuana Stocks Are Soaring Today

    What happened Wednesday is shaping up to be a profitable day for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular pot stocks were performing as of 12:30 p.m. EDT today: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), up 10% OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI), up 9% Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), up 8% Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), up 7% Hexo (NYSE: HEXO), up 7% So what The gains were sparked by a blockbuster earnings report from industry heavyweight Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY).