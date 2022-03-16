Chinese Stocks in the U.S. Surge After State Support Pledge

Chinese Stocks in the U.S. Surge After State Support Pledge
Farah Elbahrawy
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges soared, rebounding from a steep selloff, after China vowed to keep its stock market stable and support overseas share listings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. both soared about 20% in U.S. premarket trading, while Didi Global Inc. jumped more than 40%. The American depository receipts are tracking a rally in Asian stocks after China’s announcement, with the Hang Seng Tech Index surging 22%, the most on record.

China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

China also said it’s keeping a good dialog with U.S. regulators over ADRs, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a meeting of the State Council’s financial stability and development committee. Adding to positive sentiment on the region was a report from the same news agency that China will not expand its property tax trial this year.

Shares in live-streaming platform operator Bilibili Inc., which said today it plans to pursue conversion to a dual-primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, jumped 33%. China-linked exchange-traded funds soared too, with the KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund gaining 20% and the Invesco China Technology ETF up 18%.

“We see some long-only funds starting to search for bargains, and it’s very distinct over those companies who can do a dual listing and those who cannot,” said Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies. “Investors want companies who have positive free cash flows.”

Chinese stocks in the U.S. saw renewed weakness last week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission identified five Chinese companies that could be subject to delisting, adding to a growing list of regulatory concerns. The prospect of sanctions for China amid Beijing’s relationship with Russia and a lockdown in tech hub Shenzhen have also weighed on sentiment.

Investors have been split on the fate of Chinese stocks after the rout. While analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said that some Chinese Internet names have turned “uninvestable” in the short term, others said the selloff was overdone.

“There were plenty of encouraging messages, but markets will be looking for action such as rate cuts, more fiscal spending, and easing regulations, to follow words otherwise the selling pressure may resume,” Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities, said.

For Marvin Chen, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, actions will also speak louder than words.

“We do have a solid base for a U-shaped recovery, supported by the policy shift and valuations,” he said. “For a next leg, we need to see policy makers follow through on easing measures and supporting growth going forward.”

Separately, Reuters reported today that Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd. are preparing to cut tens of thousands of jobs combined in 2022 amid China’s regulatory crackdown.

(Adds ETF moves, news on Bilibili, Jefferies strategist. A previous version of this story corrected the second paragraph to say JD.com, not Baidu, rose 20%.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Drops for Third Day as Commodities Fall Before Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined for a third day as commodities continued a rout ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting where policy makers are set to raise interest rates. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeBu

  • Futures Climb as Ukraine Talks, China Lift Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures and European stocks extended gains on Monday after the Kremlin hinted at progress in peace talks with Ukraine, adding to positive sentiment stoked by China’s vow to stabilize its battered markets. Treasury yields rose and the dollar slipped ahead of the Federal Reserve rates decision.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion D

  • China Stocks Jump Most Since 2008 as State Council Vows Support

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks across Hong Kong and China staged a stunning rebound after China’s state council vowed to keep its stock market stable amid a historic rout that erased $1.5 trillion in value over the past two sessions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Up

  • Bill Gross, 'King of Bonds' and Prominent Crypto Critic, Invests in Bitcoin

    Bitcoin prices are not in great shape. Many investors and observers are wondering whether the top cryptocurrency by market value will soon return to its highs posted last November or if has left for a period of decline known as crypto winter. Well, if bitcoin is now prompting everyone to agree one of aspect of the cryptocurrency, it is its reputation.

  • China Makes Strong Vow to Ease Crackdowns After Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- China made a strong push to stabilize battered financial markets, promising to ease a regulatory crackdown, support property and technology companies and stimulate the economy. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russi

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch steps down from board of BASF's oil joint venture

    Wintershall Dea AG said on Tuesday Russian oligarch German Khan, who was sanctioned by the European Union, was stepping down from its board, causing further upheaval at the German oil company with several ties to Russia. Wintershall Dea said its business activities would be unaffected by the move but it was examining whether LetterOne's shareholding would be affected. The oil and gas producer is a joint venture of German chemicals giant BASF and LetterOne, the holding company controlled by Russian oligarch Mikail Fridman, who is also linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and who was sanctioned by the EU last month.

  • Hang Seng, China Stocks Soar as Beijing Pledges Support Amid Equity Rout

    Crypto remains stable, though liquidity thin, as markets in Hong Kong climb out from the worst slump since the 2008 recession.

  • Russia's war in Ukraine may 'fundamentally alter' global economic, political order - IMF

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect the entire global economy by slowing growth and jacking up inflation, and could fundamentally reshape the global economic order in the longer term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday. Beyond the human suffering and historic refugee flows, the war is boosting prices for food and energy, fuelling inflation and eroding the value of incomes, while disrupting trade, supply chains and remittances in countries neighbouring Ukraine, the IMF said in a post on its website. It is also eroding business confidence and triggering uncertainty among investors that will depress asset prices, tighten financial conditions and could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, it said.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • These Are The 12 Worst Bear Market Tech Stocks You Can Own

    It's impossible for tech investors to ignore the pain in the sector anymore. Even some S&P 500 tech giants are getting dragged down.

  • The Paradox Of Diversification

    Investors are more likely to avoid diversification when they need it the most.

  • Japan March manufacturers' mood up, Ukraine crisis clouds outlook - Reuters Tankan

    Japanese manufacturers' business confidence improved for the first time in three months in March, as automakers became less pessimistic, though firms feared a fresh surge in energy prices due to the Ukraine crisis, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. Service-sector sentiment turned negative for the first time since October due to COVID-19 curbs and as global inflation squeezed corporate profits, according to the poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) closely watched "tankan" quarterly survey. While the mood among manufacturers remained positive for the 14th straight month, managers voiced concerns about a wide array of downside risks that cloud the outlook for the world's third-largest economy, days before the BOJ's next policy meeting.

  • Alibaba and JD.com soar as China pledges to support markets

    Chinese- and Hong Kong-listed stocks soared on Wednesday after China's government pledged to support beleaguered markets.

  • Where Is the 'Tipping Point' for Oil, Nickel, Other Commodities?

    Most in the market are waiting for the ceasefire to then buy the market and sell commodities -- but this was never about the war. The war just accelerated the moves we're seeing.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Gas could top $5 per gallon over the next six months. But experts warn the economic ripples could be even more dire

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Fed to Hike and Steepen Its Rate Policy Path: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeThe Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates Wednes

  • Oil Market Faces Biggest Supply Crisis in Decades Unless OPEC Boosts Output, IEA Says

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will tighten energy markets even further unless major producers increase output, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Stock-Split Watch: Is Tesla Next?

    Few things excite investors more than a well-timed stock split. While a stock split does not affect the fundamental value of the investment, there are several ways the division of shares can affect the market and assist amateur investors. Amazon's announced stock split has been much anticipated and is exciting news for investors, especially in the wake of Alphabet's announcement.